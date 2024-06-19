Smappee plugs into the future with an innovative range of premium DC chargers, tailor-made for all fast-charging needs (FOTO)
Harelbeke, Belgium (ots) - Smappee, the pioneering Belgian cleantech company, is
thrilled to present its innovative range of premium DC chargers, Smappee EV
Ultra, at the upcoming Power2Drive trade show. This product line features
distinct variants each meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of
customers across various industries and regions. Notably, the Smappee EV Ultra
series is poised to make a significant impact in the swift electrification of
the logistics and transportation sector.
Different variants for different needs
Different variants for different needs
At Power2Drive Smappee will showcase its full DC charger lineup. These
cutting-edge chargers deliver from 40 kW up to 400 kW through a single connector
or even an impressive 480 kW through multiple connectors, significantly reducing
charging times for electric vehicles. All Smappee's DC and AC chargers are fully
compatible with each other, offering a comprehensive and tailored charging
solution for any organization.
Unmatched DC charging in awarded design
Smappee anticipates future trends and evolutions in e-mobility, always
prioritizing future-proof solutions. With this in mind, Smappee's EV Ultra is a
modular and compatible product range designed to meet diverse charging needs. It
offers unparalleled flexibility, featuring various configurations with different
charging speeds and setups, including options for one to four cables and
satellite connections. EV Ultra integrates with payment terminals and complies
fully with AFIR regulations. The chargers have a modern black color for better
heat dissipation and enhanced user experience with informative displays.
Installation is simple with pre-assembled units and four placement rings for
crane setup. Robust, recyclable cardboard packaging replaces traditional wooden
crates, and easy-to-remove 40 kW inverters facilitate hassle-free maintenance,
making Smappee's DC chargers the most advanced and user-friendly on the market.
In addition to its unmatched DC charging capabilities, the EV Ultra has a
beautiful design: sleek, modern, smart, and highly functional, making it a
valuable addition to any space. These qualities have already garnered
international recognition, earning the EV Ultra prestigious accolades such as
the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Award 2024.
Always the smartest option
Smappee's DC chargers are equipped with smart charging including dynamic load
balancing, allowing the most cost-efficient setup, even in areas with lower
capacity grids. In addition, they offer cascade overload protection, extending
dynamic overload protection to all secondary fuse boxes, as well as the main
fuse box, in complex electrical systems with multiple levels of hierarchy. This
