    PharmaSGP Holding SE is set to welcome Peter Gerckens as Chief Commercial Officer from July 1, 2024. With a rich background in marketing, consulting, and media management, Gerckens will drive international sales and new ventures.

    • PharmaSGP Holding SE expands its Management Board with Peter Gerckens as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) starting July 1, 2024.
    • Peter Gerckens will oversee international markets, sales, and new businesses.
    • Gerckens has a background in marketing at Procter & Gamble, strategic consulting at McKinsey, and was Managing Director of a medium-sized media company in Munich.
    • PharmaSGP generated over €100 million in revenue in 2023 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 30%.
    • PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a portfolio of OTC pharmaceuticals focused on natural active ingredients.
    • The company plans to expand its product indications, increase its European presence, and accelerate growth through M&A opportunities.

    The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 23,600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,42 % since publication.


