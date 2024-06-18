SMA Solar Technology AG is adjusting its sales and earnings guidance for the fiscal year 2024.

New sales expectations are between 1,550 million euros and 1,700 million euros, down from the previous 1,950 million euros to 2,220 million euros.

New EBITDA expectations are between 80 million euros and 130 million euros, down from the previous 220 million euros to 290 million euros.

The adjustment is due to a volatile market, delayed increase of incoming orders, and high inventories at distributors and installers.

The Large Scale & Project Solutions segment is still expected to see a strong increase in sales and EBITDA for the year.

The half-year report for 2024 will be published on August 8, 2024.

The next important date, Analysts Conference Call 1:30 PM (CEST), at SMA Solar Technology is on 08.08.2024.

