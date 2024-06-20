Arbonia Sells Prime Arbon Site to HRS Group for CHF 34M
Arbonia AG has announced the sale of its "Zelgstrasse" site in Arbon to the HRS Group for around CHF 34 million. This strategic move, involving a fully leased property once used for refrigerator production, is set to boost EBITDA by approximately CHF 28 million.
- Arbonia AG sells the "Zelgstrasse" site in Arbon to the HRS Group for around CHF 34 million - The site is fully leased to a third party and was once used for refrigerator production - The sale will result in a positive EBITDA contribution of approximately CHF 28 million - Arbonia is focusing on reducing non-operating property and has recently acquired Dimoldura and Lignis - The notarisation of the sale took place on 19 June 2024 - Contact person for more information is Fabienne Zürcher, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Arbonia is on 20.08.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
+0,89 %
+4,53 %
+5,01 %
+13,50 %
+18,33 %
-10,86 %
+17,24 %
+1,11 %
ISIN:CH0110240600WKN:A1CUXD
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte