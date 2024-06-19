Circontrol introduces eHome5, the latest evolution of its home charging family, at Power2Drive (FOTO)
Viladecavalls (Barcelona) (ots) -
- The new home charger provides photovoltaic integration, an App to manage the
charging session, and a customizable aesthetic, maintaining the eHome's
essence.
- Power2Drive will be the opportunity to see in person other novelties such as
the new generation of Raption's fast and ultra-fast stations or the new double
three-phase wall charger, the eNext T Two.
Circontrol, the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions manufacturer,
presents the eHome 5 (https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/caracoles/ehome-5/) ,
its new EV charger for homes and condominiums . As its name suggests, it is the
fifth evolution of the eHome family, inheriting the proven reliability and trust
of a European brand but enhancing its features and aesthetics. The new station
will offer a customizable aesthetic and improved connectivity with an App to
manage it from anywhere. The company will introduce this new product at
Power2Drive exhibition in Munich, from June 19th to 21st. At the trade fair, the
manufacturer will also showcase its latest solutions for EV Charging beyond the
eHome 5, demonstrating its ability to provide a broad range of products for
several charging market segments.
Regarding Charging Hubs and Public Charge, Circontrol will exhibit all models of
its Raption Series, including the Raption Compact
https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/raption-compact-80/ ,
https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/raption-160-compact/ , and
https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/raption-240/ . The company will also showcase
its AC semi-fast EV charging station , eVolve Smart
(https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/evolve-smart/) , with significant updates.
Finally, for those interested in EV Fleets and Parking solutions, the company
will also exhibit the new three-phase AC model , eNext Park T Two
(https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/enext-park-elite/) , and the new Cosmos App
for managing charging infrastructures.
eHome 5: EV driver & installer favourite
The new eHome 5 has been designed to provide a highly convenient home charging
experience and it is prepared to meet the needs of both EV users and installers.
In terms of look and feel, the new domestic charging station represents a step
forward in the eHome family. Its elegant and customizable aesthetic, with
different models to choose, keeps the eHome's essence. Regarding connectivity,
its mobile App , available in 6 different languages, will help users
authenticate, manage, and monitor their charging sessions. Moreover, it will
allow users to choose or schedule its 3 different charging modes .
