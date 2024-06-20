    checkAd

     49  0 Kommentare QPQ International to showcase Green Energy Financing Solutions at Intersolar 2024 (FOTO)

    Munich, Germany (ots) - QPQ International, a bespoke deal advisory and leader in
    green energy project financing, is proud to announce its participation at
    Intersolar 2024. The event, which brings together key players in the renewable
    energy and energy storage sectors, will be held from June 19- 21, 2024

    About QPQ International

    QPQ International is dedicated to transforming green energy projects into
    successful investments. With a robust platform and expert advisory services, QPQ
    connects project developers with investors to advance development, accelerate
    financing, and secure world-class partners. The company's mission is to help
    create a greener planet and ensure a sustainable future for generations to
    come.Our Expertise and Market Position

    - Developers: QPQ collaborates with over 850 professional developers globally,
    specializing in renewable energy, waste-to-energy, energy storage, and
    hydrogen production projects.
    - Investors: The company's network includes over 600 professional investors,
    including top-tier international private equity funds, institutional
    investors, IPPs, and debt providers.
    - Achievements: QPQ has successfully facilitated funding for over 2.5 GW of
    Solar PV and Battery Storage Projects, with a constant pipeline of
    approximately 250 projects valued at over $20 billion.

    What We Do

    - For Investors and IPPs: QPQ sources and vets potential investment projects,
    ensuring fair terms and supporting engagements through to financial close.
    - For Project Developers: QPQ assists in advancing project development, securing
    financing, and forging partnerships, optimizing both cost and terms for
    project sponsors.

    Global Reach

    Based in Dubai, QPQ International's reach extends worldwide, with a focus on
    markets including the US, Canada, Europe, the Balkans, the Baltics, select South
    American countries, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.Visit Us at
    Intersolar

    Meet QPQ International's team at Intersolar to learn more about how we can
    assist in selling your projects or securing debt and/or equity funding on
    optimal terms. Our team of seasoned deal advisors is ready to discuss how we can
    help your green energy projects succeed.

    Explore our projects at QPQ International Projects (
    https://qpq.international/projects )

    Join Our Team

    QPQ International is also inviting seasoned deal advisors to join our elite
    team. If you are an expert in green energy projects with a robust blend of
    engineering, technical, commercial, and project finance expertise, we want to
    hear from you. Contact us to learn more about career opportunities at QPQ
    International.

    For more information about QPQ International and our participation at
    Intersolar 2024, please contact:

    Vlad Tashakov
    Email: vlad@qpq.international
    Phone: +971 522 168663

    Oksana Tashakova
    Email: oksana@qpq.international
    +971 50 3265062

    Visit our website at www.qpq.international

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175454/5806086
    OTS: QPQ International



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    QPQ International to showcase Green Energy Financing Solutions at Intersolar 2024 (FOTO) QPQ International, a bespoke deal advisory and leader in green energy project financing, is proud to announce its participation at Intersolar 2024. The event, which brings together key players in the renewable energy and energy storage sectors, will …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer