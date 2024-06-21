Seoul, South Korea (ots/PRNewswire) - Company's 'Optimism your feed' Playlist

Garners 1.2 Billion Views in Just Three Weeks



LG Electronics (LG) has launched a global social media challenge to amplify its

brand promise of 'Life's Good' by encouraging customers worldwide to create and

share moments of everyday optimism on their social media feeds. Running across

TikTok and Instagram, the challenge encourages participants to foster a more

positive environment on their social media feeds by posting optimistic moments

and selfies featuring the " finger heart

(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Finger_heart) " gesture - a popular symbol among

K-pop idols created by forming a mini heart with the index finger and thumb -

using the hashtags #Lifesgood and #Optimismyourfeed.



"LG is committed to delivering on its promise of 'Life's Good. This social media

challenge aims to uncover and share what 'Life's Good' means to our customers,"

said Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of LG's Brand Management Division. "We

believe there is real power in approaching life with an optimistic attitude, and

our Optimism your feed campaign's social media challenge is all about embracing

the opportunity to inspire more positive activities in the virtual and real

world."





The social media challenge is part of LG's 'Optimism your feed' campaign(https://www.lg.com/global/lifes-good-in-action/) and follows the launch lastmonth of LG's Optimism your feed playlist - a collection of original contentthat, when interacted with, will pull more optimistic content into your feed.Created in collaboration with global influencers known for their positiveimpact, the playlist offers users the opportunity to experience more upliftingand encouraging posts. Within just three weeks of its release on TikTok, YouTubeand other social media platforms, the playlist has garnered over 1.2 billionviews. It has resonated with viewers worldwide, prompting comments about theireagerness to participate and positively influence their algorithms.The social media challenge invites users around the world to join influencersincluding Tina Choi (https://doobydobap.com/) , Victoria Browne(https://www.victoriabrowne.co/) , Josh Harmon(https://www.youtube.com/c/joshharmon) , Team1llusion(https://tiktok.com/@team1llusion) , Lenna Vivas(https://www.tiktok.com/@lenna.vivas) and Samuel Weidenhofer(https://www.tiktok.com/@itssozer?lang=en) in spreading optimism across socialmedia feeds. In just four days, around 21,000 users have already joined themovement to share their optimistic moments.Meanwhile, LG has also launched an offline campaign event called 'Optimism yourday,' which will run till early July. Continuing from last year, a truck adornedwith the company's 'Life's Good' brand slogan is scheduled to tour the 11business sites in Korea. The truck features a large LED display that plays'Life's Good' campaign videos and showcases positivity slogans shared by LGemployees worldwide. LG believes in spreading the campaign's message of optimismto employees as well as the outside world."We are all brand ambassadors of LG," said CEO William Cho. "If each of usstarts brightening our surroundings one step at a time, I believe LG will oneday become a company that truly radiates positivity, helping to create betterlives and a better world."More details about Life's Good campaign can be found on the campaign page athttp://www.lg.com/lifesgood .About LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics is a global innovator in technologyand consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and aninternational workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies - HomeAppliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions andBusiness Solutions - combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products rangingfrom TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components andsolutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands arefamiliar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com(https://www.lgnewsroom.com/) for the latest news.