Nexans expands its ENERGYFLEX range of cables for solar installations with a new version offering unrivalled fire performance (FOTO)
- On June 19, Nexans is unveiling ENERGYFLEX®, a new range of connection cables
for solar panels.
- These solar cables are the first to gain a B2ca fire rating based on the
Construction Products Regulation ( CPR (https://single-market-economy.ec.europ
a.eu/sectors/construction/construction-products-regulation-cpr_en?prefLang=de)
) classification, significantly mitigating the spread of fire.
- The cables will be produced at the Nexans plant in Andrézieux in France.
Nexans has been manufacturing this type of cable at the site for over 15
years.
A leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and associated
services, Nexans (https://www.nexans.fr/en/business/power-generation/solar.html)
is launching a new range of power cables for EPCs[1] and solar panel installers
at the Intersolar (https://www.intersolar.de/home) exhibition in Munich.
A major technical innovation to improve cable reliability and strength
Designed to connect solar panels to inverters, the new ENERGYFLEX cables are
based on technical specifications recognized to be the most advanced on the
market, setting them apart from the existing market offering.
Developed to meet customer needs and in response to incidents occurring in the
past on solar farms, the new cables have met with real success, reflecting the
high level of certification by internationally recognized organizations. The
30-year warranty provided by Nexans also delivers real benefits for customers,
underlining the reliability of the Group's products.
One of the two new cable ranges gains an improved fire safety rating with B2ca
s1 d2 a1 certification, limiting the spread of fire to a height of 1.5 meters,
whereas a standard cable would burn in its entirety.
The second range complies with the most stringent standards of water resistance.
Its exceptional performance in submerged conditions improves the reliability of
floating solar installations.
These cables can be used with solar panel farms on the ground, on roofs, on the
open sea or on lakes.
A new range to meet growing market demands
The market for solar-generated energy is seeing strong growth of around 10% per
year, and Nexans is the only supplier with a B2ca fire rating for its power
cables. This innovation taps into the growing demand for safer, more sustainable
solutions.
The ENERGYFLEX cables are manufactured in Andrézieux in France. This site is
part of the national industrial base of Nexans, a company close to its
customers, manufacturing solutions that meet the highest standards of quality.
In this way, Nexans is strengthening its position as a key player in the
renewable energies industry in France and Europe, as the only company able to
deliver products of this quality.
" Nexans is reaffirming its role as a pioneer in the solar energy sector with
its new ENERGYFLEX range. We are very proud of this innovative product, which
has the capacity to transform the sector by delivering safer and more
sustainable solutions for customers, while supporting local industry and
addressing today's environmental challenges, "said Jean-Marc Rety, Vice
President Transportation & Energy Europe at Nexans.
Nexans will be present at Intersolar Munich (https://www.intersolar.de/home)
from June 19 to 21. Meet us at booth A6.509.
About Nexans
For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of
the planet. Today, it is committed to electrifying the future. With
approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way towards
a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity, accessible to
everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The
Group is a leader in the design and manufacture of cable systems and services
across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution,
Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first player in its industry to
set up a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to
energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the
CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed
to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative
(SBTi).
Nexans. Electrify the future .
Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, see our website https://www.nexans.com/fr/
[1] Engineering, Procurement and Construction, or "turnkey projects" for
industrial facilities and infrastructure.
Communications
Virginie Greppa
Tél. : +33 (0)6 85 23 65 30
mailto:virginie.greppa@nexans.com
Emmanuelle Guy
mailto:emmanuelle.guy@nexans.com
