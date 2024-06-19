Paris (ots) -



- On June 19, Nexans is unveiling ENERGYFLEX®, a new range of connection cables

for solar panels.

- These solar cables are the first to gain a B2ca fire rating based on the

Construction Products Regulation ( CPR (https://single-market-economy.ec.europ

a.eu/sectors/construction/construction-products-regulation-cpr_en?prefLang=de)

) classification, significantly mitigating the spread of fire.

- The cables will be produced at the Nexans plant in Andrézieux in France.

Nexans has been manufacturing this type of cable at the site for over 15

years.



A leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and associated

services, Nexans (https://www.nexans.fr/en/business/power-generation/solar.html)

is launching a new range of power cables for EPCs[1] and solar panel installers

at the Intersolar (https://www.intersolar.de/home) exhibition in Munich.





A major technical innovation to improve cable reliability and strengthDesigned to connect solar panels to inverters, the new ENERGYFLEX cables arebased on technical specifications recognized to be the most advanced on themarket, setting them apart from the existing market offering.Developed to meet customer needs and in response to incidents occurring in thepast on solar farms, the new cables have met with real success, reflecting thehigh level of certification by internationally recognized organizations. The30-year warranty provided by Nexans also delivers real benefits for customers,underlining the reliability of the Group's products.One of the two new cable ranges gains an improved fire safety rating with B2cas1 d2 a1 certification, limiting the spread of fire to a height of 1.5 meters,whereas a standard cable would burn in its entirety.The second range complies with the most stringent standards of water resistance.Its exceptional performance in submerged conditions improves the reliability offloating solar installations.These cables can be used with solar panel farms on the ground, on roofs, on theopen sea or on lakes.A new range to meet growing market demandsThe market for solar-generated energy is seeing strong growth of around 10% peryear, and Nexans is the only supplier with a B2ca fire rating for its powercables. This innovation taps into the growing demand for safer, more sustainablesolutions.The ENERGYFLEX cables are manufactured in Andrézieux in France. This site ispart of the national industrial base of Nexans, a company close to itscustomers, manufacturing solutions that meet the highest standards of quality.In this way, Nexans is strengthening its position as a key player in therenewable energies industry in France and Europe, as the only company able todeliver products of this quality." Nexans is reaffirming its role as a pioneer in the solar energy sector withits new ENERGYFLEX range. We are very proud of this innovative product, whichhas the capacity to transform the sector by delivering safer and moresustainable solutions for customers, while supporting local industry andaddressing today's environmental challenges, "said Jean-Marc Rety, VicePresident Transportation & Energy Europe at Nexans.Nexans will be present at Intersolar Munich (https://www.intersolar.de/home)from June 19 to 21. Meet us at booth A6.509.About NexansFor over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification ofthe planet. Today, it is committed to electrifying the future. Withapproximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way towardsa new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity, accessible toeveryone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. TheGroup is a leader in the design and manufacture of cable systems and servicesacross four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution,Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first player in its industry toset up a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access toenergy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on theCDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committedto Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative(SBTi).Nexans. Electrify the future .Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.For more information, see our website https://www.nexans.com/fr/[1] Engineering, Procurement and Construction, or "turnkey projects" forindustrial facilities and infrastructure.Pressekontakt:CommunicationsVirginie GreppaTél. : +33 (0)6 85 23 65 30mailto:virginie.greppa@nexans.comEmmanuelle Guymailto:emmanuelle.guy@nexans.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/78308/5804602OTS: NEXANS