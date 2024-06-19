Harelbeke, Belgium (ots) - Smappee, the pioneering Belgian cleantech company, is

thrilled to present its innovative range of premium DC chargers, Smappee EV

Ultra, at the upcoming Power2Drive trade show. This product line features

distinct variants each meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of

customers across various industries and regions. Notably, the Smappee EV Ultra

series is poised to make a significant impact in the swift electrification of

the logistics and transportation sector.



Different variants for different needs





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

At Power2Drive Smappee will showcase its full DC charger lineup. Thesecutting-edge chargers deliver from 40 kW up to 400 kW through a single connectoror even an impressive 480 kW through multiple connectors, significantly reducingcharging times for electric vehicles. All Smappee's DC and AC chargers are fullycompatible with each other, offering a comprehensive and tailored chargingsolution for any organization.Unmatched DC charging in awarded designSmappee anticipates future trends and evolutions in e-mobility, alwaysprioritizing future-proof solutions. With this in mind, Smappee's EV Ultra is amodular and compatible product range designed to meet diverse charging needs. Itoffers unparalleled flexibility, featuring various configurations with differentcharging speeds and setups, including options for one to four cables andsatellite connections. EV Ultra integrates with payment terminals and compliesfully with AFIR regulations. The chargers have a modern black color for betterheat dissipation and enhanced user experience with informative displays.Installation is simple with pre-assembled units and four placement rings forcrane setup. Robust, recyclable cardboard packaging replaces traditional woodencrates, and easy-to-remove 40 kW inverters facilitate hassle-free maintenance,making Smappee's DC chargers the most advanced and user-friendly on the market.In addition to its unmatched DC charging capabilities, the EV Ultra has abeautiful design: sleek, modern, smart, and highly functional, making it avaluable addition to any space. These qualities have already garneredinternational recognition, earning the EV Ultra prestigious accolades such asthe iF Design Award and the Red Dot Award 2024.Always the smartest optionSmappee's DC chargers are equipped with smart charging including dynamic loadbalancing, allowing the most cost-efficient setup, even in areas with lowercapacity grids. In addition, they offer cascade overload protection, extendingdynamic overload protection to all secondary fuse boxes, as well as the mainfuse box, in complex electrical systems with multiple levels of hierarchy. This