London (ots/PRNewswire) - New report predicts by 2028, global parcel delivery

volumes will increase by approximately 40%



Gartner®, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and

their teams, has named nShift as a Representative Vendor in its report " Market

Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions (https://nshift.com/2024-gart

ner-market-guide-for-multicarrier-parcel-management-solutions) ."



With global parcel deliveries expected to increase by 40% within the next four

years, multi-carrier parcel management will be critical to managing costs and

maximizing capacity.





The Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions also identifies"most providers of ERP, transportation management systems (TMS), ordermanagement systems (OMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS) do notspecialize in parcel capability. Rather, they partner with a noncompetingmulticarrier parcel management solution (MCPMS) to support their customers. Thisleaves users with a gap in capability and need for a stand-alone solution."According to the report:- "Global parcel delivery volumes continue to grow, despite macroeconomicchallenges and significant regional variations- "Issues around flexibility and customer experience continue to grow in tandemwith demand, despite inflationary pressures and the partial reduction indelivery capacity constraints. These increases, spurred by multi-channelretail and business to business ecommerce, are unlikely to reduce- "Companies are faced with increased parcel delivery costs, driven by fuel andlabor cost inflation, and shippers often lack the tools to optimize theirtransportation spend."Mattias Gredenhag , nShift CTO said, "Multi-carrier parcel management holds thekey to overcoming complex shipping requirements, building scale, driving upefficiency and enabling the business to grow beyond limits. But it can also domore than that."At nShift we combine the core components of multi-carrier delivery management -such as a library of 1000+ carriers - with customer-facing applications. Thistransforms deliveries from a world of boxes into real growth opportunities forretailers, providing a joined-up, end-to-end experience from the checkout to thedoorstep."nShift's DMXM (delivery and experience management) enables retailers to:- Grow beyond limits - with a library of 1000+ carriers, nShift enablesretailers to expand internationally and offer more delivery choices tocustomers at checkout. This increases conversion rates