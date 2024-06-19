Munich (ots) - CPX is rebranded as PanelClaw Europe, creating a true, global

supplier of rooftop racking products and services focused on commercial and

industrial PV projects.



Enstall, a leading provider of solar panel mounting systems, is excited to

announce the re-branding of CPX to PanelClaw. This change aligns the established

PanelClaw US team with a highly capable European team. The two organizations

will now share experience, products, digital solutions and an innovation road

map with a focus on supporting C&I rooftop customers in the US, Europe and

eventually, worldwide.





"With the urgency to expedite the adoption of sustainable solar solutions, thisstep marks a significant milestone in our journey," says Stijn Vos, CEO ofEnstall. "By consolidating over 15 years of experience, our expertise andresources, we aim to deliver better solutions to all stakeholders in the rapidlygrowing Global C&I PV space."PanelClaw's success and reputation in the US market stems from its deepunderstanding of and experience navigating the complexities of individualprojects and large portfolios in the C&I rooftop sector. Over the past year, CPXstarted building a similar skillset in the EU market. Together, the expandedteam is extremely well positioned to meet the varied demands of insurers,investors, technical consultancy firms, building owners, solar developers, EPCcompanies and installers."A global presence combined with local knowledge aligns our business with majorproperty developers and international real estate entities, who are increasinglyembracing solar energy solutions" says PanelClaw US CEO, Costa Nicolaou. "We areexcited to extend the PanelClaw brand to Europe and to collaborate with ourcustomers in North America and Europe to deliver on the partnership promise, thereliability track record, and world-class service."This change exemplifies Enstall's commitment to innovation and sustainability,driving forward the global transition to sustainable solar energy for futuregenerations. By harnessing the synergies between PanelClaw and CPX, Enstall aimsto lead the charge in globally servicing the solar industry. For moreinformation about Enstall and PanelClaw, please visit enstall.com andpanelclaw.com.About Enstall:Enstall is a leading player in the solar industry, dedicated to driving thetransition to sustainable energy solutions. With a focus on innovation andexcellence, Enstall delivers cutting-edge PV projects and services to customersworldwide.About PanelClawPanelClaw is the most experienced C&I racking provider in the Americas andEurope. With over 15 years of experience and gigawatts of successfully deployedprojects across multiple continents, PanelClaw's reputation for service andreliability is unmatched. The company is headquartered in North Andover,Massachusetts and Amsterdam in the Netherlands. US CEO Costa Nicolaou and EUManaging Director Peter Deege and their teams stand ready to partner with you onyour next C&I rooftop project.Media Contacts:· Thijs Smudde / Marketing Communication Manager / + 31 621 613 788 /t.smudde@cpx.eu· John de Papp / Senior Vice President, Product Management & Marketing /603-320-1964 / john.depapp@panelclaw.com