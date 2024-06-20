Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced today that it has

The recognition confirms that NTT DATA Business Solutions addresses allnecessary concepts, process steps, services and tools included in the RISE withSAP Methodology to ensure successful RISE with SAP adoptions. The methodology isdesigned to provide a consistent approach - from planning to go-live to ongoingoperations and evolution - that can meet customers' business transformationgoals leveraging specific implementation stages and success KPIs.To support customers' RISE with SAP transformations, SAP is enabling andvalidating partners to use RISE with SAP Methodologyand collaborating closelywith these partners on quality and consistency. Thanks to the validationrecognition, customers can easily identify partners with deep expertise andexperience in large and complex RISE with SAP implementations.For more information visit SAP News Center(https://news.sap.com/2024/06/new-rise-with-sap-validated-partner-recognition/)About NTT DATA Business SolutionsNTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) is a leadingglobal IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners.With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide tobecome Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that acceleratesustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and implementation tomanaged services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we driveinnovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customersindividually and across all industries. Our more than 15,300 dedicated employeesin over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA(https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a $30+ billion trusted global innovatorof business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA weserve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customersinnovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTTGroup.Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions:Jasmin StraeterHead of Global CommunicationsNTT DATA Business Solutions AGKönigsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, GermanyT: +49 521 9 14 48 108Email: mailto:Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5805656OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG