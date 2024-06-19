    checkAd

    Viladecavalls (Barcelona) (ots) -

    - The new home charger provides photovoltaic integration, an App to manage the
    charging session, and a customizable aesthetic, maintaining the eHome's
    essence.

    - Power2Drive will be the opportunity to see in person other novelties such as
    the new generation of Raption's fast and ultra-fast stations or the new double
    three-phase wall charger, the eNext T Two.

    Circontrol, the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions manufacturer,
    presents the eHome 5 (https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/caracoles/ehome-5/) ,
    its new EV charger for homes and condominiums . As its name suggests, it is the
    fifth evolution of the eHome family, inheriting the proven reliability and trust
    of a European brand but enhancing its features and aesthetics. The new station
    will offer a customizable aesthetic and improved connectivity with an App to
    manage it from anywhere. The company will introduce this new product at
    Power2Drive exhibition in Munich, from June 19th to 21st. At the trade fair, the
    manufacturer will also showcase its latest solutions for EV Charging beyond the
    eHome 5, demonstrating its ability to provide a broad range of products for
    several charging market segments.

    Regarding Charging Hubs and Public Charge, Circontrol will exhibit all models of
    its Raption Series, including the Raption Compact
    https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/raption-compact-80/ ,
    https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/raption-160-compact/ , and
    https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/raption-240/ . The company will also showcase
    its AC semi-fast EV charging station , eVolve Smart
    (https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/evolve-smart/) , with significant updates.
    Finally, for those interested in EV Fleets and Parking solutions, the company
    will also exhibit the new three-phase AC model , eNext Park T Two
    (https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/enext-park-elite/) , and the new Cosmos App
    for managing charging infrastructures.

    eHome 5: EV driver & installer favourite

    The new eHome 5 has been designed to provide a highly convenient home charging
    experience and it is prepared to meet the needs of both EV users and installers.
    In terms of look and feel, the new domestic charging station represents a step
    forward in the eHome family. Its elegant and customizable aesthetic, with
    different models to choose, keeps the eHome's essence. Regarding connectivity,
    its mobile App , available in 6 different languages, will help users
    authenticate, manage, and monitor their charging sessions. Moreover, it will
    allow users to choose or schedule its 3 different charging modes .
