Stockholm, Sweden (ots) - To meet the world's growing energy storage needs,

Enerpoly develops and manufactures environmentally friendly, cost-effective and

safe zinc-ion batteries for commercial, industrial, grid-scale energy and

residential use



Enerpoly ( https://www.enerpoly.com/ ) is a Swedish company using patented

technology to develop zinc-ion batteries that allow for sustainable energy

storage, providing a crucial step towards a world powered by renewable energy.





Enerpoly utilises proprietary battery chemistry rooted in research conducted byco-founder Dr. Mylad Chamoun (https://se.linkedin.com/in/mylad-chamoun) (CTO)during his PhD at Stockholm University and work at Princeton University, alongwith the sustainability expertise of co-founder Dr. Samer Nameer(https://www.linkedin.com/in/samernameer/) (CSO), who conducted research atStanford University and completed his PhD at KTH Royal Institute of Technology.Founded in 2018, the company addresses worldwide battery demands and meets rawmaterial supply challenges by producing battery cells and packs that are safe,ecologically friendly and affordable. Enerpoly is run by CEO Eloisa de Castro(https://www.linkedin.com/in/eloisamdecastro/) , who previously designed spacesystems used by NASA (https://www.nasa.gov/) and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency(https://www.usa.gov/agencies/missile-defense-agency) .The Need for Resilient Manufacturing and Complementary TechnologyEnergy storage, the capture and storage of energy for later use, is a marketworth between $44B and $55B in 2023, and it's predicted to reach up to $150B by2030. (https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/automotive-and-assembly/our-insights/enabling-renewable-energy-with-battery-energy-storage-systems?cid=eml-web)However, it faces major economic and supply challenges related to the usage ofbatteries made with scarce and price volatile materials that have concentratedsupply chains, which pose a huge risk to energy security, access andsustainability.Lithium-ion batteries currently dominate the energy storage market, due to theirhigh energy and power density. According to a report(https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ds0qyiQ4EgaseC3d2BH17sxHtj60hZeh/view)commissioned by Eurometaux (https://eurometaux.eu/) , in order to meet cleanenergy goals, Europe will require 21 times more lithium in 2050 compared withtoday. However, lithium is a finite resource that is geographically constrained,with future projections expecting demand for lithium to far exceed supply (https