Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -



- 400+ assets and an ecosystem of 50+ partners delivering brand and business

outcomes for leading B2C and B2B brands worldwide

- Transformative generative AI-amplified marketing capabilities enabled by

Infosys Topaz(TM)



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced the launch of Infosys Aster(TM) - a set of AI-amplified marketing

services, solutions and platforms that deliver engaging brand experiences,

enhanced marketing efficiency, and accelerated effectiveness for business

growth. It drives AI-led transformation of marketing with integrated, real-time

view across customers, brands and channels, enabling companies to increase ROI

from marketing. With creative services, experience design, digital commerce,

MarTech orchestration, performance marketing and marketing operations, Infosys

Aster(TM) brings agility to the marketing value chain for B2B and B2C brands.

With Infosys Aster(TM), global brands have realized up to 50% increase in repeat

buyers, 30% improvement in the cost of marketing operations, and 40% increase in

sales.







connections with its human experience design approach amplified by the power of

technology. Utilizing advanced technologies like real-time Unreal Engine 3D,

AR/VR/XR, and digital twin CGI modeling, it delivers immersive experiences that

foster customer intimacy. By taking advantage of AI-powered customer and

marketing data platforms, it enables brands to unlock insights from data while

also drawing on the power of ecosystems to deepen omnichannel engagement. For

example, as the creative partner for an international racing giant, Infosys

Aster(TM) created a holistic digital ecosystem - with compelling visual

experiences that were highly customized for user groups - to boost engagement.

Taking advantage of a dynamic content engine along with a simple ticketing

system, Infosys Aster(TM) helped the business turn millions of fans into

lifelong customers.



Enhance Marketing Efficiency: Infosys Aster(TM) combines gen AI-amplified

content and creative services, intelligent recommendations from the MarTech

stack, and marketing insights to deliver cost-effective campaigns faster. It

also boosts efficiencies through marketing shared services by centralizing and

automating content and design operations, reducing time and cost to activate

campaigns. The suite's AI capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz(TM) Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



Deliver Engaging Brand Experiences: Infosys Aster(TM) delivers lastingconnections with its human experience design approach amplified by the power oftechnology. Utilizing advanced technologies like real-time Unreal Engine 3D,AR/VR/XR, and digital twin CGI modeling, it delivers immersive experiences thatfoster customer intimacy. By taking advantage of AI-powered customer andmarketing data platforms, it enables brands to unlock insights from data whilealso drawing on the power of ecosystems to deepen omnichannel engagement. Forexample, as the creative partner for an international racing giant, InfosysAster(TM) created a holistic digital ecosystem - with compelling visualexperiences that were highly customized for user groups - to boost engagement.Taking advantage of a dynamic content engine along with a simple ticketingsystem, Infosys Aster(TM) helped the business turn millions of fans intolifelong customers.Enhance Marketing Efficiency: Infosys Aster(TM) combines gen AI-amplifiedcontent and creative services, intelligent recommendations from the MarTechstack, and marketing insights to deliver cost-effective campaigns faster. Italso boosts efficiencies through marketing shared services by centralizing andautomating content and design operations, reducing time and cost to activatecampaigns. The suite's AI capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz(TM)