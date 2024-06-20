    checkAd

    Munich (ots) - Omnispower Europe, in collaboration with its esteemed partners
    Inion Software and EIKO POWER, is proud to showcase its groundbreaking Battery
    Energy Storage System (BESS) at Intersolar Europe 2024. This innovative system,
    designed to operate efficiently in the most extreme conditions, represents a
    significant leap forward in energy storage technology.

    Revolutionizing Energy Storage with AI-Powered Solutions

    Omnispower Europe, a leader in cutting-edge energy solutions, has developed a
    state-of-the-art smart battery capable of maintaining optimal performance even
    in harsh environmental conditions. This revolutionary BESS has already seen
    successful deployment in Italy, sparking growing interest across Europe.

    At the heart of this advanced battery system is its unique air-liquid cooling
    technology and AI-enhanced energy management system, which was developed by
    Inion Software. "Our AI-powered energy management system dynamically adjusts
    energy strategies based on real-time climatic conditions and energy demand,
    optimizing operational efficiency," explains Dr. Robertas Janickas, CTO at Inion
    Software.

    Unmatched Performance and Modularity

    The Omnispower battery stands out as one of the few systems in Europe with
    certification for the entire system rather than just individual components. With
    capacities of up to 215 kWh and the ability to scale up to an impressive 2.5
    MWh, this battery is designed for both flexibility and robustness. "Our
    battery's modularity allows seamless integration of additional modules to meet
    the growing energy demands of businesses," says Orinta Eivaite, CEO of
    Omnispower Europe.

    Real-World Impact in Italy

    A prime example of the battery's transformative impact is its deployment at
    Padua, Italy's significant land terminal. EIKO POWER, Omnispower's spin-off
    manufacturing entity in Italy, has played a crucial role in this implementation.
    With a storage capacity of 1.5 MWh, the battery modules have enhanced
    operational efficiency and flexibility in energy utilisation.

    "The deployment in Padua highlights our battery's ability to cut critical load
    charges and optimise energy consumption during peak periods, leading to
    substantial cost savings," adds Eivaite. "Furthermore, our AI-powered system
    eliminates the need for manual workload management, autonomously selecting
    optimal actions tailored to business needs."

    Commitment to Quality and Innovation

    Omnispower Europe, along with its partners, is dedicated to providing top-tier
    energy storage solutions. The extensive testing of their BESS in diverse global
    environments has ensured its adaptability and reliability. As renewable energy
    adoption continues to rise, the demand for efficient and resilient energy
    storage solutions is more critical than ever.

    Join Us at Intersolar Europe 2024

    Omnispower Europe invites all attendees of Intersolar Europe 2024 to visit their
    stand to learn more about their innovative BESS and meet the teams behind this
    groundbreaking technology. Representatives from Omnispower Europe, Inion
    Software, and EIKO POWER will be available to discuss how their collaborative
    efforts are shaping the future of energy storage.

