     Arbonia Sells Prime Arbon Site to HRS Group for CHF 34M

    Arbonia AG has announced the sale of its "Zelgstrasse" site in Arbon to the HRS Group for around CHF 34 million. This strategic move, involving a fully leased property once used for refrigerator production, is set to boost EBITDA by approximately CHF 28 million.

    • Arbonia AG sells the "Zelgstrasse" site in Arbon to the HRS Group for around CHF 34 million - The site is fully leased to a third party and was once used for refrigerator production - The sale will result in a positive EBITDA contribution of approximately CHF 28 million - Arbonia is focusing on reducing non-operating property and has recently acquired Dimoldura and Lignis - The notarisation of the sale took place on 19 June 2024 - Contact person for more information is Fabienne Zürcher, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Arbonia is on 20.08.2024.


    

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
