ESS was presented the award in Munich on June 18th, 2024, for the Energy Centersystem, a safe, and sustainable utility-scale, front-of-the-meter LDES product,which provides over eight hours of energy storage serving a wide variety of usecases and customers with a modular, scalable design. Judging criteria includedtechnical innovation, uniqueness, societal and economic benefits, safety andcreativity."We are honored by this recognition from Smarter E. This award underscores thecritical role that long-duration energy storage will play in the clean energytransition, and the value that ESS's Energy Center product line delivers tocustomers," said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. "ESS's iron flow technologydelivers the long-duration storage required to make renewable energy baseloadenergy while providing the flexibility that utilities and generators need tomanage a fully renewable grid."The Energy Center and ESS's core technologies have received numerouscertifications to internationally recognized standards including UL1973, UL 9540and IEEE 693 - High, together demonstrating the superior safety and resilienceof ESS's products. The inaugural Energy Center is currently undergoingcommissioning and testing in Oregon and will be incorporated into a systemdelivered to Portland General Electric later this year.ESS can be found at stand B2-453 for the duration of the show.About ESS, Inc.At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization byproviding safe, sustainable, LDES that powers people, communities and businesseswith clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it's needed. As more renewable