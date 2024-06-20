Aurubis AG appoints Dr. Toralf Haag as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Tim Kurth as new Chief Operations Officer for custom smelting - Restructuring of the Executive Board announced in January 2024 is completed - Executive Board will consist of five members starting September 1, 2024 - Current CEO Roland Harings will hand over the reins as of August 31, 2024 - Rainer Verhoeven will be leaving the company as CFO effective June 30, 2024 - Dr. Toralf Haag has industry experience and Tim Kurth has been with Aurubis AG since 2006 and has held various managerial positions.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Aurubis is on 05.08.2024.

The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 76,05EUR and was up +4,57 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,45EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,53 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.601,21PKT (+0,46 %).





