Enerpoly - Sustainable Zinc-Ion Batteries Enabling the World's Shift to Clean Energy (FOTO)
Stockholm, Sweden (ots) - To meet the world's growing energy storage needs,
Enerpoly develops and manufactures environmentally friendly, cost-effective and
safe zinc-ion batteries for commercial, industrial, grid-scale energy and
residential use
Enerpoly ( https://www.enerpoly.com/ ) is a Swedish company using patented
technology to develop zinc-ion batteries that allow for sustainable energy
storage, providing a crucial step towards a world powered by renewable energy.
Enerpoly utilises proprietary battery chemistry rooted in research conducted by
co-founder Dr. Mylad Chamoun (https://se.linkedin.com/in/mylad-chamoun) (CTO)
during his PhD at Stockholm University and work at Princeton University, along
with the sustainability expertise of co-founder Dr. Samer Nameer
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/samernameer/) (CSO), who conducted research at
Stanford University and completed his PhD at KTH Royal Institute of Technology.
Founded in 2018, the company addresses worldwide battery demands and meets raw
material supply challenges by producing battery cells and packs that are safe,
ecologically friendly and affordable. Enerpoly is run by CEO Eloisa de Castro
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/eloisamdecastro/) , who previously designed space
systems used by NASA (https://www.nasa.gov/) and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency
(https://www.usa.gov/agencies/missile-defense-agency) .
The Need for Resilient Manufacturing and Complementary Technology
Energy storage, the capture and storage of energy for later use, is a market
worth between $44B and $55B in 2023, and it's predicted to reach up to $150B by
2030. (https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/automotive-and-assembly/our-insights/
enabling-renewable-energy-with-battery-energy-storage-systems?cid=eml-web)
However, it faces major economic and supply challenges related to the usage of
batteries made with scarce and price volatile materials that have concentrated
supply chains, which pose a huge risk to energy security, access and
sustainability.
Lithium-ion batteries currently dominate the energy storage market, due to their
high energy and power density. According to a report
(https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ds0qyiQ4EgaseC3d2BH17sxHtj60hZeh/view)
commissioned by Eurometaux (https://eurometaux.eu/) , in order to meet clean
energy goals, Europe will require 21 times more lithium in 2050 compared with
today. However, lithium is a finite resource that is geographically constrained,
with future projections expecting demand for lithium to far exceed supply (https
