    Heidelberg, Germany/Boston, Massachusetts (ots) - The SNP Group, a leading
    global provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration
    and data management in the SAP environment, and smartShift, a leading provider
    of AI-powered automation solutions to extract, analyze, transform, and secure
    SAP custom code, are pleased to announce their global strategic partnership
    aimed at accelerating digital transformation for businesses worldwide. By
    combining SNP's powerful data transformation platform CrystalBridge® with
    smartShift's Intelligent Automation Platform®, the two companies will provide
    integrated solutions that accelerate, streamline, optimize and de-risk SAP
    transformations, migrations, and modernizations. Both companies have nearly four
    decades of combined research and development embedded in their solutions for the
    sole purpose of future-proofing and maximizing the value of SAP investments.

    "We are thrilled to partner with smartShift to offer our customers a
    comprehensive approach to SAP transformation," says Lutz Lambrecht, Global
    Executive VP of Partner Management at the SNP Group. "Clients such as Diageo,
    Heidelberg Materials, and Loh Group have already experienced the '1 + 1 = 3'
    value proposition we offer. Formalizing the partnership means that we can
    accelerate our joint development of innovative solutions for the global SAP
    market."

    The shared outcomes of de-risking, automating, simplifying, and accelerating SAP
    transformation programs are enhanced by the unique market-leading solutions that
    each partner provides. From smartShift's unique refactoring and dual-maintenance
    capabilities to the SNP Group's unrivaled carve-outs and BLUEFIELD(TM) selective
    data migration approach, customers will experience a modern, digital approach to
    SAP transformation.

    "This partnership reflects the demands of the SAP marketplace today: guaranteed
    outcomes and no pricing surprises," says Vyom Gupta, President & COO of
    smartShift. "Our combined deep analysis and transformation capabilities are only
    the beginning of the exponential value we bring to customers who understand and
    appreciate the benefits of automation over costly, risky manual approaches."

    The partnership between the SNP Group and smartShift represents a significant
    step forward in helping clients establish their clean core in S/4HANA and RISE
    with SAP. By addressing data and code quality simultaneously, companies will
    realize greater business value faster. This first joint solution is a deep
    system meta-analysis tool offering unique insights into the state of data and
    customizations, along with strategies for risk mitigation and optimization.

    About SNP

    SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of
    their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP's
    Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a
    comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems
    faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

    The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all
    industries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The
    SNP Group has more than 1,400 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 15
    countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated
    revenues of EUR 203,4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

    More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.com

    About smartShift

    smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimization,
    offering AI-powered solutions that deliver secure, stable and optimized code in
    a matter of weeks. With a track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and
    converting more than 3 billion lines of code, smartShift is trusted by many of
    the world's largest SAP customers.

    More information is available at http://www.smartshift.com

    Press Contact at SNP :

    Paola Krauss
    Mobile: +49 172 72 95 928
    Email: mailto:paola.krauss@snpgroup.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130088/5804388
    OTS: SNP



