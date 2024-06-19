Exide Technologies Unveils Innovative Energy Storage Solutions at ees Europe 2024 (FOTO)
Munich, Germany (ots) - Exide Technologies, a global leader in battery storage
solutions, is set to revolutionize the energy industry at ees Europe 2024. With
well above 100 MWh of installed lithium-ion storage projects, Exide continues to
lead the way in innovation and sustainability.
At the event, Exide will unveil Solition Mega Three, the latest in their
containerized energy storage series. This cutting-edge system offers a compact
design with 3.4 MWh capacity and liquid-cooled components , suitable for both
front-of- and behind-the-meter applications. The Solition Mega Three exemplifies
Exide's commitment to versatile, efficient, and reliable energy storage.
In addition to showcasing their latest products, Exide will host an Academy
Corner featuring expert sessions on current trends and technologies in energy
storage, providing valuable insights into the future of the industry with a
various speaking schedule:
- Energizing Urban Landscapes: Neighborhood vs. Home Storage Batteries: Assess
the efficiency of different battery storage systems in urban environments.
- Harnessing the Sun: Overcoming Grid Connection Challenges in Utility-Scale
Solar
- Ancillary Services in Volatile Grids
- Battery Energy Storage for Future Smart Cities
- Driving Future Mobility: Sustainable Public Transport
With a legacy of over 135 years, Exide Technologies integrates seamlessly
renewable energy into advanced battery storage solutions. Their modular
Customized Energy Systems (CES) support grid stabilization, backup power, and
seamless renewable integration, driving the transition toward a net-zero world.
"As a trusted industry leader, Exide Technologies combines a legacy of
trustworthiness with pioneering expertise in energy storage systems. Our
commitment to excellence propels us to unparalleled heights in the rapidly
growing energy storage landscape", says Michael Geiger, Senior Vice President of
Energy Solutions at Exide Technologies.
Visit Exide Technologies at ees Europe 2024 in Munich from June 19-21, at stand
160 in hall B2, to explore their innovative solutions and learn from industry
experts.
For additional media information and pictures please click here.
(https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en/ees-europe-2024-press-kit)
About Exide Technologies
Exide Technologies ( http://www.exidegroup.com ) is a leading provider of
innovative and sustainable battery storage solutions for automotive and
industrial applications. With 135 years of experience, Exide has developed and
globally marketed innovative batteries and systems, contributing to the energy
transition, and driving a cleaner future. Exide's comprehensive range of
lead-acid and lithium-ion solutions serves various applications, including 12V
batteries for combustion and electric vehicles, traction batteries for material
handling and robotics, stationary batteries for uninterruptible power supply,
telecommunication, utility in-front-of and behind-the-meter energy storage and
propulsion batteries for submarines and more. Exide Technologies' culture and
strategy are centered around recycling, sustainability, and environmental
responsibility, reflecting the commitment to being a responsible corporate
citizen.
The company has 11 manufacturing and 3 recycling facilities across Europe,
ensuring resilience and a low CO2 footprint with a local supply chain. Exide
Technologies is committed to superior engineering and manufacturing. With a team
of 5,000 employees, the company provides EUR1.6bn of energy storage solutions
and services to customers worldwide, every year.
Pressekontakt:
Jutta Steins
(PR & Communications Specialist)
mailto:jutta.steins@exidegroup.com
Tel. +49-60 42 / 81-595
http://www.exidegroup.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170561/5805212
OTS: Exide Technologies GmbH
