TeraVoima and Thunder Sky Winston Battery have agreed on 10 GWh battery pool to be provided throughout Nordic region with new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) business model (FOTO)
Turenki, Finland (ots) - In order to hasten the energy storage deployments in
the Nordic energy market TeraVoima and Thunder Sky Winston Battery have agreed
on building sizeable fleet of batteries to be provided as a service to Nordic
households and companies. This is the first of its kind deal not only in the
volume but in the profit sharing model which ensures better profitability in the
highly competitive battery market.
"The energy storage industry in Europe has evolved quickly to a race for
deployed battery capacity. This is due to extraordinary energy market volatility
and profit margins in providing energy flexibility. TeraVoima has been building
the opportunity for more than decade and we have finally come to the point where
battery assets can be deployed together with battery cell manufacturers. This
profit sharing model enables robust revenue for all parties and reduces greatly
the business risk related to battery price volatility. I am extremely happy we
have reached the agreement in this landmark deal", Jukka Järvinen, CEO,
TeraVoima
the Nordic energy market TeraVoima and Thunder Sky Winston Battery have agreed
on building sizeable fleet of batteries to be provided as a service to Nordic
households and companies. This is the first of its kind deal not only in the
volume but in the profit sharing model which ensures better profitability in the
highly competitive battery market.
"The energy storage industry in Europe has evolved quickly to a race for
deployed battery capacity. This is due to extraordinary energy market volatility
and profit margins in providing energy flexibility. TeraVoima has been building
the opportunity for more than decade and we have finally come to the point where
battery assets can be deployed together with battery cell manufacturers. This
profit sharing model enables robust revenue for all parties and reduces greatly
the business risk related to battery price volatility. I am extremely happy we
have reached the agreement in this landmark deal", Jukka Järvinen, CEO,
TeraVoima
"We are extremely happy to support our long term client to develop the battery
business further and to enable Thunder Sky Winston Battery to expand its
overseas business. Our cooperation in business development and innovation go
back a long way to 2001 when we shipped our first cells to Jukka. This has built
the trust needed to take this extraordinary step and release cells and battery
systems to be utilised in the European energy market. We acknowledge the 10 GWh
volume in this deal will be great task to be manufactured, shipped, installed
and to be used in the energy market. However we strongly believe we are again
setting the course of the battery industry as a pioneer as we have done in the
past. We have mass produced 1000 Ah cells for more than 19 years and everyone
else in the market is still trying to make their first prototypes. We are
looking forward to help the Europe to be an example in adopting the worlds
safest and reliable LiFeYPO4 cells and systems", Ms. Linda Liu, Director of
international operations, Thunder Sky Winston Battery.
About TeraVoima
TeraVoima is Finland based energy retailer with extensive background in li-ion
battery systems and new innovative business models. Company roots stretch back
two decades in BMS, EMS and BESS development. TeraVoima is providing 10 to 500
kWh LFP battery systems as a service to households, small businesses and to
critical infrastructure clients. Company aims to capture significant market
share in battery buffered retail electricity business first in Nordics and later
through the Europe.
About Thunder Sky Winston Battery
Thunder Sky Winston Battery (Oriental Smart Lion Group) is a high-tech battery
technology company with focus on manufacturing and sales of ultra-large size (50
to 10000 Ah) lithium-ion cells. Company key innovations include water-based
lithium-yttrium chemistry and ultra large battery electrodes. These innovations
replace volatile binders and solvents (PVDF + NMP). This innovative technology
ensures that the battery materials are free of dangerous chemicals, making the
battery non-flammable and non-explosive. The products have successfully passed
many authoritative certification such as CE, IEC, UL, etc. . Company also have
access to the world's leading insurance group "AXA Insurance Group" for 19
consecutive years of global underwriting.
Pressekontakt:
Jukka Järvinen, +358-45 311 21 59, jukka.jarvinen@terafactory.fi
Ms. Linda Liu, +86-596 8186789, winston@thundersky-winston.com (The Smarter E
Europe, booth C3.390)
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175456/5806231
OTS: TeraVoima
business further and to enable Thunder Sky Winston Battery to expand its
overseas business. Our cooperation in business development and innovation go
back a long way to 2001 when we shipped our first cells to Jukka. This has built
the trust needed to take this extraordinary step and release cells and battery
systems to be utilised in the European energy market. We acknowledge the 10 GWh
volume in this deal will be great task to be manufactured, shipped, installed
and to be used in the energy market. However we strongly believe we are again
setting the course of the battery industry as a pioneer as we have done in the
past. We have mass produced 1000 Ah cells for more than 19 years and everyone
else in the market is still trying to make their first prototypes. We are
looking forward to help the Europe to be an example in adopting the worlds
safest and reliable LiFeYPO4 cells and systems", Ms. Linda Liu, Director of
international operations, Thunder Sky Winston Battery.
About TeraVoima
TeraVoima is Finland based energy retailer with extensive background in li-ion
battery systems and new innovative business models. Company roots stretch back
two decades in BMS, EMS and BESS development. TeraVoima is providing 10 to 500
kWh LFP battery systems as a service to households, small businesses and to
critical infrastructure clients. Company aims to capture significant market
share in battery buffered retail electricity business first in Nordics and later
through the Europe.
About Thunder Sky Winston Battery
Thunder Sky Winston Battery (Oriental Smart Lion Group) is a high-tech battery
technology company with focus on manufacturing and sales of ultra-large size (50
to 10000 Ah) lithium-ion cells. Company key innovations include water-based
lithium-yttrium chemistry and ultra large battery electrodes. These innovations
replace volatile binders and solvents (PVDF + NMP). This innovative technology
ensures that the battery materials are free of dangerous chemicals, making the
battery non-flammable and non-explosive. The products have successfully passed
many authoritative certification such as CE, IEC, UL, etc. . Company also have
access to the world's leading insurance group "AXA Insurance Group" for 19
consecutive years of global underwriting.
Pressekontakt:
Jukka Järvinen, +358-45 311 21 59, jukka.jarvinen@terafactory.fi
Ms. Linda Liu, +86-596 8186789, winston@thundersky-winston.com (The Smarter E
Europe, booth C3.390)
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175456/5806231
OTS: TeraVoima
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen