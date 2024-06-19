    checkAd

    Paris (ots) -

    - On June 19, Nexans is unveiling ENERGYFLEX®, a new range of connection cables
    for solar panels.
    - These solar cables are the first to gain a B2ca fire rating based on the
    Construction Products Regulation ( CPR (https://single-market-economy.ec.europ
    a.eu/sectors/construction/construction-products-regulation-cpr_en?prefLang=de)
    ) classification, significantly mitigating the spread of fire.
    - The cables will be produced at the Nexans plant in Andrézieux in France.
    Nexans has been manufacturing this type of cable at the site for over 15
    years.

    A leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and associated
    services, Nexans (https://www.nexans.fr/en/business/power-generation/solar.html)
    is launching a new range of power cables for EPCs[1] and solar panel installers
    at the Intersolar (https://www.intersolar.de/home) exhibition in Munich.

    A major technical innovation to improve cable reliability and strength

    Designed to connect solar panels to inverters, the new ENERGYFLEX cables are
    based on technical specifications recognized to be the most advanced on the
    market, setting them apart from the existing market offering.

    Developed to meet customer needs and in response to incidents occurring in the
    past on solar farms, the new cables have met with real success, reflecting the
    high level of certification by internationally recognized organizations. The
    30-year warranty provided by Nexans also delivers real benefits for customers,
    underlining the reliability of the Group's products.

    One of the two new cable ranges gains an improved fire safety rating with B2ca
    s1 d2 a1 certification, limiting the spread of fire to a height of 1.5 meters,
    whereas a standard cable would burn in its entirety.

    The second range complies with the most stringent standards of water resistance.
    Its exceptional performance in submerged conditions improves the reliability of
    floating solar installations.

    These cables can be used with solar panel farms on the ground, on roofs, on the
    open sea or on lakes.

    A new range to meet growing market demands

    The market for solar-generated energy is seeing strong growth of around 10% per
    year, and Nexans is the only supplier with a B2ca fire rating for its power
    cables. This innovation taps into the growing demand for safer, more sustainable
    solutions.

    The ENERGYFLEX cables are manufactured in Andrézieux in France. This site is
    part of the national industrial base of Nexans, a company close to its
    customers, manufacturing solutions that meet the highest standards of quality.
    In this way, Nexans is strengthening its position as a key player in the
    renewable energies industry in France and Europe, as the only company able to
    deliver products of this quality.

    " Nexans is reaffirming its role as a pioneer in the solar energy sector with
    its new ENERGYFLEX range. We are very proud of this innovative product, which
    has the capacity to transform the sector by delivering safer and more
    sustainable solutions for customers, while supporting local industry and
    addressing today's environmental challenges, "said Jean-Marc Rety, Vice
    President Transportation & Energy Europe at Nexans.

    Nexans will be present at Intersolar Munich (https://www.intersolar.de/home)
    from June 19 to 21. Meet us at booth A6.509.

    About Nexans

    For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of
    the planet. Today, it is committed to electrifying the future. With
    approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way towards
    a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity, accessible to
    everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The
    Group is a leader in the design and manufacture of cable systems and services
    across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution,
    Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first player in its industry to
    set up a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to
    energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the
    CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed
    to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative
    (SBTi).

    Nexans. Electrify the future .

    Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

    For more information, see our website https://www.nexans.com/fr/

    [1] Engineering, Procurement and Construction, or "turnkey projects" for
    industrial facilities and infrastructure.

