Omnispower Europe, a leader in cutting-edge energy solutions, has developed astate-of-the-art smart battery capable of maintaining optimal performance evenin harsh environmental conditions. This revolutionary BESS has already seensuccessful deployment in Italy, sparking growing interest across Europe.At the heart of this advanced battery system is its unique air-liquid coolingtechnology and AI-enhanced energy management system, which was developed byInion Software. "Our AI-powered energy management system dynamically adjustsenergy strategies based on real-time climatic conditions and energy demand,optimizing operational efficiency," explains Dr. Robertas Janickas, CTO at InionSoftware.Unmatched Performance and ModularityThe Omnispower battery stands out as one of the few systems in Europe withcertification for the entire system rather than just individual components. Withcapacities of up to 215 kWh and the ability to scale up to an impressive 2.5MWh, this battery is designed for both flexibility and robustness. "Ourbattery's modularity allows seamless integration of additional modules to meetthe growing energy demands of businesses," says Orinta Eivaite, CEO ofOmnispower Europe.Real-World Impact in ItalyA prime example of the battery's transformative impact is its deployment atPadua, Italy's significant land terminal. EIKO POWER, Omnispower's spin-offmanufacturing entity in Italy, has played a crucial role in this implementation.With a storage capacity of 1.5 MWh, the battery modules have enhancedoperational efficiency and flexibility in energy utilisation."The deployment in Padua highlights our battery's ability to cut critical loadcharges and optimise energy consumption during peak periods, leading tosubstantial cost savings," adds Eivaite. "Furthermore, our AI-powered systemeliminates the need for manual workload management, autonomously selectingoptimal actions tailored to business needs."Commitment to Quality and InnovationOmnispower Europe, along with its partners, is dedicated to providing top-tierenergy storage solutions. The extensive testing of their BESS in diverse globalenvironments has ensured its adaptability and reliability. As renewable energyadoption continues to rise, the demand for efficient and resilient energystorage solutions is more critical than ever.Join Us at Intersolar Europe 2024Omnispower Europe invites all attendees of Intersolar Europe 2024 to visit theirstand to learn more about their innovative BESS and meet the teams behind thisgroundbreaking technology. Representatives from Omnispower Europe, InionSoftware, and EIKO POWER will be available to discuss how their collaborativeefforts are shaping the future of energy storage.Pressekontakt:Omnispower Europe | CEO - Orinta EivaiteEmail: mailto:marketing@omnispowereurope.comPhone: +37067776074Booth at Intersolar: A3.220Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175452/5806004OTS: Omnispower Europe UAB