NTT DATA Named a RISE with SAP© Validated Partner / Recognition as one of SAP´s most strategic implementation partners
Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced today that it has
been named as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner. This unique recognition
acknowledges SAP's most strategic implementation partners who demonstrate
elevated capabilities across RISE with SAP, SAP Business Technology Platform
(SAP BTP), and SAP Business Process Transformation, and leverage the RISE with
SAP Methodology, which focuses on clean core principles. NTT DATA Business
Solutions has a proven record of successfully delivering implementations in
large customer engagements with complex SAP ERP landscapes starting their
journey towards RISE with SAP.
"Being recognized as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner demonstrates our ability
to deliver essential cloud-based solutions", said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT
DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. "RISE with SAP is essential for
the digital transformation of our customers. By enabling rapid go-to-market
strategies, streamlining operations, and driving innovation, we ensure faster
time to value for our customers."
The recognition confirms that NTT DATA Business Solutions addresses all
necessary concepts, process steps, services and tools included in the RISE with
SAP Methodology to ensure successful RISE with SAP adoptions. The methodology is
designed to provide a consistent approach - from planning to go-live to ongoing
operations and evolution - that can meet customers' business transformation
goals leveraging specific implementation stages and success KPIs.
To support customers' RISE with SAP transformations, SAP is enabling and
validating partners to use RISE with SAP Methodologyand collaborating closely
with these partners on quality and consistency. Thanks to the validation
recognition, customers can easily identify partners with deep expertise and
experience in large and complex RISE with SAP implementations.
For more information visit SAP News Center
(https://news.sap.com/2024/06/new-rise-with-sap-validated-partner-recognition/)
.
About NTT DATA Business Solutions
NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) is a leading
global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners.
With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to
become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate
sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and implementation to
managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive
innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers
individually and across all industries. Our more than 15,300 dedicated employees
in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.
NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA
(https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a $30+ billion trusted global innovator
of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we
serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers
innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT
Group.
Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions:
Jasmin Straeter
Head of Global Communications
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 521 9 14 48 108
Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5805656
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
