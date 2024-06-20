    checkAd

    Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced today that it has
    been named as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner. This unique recognition
    acknowledges SAP's most strategic implementation partners who demonstrate
    elevated capabilities across RISE with SAP, SAP Business Technology Platform
    (SAP BTP), and SAP Business Process Transformation, and leverage the RISE with
    SAP Methodology, which focuses on clean core principles. NTT DATA Business
    Solutions has a proven record of successfully delivering implementations in
    large customer engagements with complex SAP ERP landscapes starting their
    journey towards RISE with SAP.

    "Being recognized as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner demonstrates our ability
    to deliver essential cloud-based solutions", said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT
    DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. "RISE with SAP is essential for
    the digital transformation of our customers. By enabling rapid go-to-market
    strategies, streamlining operations, and driving innovation, we ensure faster
    time to value for our customers."

    The recognition confirms that NTT DATA Business Solutions addresses all
    necessary concepts, process steps, services and tools included in the RISE with
    SAP Methodology to ensure successful RISE with SAP adoptions. The methodology is
    designed to provide a consistent approach - from planning to go-live to ongoing
    operations and evolution - that can meet customers' business transformation
    goals leveraging specific implementation stages and success KPIs.

    To support customers' RISE with SAP transformations, SAP is enabling and
    validating partners to use RISE with SAP Methodologyand collaborating closely
    with these partners on quality and consistency. Thanks to the validation
    recognition, customers can easily identify partners with deep expertise and
    experience in large and complex RISE with SAP implementations.

    About NTT DATA Business Solutions

    NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) is a leading
    global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners.
    With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to
    become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate
    sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and implementation to
    managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive
    innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers
    individually and across all industries. Our more than 15,300 dedicated employees
    in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

    NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA
    (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a $30+ billion trusted global innovator
    of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we
    serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers
    innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT
    Group.

