Infosys Aster(TM) - The AI-amplified marketing suite that delivers engaging brand experiences, enhanced marketing efficiency, and accelerated business growth
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -
- 400+ assets and an ecosystem of 50+ partners delivering brand and business
outcomes for leading B2C and B2B brands worldwide
- Transformative generative AI-amplified marketing capabilities enabled by
Infosys Topaz(TM)
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the launch of Infosys Aster(TM) - a set of AI-amplified marketing
services, solutions and platforms that deliver engaging brand experiences,
enhanced marketing efficiency, and accelerated effectiveness for business
growth. It drives AI-led transformation of marketing with integrated, real-time
view across customers, brands and channels, enabling companies to increase ROI
from marketing. With creative services, experience design, digital commerce,
MarTech orchestration, performance marketing and marketing operations, Infosys
Aster(TM) brings agility to the marketing value chain for B2B and B2C brands.
With Infosys Aster(TM), global brands have realized up to 50% increase in repeat
buyers, 30% improvement in the cost of marketing operations, and 40% increase in
sales.
