    Munich, Germany (ots) - Exide Technologies, a global leader in battery storage
    solutions, is set to revolutionize the energy industry at ees Europe 2024. With
    well above 100 MWh of installed lithium-ion storage projects, Exide continues to
    lead the way in innovation and sustainability.

    At the event, Exide will unveil Solition Mega Three, the latest in their
    containerized energy storage series. This cutting-edge system offers a compact
    design with 3.4 MWh capacity and liquid-cooled components , suitable for both
    front-of- and behind-the-meter applications. The Solition Mega Three exemplifies
    Exide's commitment to versatile, efficient, and reliable energy storage.

    In addition to showcasing their latest products, Exide will host an Academy
    Corner featuring expert sessions on current trends and technologies in energy
    storage, providing valuable insights into the future of the industry with a
    various speaking schedule:

    - Energizing Urban Landscapes: Neighborhood vs. Home Storage Batteries: Assess
    the efficiency of different battery storage systems in urban environments.
    - Harnessing the Sun: Overcoming Grid Connection Challenges in Utility-Scale
    Solar
    - Ancillary Services in Volatile Grids
    - Battery Energy Storage for Future Smart Cities
    - Driving Future Mobility: Sustainable Public Transport

    With a legacy of over 135 years, Exide Technologies integrates seamlessly
    renewable energy into advanced battery storage solutions. Their modular
    Customized Energy Systems (CES) support grid stabilization, backup power, and
    seamless renewable integration, driving the transition toward a net-zero world.

    "As a trusted industry leader, Exide Technologies combines a legacy of
    trustworthiness with pioneering expertise in energy storage systems. Our
    commitment to excellence propels us to unparalleled heights in the rapidly
    growing energy storage landscape", says Michael Geiger, Senior Vice President of
    Energy Solutions at Exide Technologies.

    Visit Exide Technologies at ees Europe 2024 in Munich from June 19-21, at stand
    160 in hall B2, to explore their innovative solutions and learn from industry
    experts.

    For additional media information and pictures please click here.
    (https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en/ees-europe-2024-press-kit)

    About Exide Technologies

    Exide Technologies ( http://www.exidegroup.com ) is a leading provider of
    innovative and sustainable battery storage solutions for automotive and
    industrial applications. With 135 years of experience, Exide has developed and
    globally marketed innovative batteries and systems, contributing to the energy
    transition, and driving a cleaner future. Exide's comprehensive range of
    lead-acid and lithium-ion solutions serves various applications, including 12V
    batteries for combustion and electric vehicles, traction batteries for material
    handling and robotics, stationary batteries for uninterruptible power supply,
    telecommunication, utility in-front-of and behind-the-meter energy storage and
    propulsion batteries for submarines and more. Exide Technologies' culture and
    strategy are centered around recycling, sustainability, and environmental
    responsibility, reflecting the commitment to being a responsible corporate
    citizen.

    The company has 11 manufacturing and 3 recycling facilities across Europe,
    ensuring resilience and a low CO2 footprint with a local supply chain. Exide
    Technologies is committed to superior engineering and manufacturing. With a team
    of 5,000 employees, the company provides EUR1.6bn of energy storage solutions
    and services to customers worldwide, every year.

