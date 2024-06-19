ELAT Solar, renowned for its commitment to sustainable energy, is taking a fresh and innovative approach to solar panels (FOTO)
Hasselt, Belgium (ots,) - Moving away from traditional images of solar panels on
roofs accompanied by technical explanations, ELAT Solar presents the lively ELAT
Solar buddies: Oriana and Solaris. These characters are designed to guide
consumers through the world of solar energy in a fun and informative way. They
simplify complex technology and highlight the benefits of switching to green
energy.
Exciting news from Solaris and Oriana
The duo is also introducing a new IBC solar panel to the ELAT Solar family. This
panel aligns perfectly with ELAT's mission to offer reliable and innovative
energy solutions in an accessible manner. More importantly, with this product
expansion, they can better serve both consumers and installers. This is the
first panel in ELAT Solar's new "Cosmic" series.
In addition to the "Cosmic" series, ELAT Solar offers the "Lumis" series, which
celebrates the balance between aesthetics and functionality. This series
includes their current TOPCon panels, known for their superior efficiency and
sleek, all-black appearance.
About ELAT Solar
With this product launch and their innovative approach to solar panels, ELAT
Solar is setting new standards in the industry. Solar energy has never been so
understandable! Visit http://www.elat.com to learn more about the products and
follow Oriana and Solaris on their adventures in the world of solar energy.
Want to meet Solaris and Oriana? You can meet them at InterSolar in Munich from
June 19 to 21.
Pressekontakt:
ELAT Solar
Koen Claes
mailto:koen@elat.com
+32 477 77 80 04
Marketing
Zita Vennekens
mailto:zita@tunity.be
+32 474 89 15 08
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175442/5805207
OTS: ELAT Solar
