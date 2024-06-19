    checkAd

    Munich (ots) - CPX is rebranded as PanelClaw Europe, creating a true, global
    supplier of rooftop racking products and services focused on commercial and
    industrial PV projects.

    Enstall, a leading provider of solar panel mounting systems, is excited to
    announce the re-branding of CPX to PanelClaw. This change aligns the established
    PanelClaw US team with a highly capable European team. The two organizations
    will now share experience, products, digital solutions and an innovation road
    map with a focus on supporting C&I rooftop customers in the US, Europe and
    eventually, worldwide.

    "With the urgency to expedite the adoption of sustainable solar solutions, this
    step marks a significant milestone in our journey," says Stijn Vos, CEO of
    Enstall. "By consolidating over 15 years of experience, our expertise and
    resources, we aim to deliver better solutions to all stakeholders in the rapidly
    growing Global C&I PV space."

    PanelClaw's success and reputation in the US market stems from its deep
    understanding of and experience navigating the complexities of individual
    projects and large portfolios in the C&I rooftop sector. Over the past year, CPX
    started building a similar skillset in the EU market. Together, the expanded
    team is extremely well positioned to meet the varied demands of insurers,
    investors, technical consultancy firms, building owners, solar developers, EPC
    companies and installers.

    "A global presence combined with local knowledge aligns our business with major
    property developers and international real estate entities, who are increasingly
    embracing solar energy solutions" says PanelClaw US CEO, Costa Nicolaou. "We are
    excited to extend the PanelClaw brand to Europe and to collaborate with our
    customers in North America and Europe to deliver on the partnership promise, the
    reliability track record, and world-class service."

    This change exemplifies Enstall's commitment to innovation and sustainability,
    driving forward the global transition to sustainable solar energy for future
    generations. By harnessing the synergies between PanelClaw and CPX, Enstall aims
    to lead the charge in globally servicing the solar industry. For more
    information about Enstall and PanelClaw, please visit enstall.com and
    panelclaw.com.

    About Enstall:

    Enstall is a leading player in the solar industry, dedicated to driving the
    transition to sustainable energy solutions. With a focus on innovation and
    excellence, Enstall delivers cutting-edge PV projects and services to customers
    worldwide.

    About PanelClaw

    PanelClaw is the most experienced C&I racking provider in the Americas and
    Europe. With over 15 years of experience and gigawatts of successfully deployed
    projects across multiple continents, PanelClaw's reputation for service and
    reliability is unmatched. The company is headquartered in North Andover,
    Massachusetts and Amsterdam in the Netherlands. US CEO Costa Nicolaou and EU
    Managing Director Peter Deege and their teams stand ready to partner with you on
    your next C&I rooftop project.

    Media Contacts:

    · Thijs Smudde / Marketing Communication Manager / + 31 621 613 788 /
    t.smudde@cpx.eu


    · John de Papp / Senior Vice President, Product Management & Marketing /
    603-320-1964 / john.depapp@panelclaw.com



