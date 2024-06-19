    checkAd

    Munich, Germany (ots) - ESS Tech, Inc. (ESS)
    T?id=smartlink&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketwatch.com%2Finvesting%2Fstock%2Fgwh&e
    sheet=54080029&newsitemid=20240619397073&lan=en-US&anchor=NYSE&index=1&md5=ab0f4
    : GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration
    energy storage systems (LDES) for commercial and utility-scale applications,
    today announced that its Energy Center(TM) system was awarded the Smarter E
    Award
    smartere-award.com%2Fhome&esheet=54080029&newsitemid=20240619397073&lan=en-US&an
    for Energy
    Storage Technologies at the smarter E Award ceremony occurring in advance of
    Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany.

    The smarter E Award is adjudicated by a select group of independent industry
    experts, analysts and academics, and is one of the leading awards in the energy
    industry.

    ESS was presented the award in Munich on June 18th, 2024, for the Energy Center
    system, a safe, and sustainable utility-scale, front-of-the-meter LDES product,
    which provides over eight hours of energy storage serving a wide variety of use
    cases and customers with a modular, scalable design. Judging criteria included
    technical innovation, uniqueness, societal and economic benefits, safety and
    creativity.

    "We are honored by this recognition from Smarter E. This award underscores the
    critical role that long-duration energy storage will play in the clean energy
    transition, and the value that ESS's Energy Center product line delivers to
    customers," said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. "ESS's iron flow technology
    delivers the long-duration storage required to make renewable energy baseload
    energy while providing the flexibility that utilities and generators need to
    manage a fully renewable grid."

    The Energy Center and ESS's core technologies have received numerous
    certifications to internationally recognized standards including UL1973, UL 9540
    and IEEE 693 - High, together demonstrating the superior safety and resilience
    of ESS's products. The inaugural Energy Center is currently undergoing
    commissioning and testing in Oregon and will be incorporated into a system
    delivered to Portland General Electric later this year.

    ESS can be found at stand B2-453 for the duration of the show.

    About ESS, Inc.

    At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by
    providing safe, sustainable, LDES that powers people, communities and businesses
    with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it's needed. As more renewable
