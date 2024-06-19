BVR
Council of the EU's decision on CMDI acknowledges institutional protection but improvements are still needed
Berlin (ots) - The Council of the European Union (EU) has today decided on its
general approach regarding the European Commission's proposed legislation for
amending the crisis management and deposit insurance framework (CMDI review).
The Bundesverband der Deutschen Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR) [National
Association of German Cooperative Banks] welcomes the fact that the Council's
compromise acknowledges the important role of institutional protection schemes
and their preventive measures.
"The Council has recognized the incredible importance of institutional
protection schemes for customer confidence and financial stability much better
than the European Commission and European Parliament have. It is only the
Council's position that is in line with the Eurogroup's declaration from June
2022, which stated that a functioning framework for institutional protection
schemes needs to be preserved," explains Marija Kolak, President of the BVR.
Although the Council has also chosen not to implement the exception expressly
requested by the BVR for banks that belong to an institutional protection
scheme, it is still possible to apply preventive measures in respect of banks
covered by institutional protection schemes, albeit under stricter and more
costly, time-consuming conditions. "Further in-depth work will be required to
maintain efficiency and speed in the future," adds Kolak.
President Kolak stresses the need to make targeted improvements to crisis
management during the upcoming trilogue: "The task of the trilogue will be to
considerably improve the European Commission's proposal based on the
constructive approach set out by the Council. The stability and security of the
European banking sector must be assured without placing any unnecessary burdens
on the schemes already established. This will only be possible if institutional
protection that is in the interests of the structures of the German banking
market - and, in particular, the existence of small and medium-sized banks - is
retained."
Kolak explicitly appreciates the German government's efforts to preserve the
institutional protection schemes. "It is good to see that the German government
is acting true to its word and championing the cause of small and medium-sized
enterprises, which, after all, rely on funding provided by regional banks," she
concludes.
