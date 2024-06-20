Turenki, Finland (ots) - In order to hasten the energy storage deployments in

the Nordic energy market TeraVoima and Thunder Sky Winston Battery have agreed

on building sizeable fleet of batteries to be provided as a service to Nordic

households and companies. This is the first of its kind deal not only in the

volume but in the profit sharing model which ensures better profitability in the

highly competitive battery market.



"The energy storage industry in Europe has evolved quickly to a race for

deployed battery capacity. This is due to extraordinary energy market volatility

and profit margins in providing energy flexibility. TeraVoima has been building

the opportunity for more than decade and we have finally come to the point where

battery assets can be deployed together with battery cell manufacturers. This

profit sharing model enables robust revenue for all parties and reduces greatly

the business risk related to battery price volatility. I am extremely happy we

have reached the agreement in this landmark deal", Jukka Järvinen, CEO,

TeraVoima







business further and to enable Thunder Sky Winston Battery to expand its

overseas business. Our cooperation in business development and innovation go

back a long way to 2001 when we shipped our first cells to Jukka. This has built

the trust needed to take this extraordinary step and release cells and battery

systems to be utilised in the European energy market. We acknowledge the 10 GWh

volume in this deal will be great task to be manufactured, shipped, installed

and to be used in the energy market. However we strongly believe we are again

setting the course of the battery industry as a pioneer as we have done in the

past. We have mass produced 1000 Ah cells for more than 19 years and everyone

else in the market is still trying to make their first prototypes. We are

looking forward to help the Europe to be an example in adopting the worlds

safest and reliable LiFeYPO4 cells and systems", Ms. Linda Liu, Director of

international operations, Thunder Sky Winston Battery.



About TeraVoima



TeraVoima is Finland based energy retailer with extensive background in li-ion

battery systems and new innovative business models. Company roots stretch back

two decades in BMS, EMS and BESS development. TeraVoima is providing 10 to 500

kWh LFP battery systems as a service to households, small businesses and to

critical infrastructure clients. Company aims to capture significant market

share in battery buffered retail electricity business first in Nordics and later

through the Europe.



About Thunder Sky Winston Battery



Thunder Sky Winston Battery (Oriental Smart Lion Group) is a high-tech battery

technology company with focus on manufacturing and sales of ultra-large size (50

to 10000 Ah) lithium-ion cells. Company key innovations include water-based

lithium-yttrium chemistry and ultra large battery electrodes. These innovations

replace volatile binders and solvents (PVDF + NMP). This innovative technology

ensures that the battery materials are free of dangerous chemicals, making the

battery non-flammable and non-explosive. The products have successfully passed

many authoritative certification such as CE, IEC, UL, etc. . Company also have

access to the world's leading insurance group "AXA Insurance Group" for 19

consecutive years of global underwriting.



