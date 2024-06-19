Munich, Germany (ots) - Exide Technologies, a global leader in battery storage

solutions, is set to revolutionize the energy industry at ees Europe 2024. With

well above 100 MWh of installed lithium-ion storage projects, Exide continues to

lead the way in innovation and sustainability.



At the event, Exide will unveil Solition Mega Three, the latest in their

containerized energy storage series. This cutting-edge system offers a compact

design with 3.4 MWh capacity and liquid-cooled components , suitable for both

front-of- and behind-the-meter applications. The Solition Mega Three exemplifies

Exide's commitment to versatile, efficient, and reliable energy storage.





In addition to showcasing their latest products, Exide will host an AcademyCorner featuring expert sessions on current trends and technologies in energystorage, providing valuable insights into the future of the industry with avarious speaking schedule:- Energizing Urban Landscapes: Neighborhood vs. Home Storage Batteries: Assessthe efficiency of different battery storage systems in urban environments.- Harnessing the Sun: Overcoming Grid Connection Challenges in Utility-ScaleSolar- Ancillary Services in Volatile Grids- Battery Energy Storage for Future Smart Cities- Driving Future Mobility: Sustainable Public TransportWith a legacy of over 135 years, Exide Technologies integrates seamlesslyrenewable energy into advanced battery storage solutions. Their modularCustomized Energy Systems (CES) support grid stabilization, backup power, andseamless renewable integration, driving the transition toward a net-zero world."As a trusted industry leader, Exide Technologies combines a legacy oftrustworthiness with pioneering expertise in energy storage systems. Ourcommitment to excellence propels us to unparalleled heights in the rapidlygrowing energy storage landscape", says Michael Geiger, Senior Vice President ofEnergy Solutions at Exide Technologies.Visit Exide Technologies at ees Europe 2024 in Munich from June 19-21, at stand160 in hall B2, to explore their innovative solutions and learn from industryexperts.For additional media information and pictures please click here.(https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en/ees-europe-2024-press-kit)About Exide TechnologiesExide Technologies ( http://www.exidegroup.com ) is a leading provider ofinnovative and sustainable battery storage solutions for automotive andindustrial applications. With 135 years of experience, Exide has developed andglobally marketed innovative batteries and systems, contributing to the energytransition, and driving a cleaner future. Exide's comprehensive range oflead-acid and lithium-ion solutions serves various applications, including 12Vbatteries for combustion and electric vehicles, traction batteries for materialhandling and robotics, stationary batteries for uninterruptible power supply,telecommunication, utility in-front-of and behind-the-meter energy storage andpropulsion batteries for submarines and more. Exide Technologies' culture andstrategy are centered around recycling, sustainability, and environmentalresponsibility, reflecting the commitment to being a responsible corporatecitizen.The company has 11 manufacturing and 3 recycling facilities across Europe,ensuring resilience and a low CO2 footprint with a local supply chain. ExideTechnologies is committed to superior engineering and manufacturing. With a teamof 5,000 employees, the company provides EUR1.6bn of energy storage solutionsand services to customers worldwide, every year.Pressekontakt:Jutta Steins(PR & Communications Specialist)mailto:jutta.steins@exidegroup.comTel. +49-60 42 / 81-595http://www.exidegroup.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170561/5805212OTS: Exide Technologies GmbH