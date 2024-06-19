Berlin (ots) - The Council of the European Union (EU) has today decided on its

general approach regarding the European Commission's proposed legislation for

amending the crisis management and deposit insurance framework (CMDI review).

The Bundesverband der Deutschen Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR) [National

Association of German Cooperative Banks] welcomes the fact that the Council's

compromise acknowledges the important role of institutional protection schemes

and their preventive measures.



"The Council has recognized the incredible importance of institutional

protection schemes for customer confidence and financial stability much better

than the European Commission and European Parliament have. It is only the

Council's position that is in line with the Eurogroup's declaration from June

2022, which stated that a functioning framework for institutional protection

schemes needs to be preserved," explains Marija Kolak, President of the BVR.







requested by the BVR for banks that belong to an institutional protection

scheme, it is still possible to apply preventive measures in respect of banks

covered by institutional protection schemes, albeit under stricter and more

costly, time-consuming conditions. "Further in-depth work will be required to

maintain efficiency and speed in the future," adds Kolak.



President Kolak stresses the need to make targeted improvements to crisis

management during the upcoming trilogue: "The task of the trilogue will be to

considerably improve the European Commission's proposal based on the

constructive approach set out by the Council. The stability and security of the

European banking sector must be assured without placing any unnecessary burdens

on the schemes already established. This will only be possible if institutional

protection that is in the interests of the structures of the German banking

market - and, in particular, the existence of small and medium-sized banks - is

retained."



Kolak explicitly appreciates the German government's efforts to preserve the

institutional protection schemes. "It is good to see that the German government

is acting true to its word and championing the cause of small and medium-sized

enterprises, which, after all, rely on funding provided by regional banks," she

concludes.



