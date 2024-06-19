Solving automation challenges for the evolving power grid (FOTO)
Barcelona (ots) - NovaTech Automation produces the easiest-to-use and
best-supported automation products and solutions for electric utilities. These
products are at the core of our engineered systems found in substations, on pole
tops, in the enterprise, and at the grid edge.
Digital Smart Group (DSG), NovaTech Automation's partner in Europe, brings
technology solutions and services to companies. We help with the digital
transformation and modernization of our customers' critical infrastructure.
Booth C5.117
mailto:info@digitalsmartgroup.com
Pressekontakt:
Martin Grinberg
+34 674 44 11 11
mailto:info@digitalsmartgroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175438/5804864
OTS: Digital Smart Group
best-supported automation products and solutions for electric utilities. These
products are at the core of our engineered systems found in substations, on pole
tops, in the enterprise, and at the grid edge.
Digital Smart Group (DSG), NovaTech Automation's partner in Europe, brings
technology solutions and services to companies. We help with the digital
transformation and modernization of our customers' critical infrastructure.
Booth C5.117
mailto:info@digitalsmartgroup.com
Pressekontakt:
Martin Grinberg
+34 674 44 11 11
mailto:info@digitalsmartgroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175438/5804864
OTS: Digital Smart Group
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen