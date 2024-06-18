Heidelberg, Germany/Boston, Massachusetts (ots) - The SNP Group, a leading

global provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration

and data management in the SAP environment, and smartShift, a leading provider

of AI-powered automation solutions to extract, analyze, transform, and secure

SAP custom code, are pleased to announce their global strategic partnership

aimed at accelerating digital transformation for businesses worldwide. By

combining SNP's powerful data transformation platform CrystalBridge® with

smartShift's Intelligent Automation Platform®, the two companies will provide

integrated solutions that accelerate, streamline, optimize and de-risk SAP

transformations, migrations, and modernizations. Both companies have nearly four

decades of combined research and development embedded in their solutions for the

sole purpose of future-proofing and maximizing the value of SAP investments.



"We are thrilled to partner with smartShift to offer our customers a

comprehensive approach to SAP transformation," says Lutz Lambrecht, Global

Executive VP of Partner Management at the SNP Group. "Clients such as Diageo,

Heidelberg Materials, and Loh Group have already experienced the '1 + 1 = 3'

value proposition we offer. Formalizing the partnership means that we can

accelerate our joint development of innovative solutions for the global SAP

market."







transformation programs are enhanced by the unique market-leading solutions that

each partner provides. From smartShift's unique refactoring and dual-maintenance

capabilities to the SNP Group's unrivaled carve-outs and BLUEFIELD(TM) selective

data migration approach, customers will experience a modern, digital approach to

SAP transformation.



"This partnership reflects the demands of the SAP marketplace today: guaranteed

outcomes and no pricing surprises," says Vyom Gupta, President & COO of

smartShift. "Our combined deep analysis and transformation capabilities are only

the beginning of the exponential value we bring to customers who understand and

appreciate the benefits of automation over costly, risky manual approaches."



The partnership between the SNP Group and smartShift represents a significant

step forward in helping clients establish their clean core in S/4HANA and RISE

with SAP. By addressing data and code quality simultaneously, companies will

realize greater business value faster. This first joint solution is a deep

system meta-analysis tool offering unique insights into the state of data and

customizations, along with strategies for risk mitigation and optimization.



About SNP



SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of

their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP's

Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a

comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems

faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.



The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all

industries worldwide, including 20 of the

SNP Group has more than 1,400 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 15

countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated

revenues of EUR 203,4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.



More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.com



About smartShift



smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimization,

offering AI-powered solutions that deliver secure, stable and optimized code in

a matter of weeks. With a track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and

converting more than 3 billion lines of code, smartShift is trusted by many of

the world's largest SAP customers.



More information is available at http://www.smartshift.com



Press Contact at SNP :



Paola Krauss

Mobile: +49 172 72 95 928

Email: mailto:paola.krauss@snpgroup.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130088/5804388

OTS: SNP





The shared outcomes of de-risking, automating, simplifying, and accelerating SAPtransformation programs are enhanced by the unique market-leading solutions thateach partner provides. From smartShift's unique refactoring and dual-maintenancecapabilities to the SNP Group's unrivaled carve-outs and BLUEFIELD(TM) selectivedata migration approach, customers will experience a modern, digital approach toSAP transformation."This partnership reflects the demands of the SAP marketplace today: guaranteedoutcomes and no pricing surprises," says Vyom Gupta, President & COO ofsmartShift. "Our combined deep analysis and transformation capabilities are onlythe beginning of the exponential value we bring to customers who understand andappreciate the benefits of automation over costly, risky manual approaches."The partnership between the SNP Group and smartShift represents a significantstep forward in helping clients establish their clean core in S/4HANA and RISEwith SAP. By addressing data and code quality simultaneously, companies willrealize greater business value faster. This first joint solution is a deepsystem meta-analysis tool offering unique insights into the state of data andcustomizations, along with strategies for risk mitigation and optimization.About SNPSNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential oftheir data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP'sData Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set acomprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systemsfaster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in allindustries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. TheSNP Group has more than 1,400 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 15countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generatedrevenues of EUR 203,4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.comAbout smartShiftsmartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimization,offering AI-powered solutions that deliver secure, stable and optimized code ina matter of weeks. With a track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems andconverting more than 3 billion lines of code, smartShift is trusted by many ofthe world's largest SAP customers.More information is available at http://www.smartshift.comPress Contact at SNP :Paola KraussMobile: +49 172 72 95 928Email: mailto:paola.krauss@snpgroup.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130088/5804388OTS: SNP