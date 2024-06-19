    checkAd

    Berlin (ots) - The Council of the European Union (EU) has today decided on its
    general approach regarding the European Commission's proposed legislation for
    amending the crisis management and deposit insurance framework (CMDI review).
    The Bundesverband der Deutschen Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR) [National
    Association of German Cooperative Banks] welcomes the fact that the Council's
    compromise acknowledges the important role of institutional protection schemes
    and their preventive measures.

    "The Council has recognized the incredible importance of institutional
    protection schemes for customer confidence and financial stability much better
    than the European Commission and European Parliament have. It is only the
    Council's position that is in line with the Eurogroup's declaration from June
    2022, which stated that a functioning framework for institutional protection
    schemes needs to be preserved," explains Marija Kolak, President of the BVR.

    Although the Council has also chosen not to implement the exception expressly
    requested by the BVR for banks that belong to an institutional protection
    scheme, it is still possible to apply preventive measures in respect of banks
    covered by institutional protection schemes, albeit under stricter and more
    costly, time-consuming conditions. "Further in-depth work will be required to
    maintain efficiency and speed in the future," adds Kolak.

    President Kolak stresses the need to make targeted improvements to crisis
    management during the upcoming trilogue: "The task of the trilogue will be to
    considerably improve the European Commission's proposal based on the
    constructive approach set out by the Council. The stability and security of the
    European banking sector must be assured without placing any unnecessary burdens
    on the schemes already established. This will only be possible if institutional
    protection that is in the interests of the structures of the German banking
    market - and, in particular, the existence of small and medium-sized banks - is
    retained."

    Kolak explicitly appreciates the German government's efforts to preserve the
    institutional protection schemes. "It is good to see that the German government
    is acting true to its word and championing the cause of small and medium-sized
    enterprises, which, after all, rely on funding provided by regional banks," she
    concludes.

    Contact:

    Bundesverband der Deutschen Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR)
    Melanie Schmergal, Abteilungsleiterin Kommunikation und
    Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / Pressesprecherin
    Telefon: (030) 20 21-13 00, mailto:presse@bvr.de, http://www.bvr.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/40550/5805155
    OTS: BVR Bundesverband der Deutschen Volksbanken und Raiffeisenba
    nken



