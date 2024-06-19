    checkAd

     41  0 Kommentare Kapsch TrafficCom Reports Impressive Financial Results for 2023/24

    Kapsch TrafficCom's recent financial strides, marked by a notable EBIT surge to EUR 70 million and a pivotal settlement in Germany, set the stage for promising revenue growth and debt reduction in the coming years.

    • Project successes strengthen future revenues and earnings
    • Result from operating activities (EBIT) increased significantly to EUR 70 million
    • Settlement agreement in Germany significantly improved the financial position
    • Outlook for financial year 2024/25 includes revenue growth over market growth and improvement in adjusted EBIT
    • Revenues for the financial year 2023/24 were 3% below the previous year
    • Kapsch TrafficCom aims to reduce net debt and achieve a minimum level of net debt to EBITDA of less than 3.0x in the longer term

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 19.06.2024.

    The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 8,5700EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.
    31 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,5800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.


    Kapsch TrafficCom

    0,00 %
    +0,12 %
    -1,83 %
    +3,38 %
    -27,83 %
    -43,62 %
    -73,73 %
    -75,98 %
    -75,49 %
    ISIN:AT000KAPSCH9WKN:A0MUZU





