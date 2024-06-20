    checkAd

    Munich (ots) - Autel Energy, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV)
    charging solutions and services, is set to make a significant impact at
    Power2Drive in Munich, from June 19th to 21st. At booth C6-330, Autel will
    showcase its latest innovations, including the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging
    System and the MaxiCharger HiPower. Additionally, Autel Energy is pleased to
    announce that its MaxiCharger DC HiPower has been chosen as one of the finalists
    in the prestigious "E-Mobility" category of The smarter E AWARD 2024. This
    recognition underscores the groundbreaking advancements and contributions of
    Autel Energy's innovative charging solutions to the electric mobility sector.

    The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System, delivering a peak power output of
    1500A and an extraordinary charging power of 1.2 MW, is engineered to meet the
    escalating demand for high-capacity charging infrastructure. Designed with
    heavy-duty EVs in mind, this cutting-edge solution caters to diverse charging
    scenarios, from public overnight charging to depot operations.

    Additionally, the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, launched last year and already making
    waves across various European countries including the Nordics and the
    Netherlands, offers unparalleled speed, providing an astounding 400km of range
    in just 10 minutes. This remarkable feat not only accelerates EV adoption but
    also significantly enhances user convenience and flexibility. Moreover, the
    MaxiCharger DC HiPower is capable of simultaneous charging of up to 8 vehicles,
    a feature unique to this product.

    "We're delighted to present our latest innovations, including the MaxiCharger
    Megawatt Charging System and the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, at Power2Drive Europe.
    These solutions underscore Autel's commitment to advancing electric mobility and
    sustainability," said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Energy Europe. "Moreover, we're
    honored that our MaxiCharger DC HiPower is a finalist in The smarter E AWARD
    2024, affirming our dedication to innovation in the field. We're grateful to the
    expert panel for recognizing our contribution."

    Experience the future of EV charging firsthand by visiting Autel Energy at booth
    C6-330 during Power2Drive Europe 2024. Discover how the MaxiCharger Megawatt
    Charging System and MaxiCharger DC HiPower, along with other Autel Energy
    products, are revolutionizing the EV charging landscape.

