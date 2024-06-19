Viladecavalls (Barcelona) (ots) -



- The new home charger provides photovoltaic integration, an App to manage the

charging session, and a customizable aesthetic, maintaining the eHome's

essence.



- Power2Drive will be the opportunity to see in person other novelties such as

the new generation of Raption's fast and ultra-fast stations or the new double

three-phase wall charger, the eNext T Two.





Circontrol, the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions manufacturer,presents the eHome 5 (https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/caracoles/ehome-5/) ,its new EV charger for homes and condominiums . As its name suggests, it is thefifth evolution of the eHome family, inheriting the proven reliability and trustof a European brand but enhancing its features and aesthetics. The new stationwill offer a customizable aesthetic and improved connectivity with an App tomanage it from anywhere. The company will introduce this new product atPower2Drive exhibition in Munich, from June 19th to 21st. At the trade fair, themanufacturer will also showcase its latest solutions for EV Charging beyond theeHome 5, demonstrating its ability to provide a broad range of products forseveral charging market segments.Regarding Charging Hubs and Public Charge, Circontrol will exhibit all models ofits Raption Series, including the Raption Compacthttps://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/raption-compact-80/ ,https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/raption-160-compact/ , andhttps://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/raption-240/ . The company will also showcaseits AC semi-fast EV charging station , eVolve Smart(https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/evolve-smart/) , with significant updates.Finally, for those interested in EV Fleets and Parking solutions, the companywill also exhibit the new three-phase AC model , eNext Park T Two(https://circontrol.com/ev-chargers/enext-park-elite/) , and the new Cosmos Appfor managing charging infrastructures.eHome 5: EV driver & installer favouriteThe new eHome 5 has been designed to provide a highly convenient home chargingexperience and it is prepared to meet the needs of both EV users and installers.In terms of look and feel, the new domestic charging station represents a stepforward in the eHome family. Its elegant and customizable aesthetic, withdifferent models to choose, keeps the eHome's essence. Regarding connectivity,its mobile App , available in 6 different languages, will help usersauthenticate, manage, and monitor their charging sessions. Moreover, it willallow users to choose or schedule its 3 different charging modes .