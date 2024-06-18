    checkAd

    Launched today  101  0 Kommentare Infosys Aster(TM) - The AI-amplified marketing suite that delivers engaging brand experiences, enhanced marketing efficiency, and accelerated business growth

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - 400+ assets and an ecosystem of 50+ partners delivering brand and business
    outcomes for leading B2C and B2B brands worldwide
    - Transformative generative AI-amplified marketing capabilities enabled by
    Infosys Topaz(TM)

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced the launch of Infosys Aster(TM) - a set of AI-amplified marketing
    services, solutions and platforms that deliver engaging brand experiences,
    enhanced marketing efficiency, and accelerated effectiveness for business
    growth. It drives AI-led transformation of marketing with integrated, real-time
    view across customers, brands and channels, enabling companies to increase ROI
    from marketing. With creative services, experience design, digital commerce,
    MarTech orchestration, performance marketing and marketing operations, Infosys
    Aster(TM) brings agility to the marketing value chain for B2B and B2C brands.
    With Infosys Aster(TM), global brands have realized up to 50% increase in repeat
    buyers, 30% improvement in the cost of marketing operations, and 40% increase in
    sales.

    Deliver Engaging Brand Experiences: Infosys Aster(TM) delivers lasting
    connections with its human experience design approach amplified by the power of
    technology. Utilizing advanced technologies like real-time Unreal Engine 3D,
    AR/VR/XR, and digital twin CGI modeling, it delivers immersive experiences that
    foster customer intimacy. By taking advantage of AI-powered customer and
    marketing data platforms, it enables brands to unlock insights from data while
    also drawing on the power of ecosystems to deepen omnichannel engagement. For
    example, as the creative partner for an international racing giant, Infosys
    Aster(TM) created a holistic digital ecosystem - with compelling visual
    experiences that were highly customized for user groups - to boost engagement.
    Taking advantage of a dynamic content engine along with a simple ticketing
    system, Infosys Aster(TM) helped the business turn millions of fans into
    lifelong customers.

    Enhance Marketing Efficiency: Infosys Aster(TM) combines gen AI-amplified
    content and creative services, intelligent recommendations from the MarTech
    stack, and marketing insights to deliver cost-effective campaigns faster. It
    also boosts efficiencies through marketing shared services by centralizing and
    automating content and design operations, reducing time and cost to activate
    campaigns. The suite's AI capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz(TM)
    Seite 1 von 4



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Launched today Infosys Aster(TM) - The AI-amplified marketing suite that delivers engaging brand experiences, enhanced marketing efficiency, and accelerated business growth - 400+ assets and an ecosystem of 50+ partners delivering brand and business outcomes for leading B2C and B2B brands worldwide - Transformative generative AI-amplified marketing capabilities enabled by Infosys Topaz(TM) Infosys …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer