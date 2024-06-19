    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare Smappee plugs into the future with an innovative range of premium DC chargers, tailor-made for all fast-charging needs (FOTO)

    Harelbeke, Belgium (ots) - Smappee, the pioneering Belgian cleantech company, is
    thrilled to present its innovative range of premium DC chargers, Smappee EV
    Ultra, at the upcoming Power2Drive trade show. This product line features
    distinct variants each meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of
    customers across various industries and regions. Notably, the Smappee EV Ultra
    series is poised to make a significant impact in the swift electrification of
    the logistics and transportation sector.

    Different variants for different needs

    At Power2Drive Smappee will showcase its full DC charger lineup. These
    cutting-edge chargers deliver from 40 kW up to 400 kW through a single connector
    or even an impressive 480 kW through multiple connectors, significantly reducing
    charging times for electric vehicles. All Smappee's DC and AC chargers are fully
    compatible with each other, offering a comprehensive and tailored charging
    solution for any organization.

    Unmatched DC charging in awarded design

    Smappee anticipates future trends and evolutions in e-mobility, always
    prioritizing future-proof solutions. With this in mind, Smappee's EV Ultra is a
    modular and compatible product range designed to meet diverse charging needs. It
    offers unparalleled flexibility, featuring various configurations with different
    charging speeds and setups, including options for one to four cables and
    satellite connections. EV Ultra integrates with payment terminals and complies
    fully with AFIR regulations. The chargers have a modern black color for better
    heat dissipation and enhanced user experience with informative displays.
    Installation is simple with pre-assembled units and four placement rings for
    crane setup. Robust, recyclable cardboard packaging replaces traditional wooden
    crates, and easy-to-remove 40 kW inverters facilitate hassle-free maintenance,
    making Smappee's DC chargers the most advanced and user-friendly on the market.

    In addition to its unmatched DC charging capabilities, the EV Ultra has a
    beautiful design: sleek, modern, smart, and highly functional, making it a
    valuable addition to any space. These qualities have already garnered
    international recognition, earning the EV Ultra prestigious accolades such as
    the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Award 2024.

    Always the smartest option

    Smappee's DC chargers are equipped with smart charging including dynamic load
    balancing, allowing the most cost-efficient setup, even in areas with lower
    capacity grids. In addition, they offer cascade overload protection, extending
    dynamic overload protection to all secondary fuse boxes, as well as the main
    fuse box, in complex electrical systems with multiple levels of hierarchy. This
    Seite 1 von 2



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Smappee plugs into the future with an innovative range of premium DC chargers, tailor-made for all fast-charging needs (FOTO) Smappee, the pioneering Belgian cleantech company, is thrilled to present its innovative range of premium DC chargers, Smappee EV Ultra, at the upcoming Power2Drive trade show. This product line features distinct variants each meticulously designed …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer