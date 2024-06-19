Project successes strengthen future revenues and earnings

Result from operating activities (EBIT) increased significantly to EUR 70 million

Settlement agreement in Germany significantly improved the financial position

Outlook for financial year 2024/25 includes revenue growth over market growth and improvement in adjusted EBIT

Revenues for the financial year 2023/24 were 3% below the previous year

Kapsch TrafficCom aims to reduce net debt and achieve a minimum level of net debt to EBITDA of less than 3.0x in the longer term

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 19.06.2024.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 8,5700EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.

31 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,5800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.





