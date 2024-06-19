ESS's Energy Center Receives Smarter E Innovation Award Underscoring Critical Role of LDES in Clean Energy Transition (FOTO)
8ecd6a22eea06412622ea1f82da : GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration
energy storage systems (LDES) for commercial and utility-scale applications,
today announced that its Energy Center(TM) system was awarded the Smarter E
Storage Technologies at the smarter E Award ceremony occurring in advance of
Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany.
The smarter E Award is adjudicated by a select group of independent industry
experts, analysts and academics, and is one of the leading awards in the energy
industry.
ESS was presented the award in Munich on June 18th, 2024, for the Energy Center
system, a safe, and sustainable utility-scale, front-of-the-meter LDES product,
which provides over eight hours of energy storage serving a wide variety of use
cases and customers with a modular, scalable design. Judging criteria included
technical innovation, uniqueness, societal and economic benefits, safety and
creativity.
"We are honored by this recognition from Smarter E. This award underscores the
critical role that long-duration energy storage will play in the clean energy
transition, and the value that ESS's Energy Center product line delivers to
customers," said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. "ESS's iron flow technology
delivers the long-duration storage required to make renewable energy baseload
energy while providing the flexibility that utilities and generators need to
manage a fully renewable grid."
The Energy Center and ESS's core technologies have received numerous
certifications to internationally recognized standards including UL1973, UL 9540
and IEEE 693 - High, together demonstrating the superior safety and resilience
of ESS's products. The inaugural Energy Center is currently undergoing
commissioning and testing in Oregon and will be incorporated into a system
delivered to Portland General Electric later this year.
About ESS, Inc.
At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by
providing safe, sustainable, LDES that powers people, communities and businesses
with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it's needed. As more renewable
