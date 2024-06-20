Munich (ots) - Autel Energy, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV)

charging solutions and services, is set to make a significant impact at

Power2Drive in Munich, from June 19th to 21st. At booth C6-330, Autel will

showcase its latest innovations, including the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging

System and the MaxiCharger HiPower. Additionally, Autel Energy is pleased to

announce that its MaxiCharger DC HiPower has been chosen as one of the finalists

in the prestigious "E-Mobility" category of The smarter E AWARD 2024. This

recognition underscores the groundbreaking advancements and contributions of

Autel Energy's innovative charging solutions to the electric mobility sector.



The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System, delivering a peak power output of

1500A and an extraordinary charging power of 1.2 MW, is engineered to meet the

escalating demand for high-capacity charging infrastructure. Designed with

heavy-duty EVs in mind, this cutting-edge solution caters to diverse charging

scenarios, from public overnight charging to depot operations.







waves across various European countries including the Nordics and the

Netherlands, offers unparalleled speed, providing an astounding 400km of range

in just 10 minutes. This remarkable feat not only accelerates EV adoption but

also significantly enhances user convenience and flexibility. Moreover, the

MaxiCharger DC HiPower is capable of simultaneous charging of up to 8 vehicles,

a feature unique to this product.



"We're delighted to present our latest innovations, including the MaxiCharger

Megawatt Charging System and the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, at Power2Drive Europe.

These solutions underscore Autel's commitment to advancing electric mobility and

sustainability," said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Energy Europe. "Moreover, we're

honored that our MaxiCharger DC HiPower is a finalist in The smarter E AWARD

2024, affirming our dedication to innovation in the field. We're grateful to the

expert panel for recognizing our contribution."



Experience the future of EV charging firsthand by visiting Autel Energy at booth

C6-330 during Power2Drive Europe 2024. Discover how the MaxiCharger Megawatt

Charging System and MaxiCharger DC HiPower, along with other Autel Energy

products, are revolutionizing the EV charging landscape.



Pressekontakt:



Jiaqi Liu

mailto:jiaqi.liu@autel.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170454/5805462

OTS: Autel Europe GmbH





Additionally, the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, launched last year and already makingwaves across various European countries including the Nordics and theNetherlands, offers unparalleled speed, providing an astounding 400km of rangein just 10 minutes. This remarkable feat not only accelerates EV adoption butalso significantly enhances user convenience and flexibility. Moreover, theMaxiCharger DC HiPower is capable of simultaneous charging of up to 8 vehicles,a feature unique to this product."We're delighted to present our latest innovations, including the MaxiChargerMegawatt Charging System and the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, at Power2Drive Europe.These solutions underscore Autel's commitment to advancing electric mobility andsustainability," said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Energy Europe. "Moreover, we'rehonored that our MaxiCharger DC HiPower is a finalist in The smarter E AWARD2024, affirming our dedication to innovation in the field. We're grateful to theexpert panel for recognizing our contribution."Experience the future of EV charging firsthand by visiting Autel Energy at boothC6-330 during Power2Drive Europe 2024. Discover how the MaxiCharger MegawattCharging System and MaxiCharger DC HiPower, along with other Autel Energyproducts, are revolutionizing the EV charging landscape.Pressekontakt:Jiaqi Liumailto:jiaqi.liu@autel.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170454/5805462OTS: Autel Europe GmbH