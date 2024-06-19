    checkAd

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - New report predicts by 2028, global parcel delivery
    volumes will increase by approximately 40%

    Gartner®, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and
    their teams, has named nShift as a Representative Vendor in its report " Market
    Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions (https://nshift.com/2024-gart
    ner-market-guide-for-multicarrier-parcel-management-solutions) ."

    With global parcel deliveries expected to increase by 40% within the next four
    years, multi-carrier parcel management will be critical to managing costs and
    maximizing capacity.

    The Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions also identifies
    "most providers of ERP, transportation management systems (TMS), order
    management systems (OMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS) do not
    specialize in parcel capability. Rather, they partner with a noncompeting
    multicarrier parcel management solution (MCPMS) to support their customers. This
    leaves users with a gap in capability and need for a stand-alone solution."

    According to the report:

    - "Global parcel delivery volumes continue to grow, despite macroeconomic
    challenges and significant regional variations
    - "Issues around flexibility and customer experience continue to grow in tandem
    with demand, despite inflationary pressures and the partial reduction in
    delivery capacity constraints. These increases, spurred by multi-channel
    retail and business to business ecommerce, are unlikely to reduce
    - "Companies are faced with increased parcel delivery costs, driven by fuel and
    labor cost inflation, and shippers often lack the tools to optimize their
    transportation spend."

    Mattias Gredenhag , nShift CTO said, "Multi-carrier parcel management holds the
    key to overcoming complex shipping requirements, building scale, driving up
    efficiency and enabling the business to grow beyond limits. But it can also do
    more than that.

    "At nShift we combine the core components of multi-carrier delivery management -
    such as a library of 1000+ carriers - with customer-facing applications. This
    transforms deliveries from a world of boxes into real growth opportunities for
    retailers, providing a joined-up, end-to-end experience from the checkout to the
    doorstep."

    nShift's DMXM (delivery and experience management) enables retailers to:

    - Grow beyond limits - with a library of 1000+ carriers, nShift enables
    retailers to expand internationally and offer more delivery choices to
    customers at checkout. This increases conversion rates
