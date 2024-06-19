nShift named in 2024 Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management by Gartner®
London (ots/PRNewswire) - New report predicts by 2028, global parcel delivery
volumes will increase by approximately 40%
Gartner®, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and
their teams, has named nShift as a Representative Vendor in its report " Market
Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions (https://nshift.com/2024-gart
ner-market-guide-for-multicarrier-parcel-management-solutions) ."
With global parcel deliveries expected to increase by 40% within the next four
years, multi-carrier parcel management will be critical to managing costs and
maximizing capacity.
The Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions also identifies
"most providers of ERP, transportation management systems (TMS), order
management systems (OMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS) do not
specialize in parcel capability. Rather, they partner with a noncompeting
multicarrier parcel management solution (MCPMS) to support their customers. This
leaves users with a gap in capability and need for a stand-alone solution."
According to the report:
- "Global parcel delivery volumes continue to grow, despite macroeconomic
challenges and significant regional variations
- "Issues around flexibility and customer experience continue to grow in tandem
with demand, despite inflationary pressures and the partial reduction in
delivery capacity constraints. These increases, spurred by multi-channel
retail and business to business ecommerce, are unlikely to reduce
- "Companies are faced with increased parcel delivery costs, driven by fuel and
labor cost inflation, and shippers often lack the tools to optimize their
transportation spend."
Mattias Gredenhag , nShift CTO said, "Multi-carrier parcel management holds the
key to overcoming complex shipping requirements, building scale, driving up
efficiency and enabling the business to grow beyond limits. But it can also do
more than that.
"At nShift we combine the core components of multi-carrier delivery management -
such as a library of 1000+ carriers - with customer-facing applications. This
transforms deliveries from a world of boxes into real growth opportunities for
retailers, providing a joined-up, end-to-end experience from the checkout to the
doorstep."
nShift's DMXM (delivery and experience management) enables retailers to:
- Grow beyond limits - with a library of 1000+ carriers, nShift enables
retailers to expand internationally and offer more delivery choices to
customers at checkout. This increases conversion rates
