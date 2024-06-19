PanelClaw becomes the first global supplier of solar panel mounting systems for the C&I rooftop market
Munich (ots) - CPX is rebranded as PanelClaw Europe, creating a true, global
supplier of rooftop racking products and services focused on commercial and
industrial PV projects.
Enstall, a leading provider of solar panel mounting systems, is excited to
announce the re-branding of CPX to PanelClaw. This change aligns the established
PanelClaw US team with a highly capable European team. The two organizations
will now share experience, products, digital solutions and an innovation road
map with a focus on supporting C&I rooftop customers in the US, Europe and
eventually, worldwide.
"With the urgency to expedite the adoption of sustainable solar solutions, this
step marks a significant milestone in our journey," says Stijn Vos, CEO of
Enstall. "By consolidating over 15 years of experience, our expertise and
resources, we aim to deliver better solutions to all stakeholders in the rapidly
growing Global C&I PV space."
PanelClaw's success and reputation in the US market stems from its deep
understanding of and experience navigating the complexities of individual
projects and large portfolios in the C&I rooftop sector. Over the past year, CPX
started building a similar skillset in the EU market. Together, the expanded
team is extremely well positioned to meet the varied demands of insurers,
investors, technical consultancy firms, building owners, solar developers, EPC
companies and installers.
"A global presence combined with local knowledge aligns our business with major
property developers and international real estate entities, who are increasingly
embracing solar energy solutions" says PanelClaw US CEO, Costa Nicolaou. "We are
excited to extend the PanelClaw brand to Europe and to collaborate with our
customers in North America and Europe to deliver on the partnership promise, the
reliability track record, and world-class service."
This change exemplifies Enstall's commitment to innovation and sustainability,
driving forward the global transition to sustainable solar energy for future
generations. By harnessing the synergies between PanelClaw and CPX, Enstall aims
to lead the charge in globally servicing the solar industry. For more
information about Enstall and PanelClaw, please visit enstall.com and
panelclaw.com.
About Enstall:
Enstall is a leading player in the solar industry, dedicated to driving the
transition to sustainable energy solutions. With a focus on innovation and
excellence, Enstall delivers cutting-edge PV projects and services to customers
worldwide.
About PanelClaw
PanelClaw is the most experienced C&I racking provider in the Americas and
Europe. With over 15 years of experience and gigawatts of successfully deployed
projects across multiple continents, PanelClaw's reputation for service and
reliability is unmatched. The company is headquartered in North Andover,
Massachusetts and Amsterdam in the Netherlands. US CEO Costa Nicolaou and EU
Managing Director Peter Deege and their teams stand ready to partner with you on
your next C&I rooftop project.
Media Contacts:
· Thijs Smudde / Marketing Communication Manager / + 31 621 613 788 /
t.smudde@cpx.eu
· John de Papp / Senior Vice President, Product Management & Marketing /
603-320-1964 / john.depapp@panelclaw.com
