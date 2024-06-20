Munich, Germany (ots) - QPQ International, a bespoke deal advisory and leader in

green energy project financing, is proud to announce its participation at

Intersolar 2024. The event, which brings together key players in the renewable

energy and energy storage sectors, will be held from June 19- 21, 2024



About QPQ International





QPQ International is dedicated to transforming green energy projects intosuccessful investments. With a robust platform and expert advisory services, QPQconnects project developers with investors to advance development, acceleratefinancing, and secure world-class partners. The company's mission is to helpcreate a greener planet and ensure a sustainable future for generations tocome.Our Expertise and Market Position- Developers: QPQ collaborates with over 850 professional developers globally,specializing in renewable energy, waste-to-energy, energy storage, andhydrogen production projects.- Investors: The company's network includes over 600 professional investors,including top-tier international private equity funds, institutionalinvestors, IPPs, and debt providers.- Achievements: QPQ has successfully facilitated funding for over 2.5 GW ofSolar PV and Battery Storage Projects, with a constant pipeline ofapproximately 250 projects valued at over $20 billion.What We Do- For Investors and IPPs: QPQ sources and vets potential investment projects,ensuring fair terms and supporting engagements through to financial close.- For Project Developers: QPQ assists in advancing project development, securingfinancing, and forging partnerships, optimizing both cost and terms forproject sponsors.Global ReachBased in Dubai, QPQ International's reach extends worldwide, with a focus onmarkets including the US, Canada, Europe, the Balkans, the Baltics, select SouthAmerican countries, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.Visit Us atIntersolarMeet QPQ International's team at Intersolar to learn more about how we canassist in selling your projects or securing debt and/or equity funding onoptimal terms. Our team of seasoned deal advisors is ready to discuss how we canhelp your green energy projects succeed.Explore our projects at QPQ International Projects (https://qpq.international/projects )Join Our TeamQPQ International is also inviting seasoned deal advisors to join our eliteteam. If you are an expert in green energy projects with a robust blend ofengineering, technical, commercial, and project finance expertise, we want tohear from you. Contact us to learn more about career opportunities at QPQInternational.For more information about QPQ International and our participation atIntersolar 2024, please contact:Vlad TashakovEmail: vlad@qpq.internationalPhone: +971 522 168663Oksana TashakovaEmail: oksana@qpq.international+971 50 3265062Visit our website at www.qpq.internationalAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175454/5806086OTS: QPQ International