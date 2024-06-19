    checkAd

     61  0 Kommentare ELAT Solar, renowned for its commitment to sustainable energy, is taking a fresh and innovative approach to solar panels (FOTO)

    Hasselt, Belgium (ots,) - Moving away from traditional images of solar panels on
    roofs accompanied by technical explanations, ELAT Solar presents the lively ELAT
    Solar buddies: Oriana and Solaris. These characters are designed to guide
    consumers through the world of solar energy in a fun and informative way. They
    simplify complex technology and highlight the benefits of switching to green
    energy.

    Exciting news from Solaris and Oriana

    The duo is also introducing a new IBC solar panel to the ELAT Solar family. This
    panel aligns perfectly with ELAT's mission to offer reliable and innovative
    energy solutions in an accessible manner. More importantly, with this product
    expansion, they can better serve both consumers and installers. This is the
    first panel in ELAT Solar's new "Cosmic" series.

    In addition to the "Cosmic" series, ELAT Solar offers the "Lumis" series, which
    celebrates the balance between aesthetics and functionality. This series
    includes their current TOPCon panels, known for their superior efficiency and
    sleek, all-black appearance.

    About ELAT Solar

    With this product launch and their innovative approach to solar panels, ELAT
    Solar is setting new standards in the industry. Solar energy has never been so
    understandable! Visit http://www.elat.com to learn more about the products and
    follow Oriana and Solaris on their adventures in the world of solar energy.

    Want to meet Solaris and Oriana? You can meet them at InterSolar in Munich from
    June 19 to 21.

    Pressekontakt:

    ELAT Solar
    Koen Claes
    mailto:koen@elat.com
    +32 477 77 80 04

    Marketing
    Zita Vennekens
    mailto:zita@tunity.be
    +32 474 89 15 08

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175442/5805207
    OTS: ELAT Solar



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    ELAT Solar, renowned for its commitment to sustainable energy, is taking a fresh and innovative approach to solar panels (FOTO) Moving away from traditional images of solar panels on roofs accompanied by technical explanations, ELAT Solar presents the lively ELAT Solar buddies: Oriana and Solaris. These characters are designed to guide consumers through the world of solar …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer