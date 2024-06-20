Omnispower Europe Unveils AI-Enhanced Battery Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2024 (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Omnispower Europe, in collaboration with its esteemed partners
Inion Software and EIKO POWER, is proud to showcase its groundbreaking Battery
Energy Storage System (BESS) at Intersolar Europe 2024. This innovative system,
designed to operate efficiently in the most extreme conditions, represents a
significant leap forward in energy storage technology.
Revolutionizing Energy Storage with AI-Powered Solutions
Revolutionizing Energy Storage with AI-Powered Solutions
Omnispower Europe, a leader in cutting-edge energy solutions, has developed a
state-of-the-art smart battery capable of maintaining optimal performance even
in harsh environmental conditions. This revolutionary BESS has already seen
successful deployment in Italy, sparking growing interest across Europe.
At the heart of this advanced battery system is its unique air-liquid cooling
technology and AI-enhanced energy management system, which was developed by
Inion Software. "Our AI-powered energy management system dynamically adjusts
energy strategies based on real-time climatic conditions and energy demand,
optimizing operational efficiency," explains Dr. Robertas Janickas, CTO at Inion
Software.
Unmatched Performance and Modularity
The Omnispower battery stands out as one of the few systems in Europe with
certification for the entire system rather than just individual components. With
capacities of up to 215 kWh and the ability to scale up to an impressive 2.5
MWh, this battery is designed for both flexibility and robustness. "Our
battery's modularity allows seamless integration of additional modules to meet
the growing energy demands of businesses," says Orinta Eivaite, CEO of
Omnispower Europe.
Real-World Impact in Italy
A prime example of the battery's transformative impact is its deployment at
Padua, Italy's significant land terminal. EIKO POWER, Omnispower's spin-off
manufacturing entity in Italy, has played a crucial role in this implementation.
With a storage capacity of 1.5 MWh, the battery modules have enhanced
operational efficiency and flexibility in energy utilisation.
"The deployment in Padua highlights our battery's ability to cut critical load
charges and optimise energy consumption during peak periods, leading to
substantial cost savings," adds Eivaite. "Furthermore, our AI-powered system
eliminates the need for manual workload management, autonomously selecting
optimal actions tailored to business needs."
Commitment to Quality and Innovation
Omnispower Europe, along with its partners, is dedicated to providing top-tier
energy storage solutions. The extensive testing of their BESS in diverse global
environments has ensured its adaptability and reliability. As renewable energy
adoption continues to rise, the demand for efficient and resilient energy
storage solutions is more critical than ever.
Join Us at Intersolar Europe 2024
Omnispower Europe invites all attendees of Intersolar Europe 2024 to visit their
stand to learn more about their innovative BESS and meet the teams behind this
groundbreaking technology. Representatives from Omnispower Europe, Inion
Software, and EIKO POWER will be available to discuss how their collaborative
efforts are shaping the future of energy storage.
Pressekontakt:
Omnispower Europe | CEO - Orinta Eivaite
Email: mailto:marketing@omnispowereurope.com
Phone: +37067776074
Booth at Intersolar: A3.220
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175452/5806004
OTS: Omnispower Europe UAB
