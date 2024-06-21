LG AMPLIFIES POSITIVE INFLUENCE OF THE LIFE'S GOOD CAMPAIGN VIA SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGE
Seoul, South Korea (ots/PRNewswire) - Company's 'Optimism your feed' Playlist
Garners 1.2 Billion Views in Just Three Weeks
LG Electronics (LG) has launched a global social media challenge to amplify its
brand promise of 'Life's Good' by encouraging customers worldwide to create and
share moments of everyday optimism on their social media feeds. Running across
TikTok and Instagram, the challenge encourages participants to foster a more
positive environment on their social media feeds by posting optimistic moments
and selfies featuring the " finger heart
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Finger_heart) " gesture - a popular symbol among
K-pop idols created by forming a mini heart with the index finger and thumb -
using the hashtags #Lifesgood and #Optimismyourfeed.
"LG is committed to delivering on its promise of 'Life's Good. This social media
challenge aims to uncover and share what 'Life's Good' means to our customers,"
said Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of LG's Brand Management Division. "We
believe there is real power in approaching life with an optimistic attitude, and
our Optimism your feed campaign's social media challenge is all about embracing
the opportunity to inspire more positive activities in the virtual and real
world."
The social media challenge is part of LG's 'Optimism your feed' campaign
(https://www.lg.com/global/lifes-good-in-action/) and follows the launch last
month of LG's Optimism your feed playlist - a collection of original content
that, when interacted with, will pull more optimistic content into your feed.
Created in collaboration with global influencers known for their positive
impact, the playlist offers users the opportunity to experience more uplifting
and encouraging posts. Within just three weeks of its release on TikTok, YouTube
and other social media platforms, the playlist has garnered over 1.2 billion
views. It has resonated with viewers worldwide, prompting comments about their
eagerness to participate and positively influence their algorithms.
The social media challenge invites users around the world to join influencers
including Tina Choi (https://doobydobap.com/) , Victoria Browne
(https://www.victoriabrowne.co/) , Josh Harmon
(https://www.youtube.com/c/joshharmon) , Team1llusion
(https://tiktok.com/@team1llusion) , Lenna Vivas
(https://www.tiktok.com/@lenna.vivas) and Samuel Weidenhofer
(https://www.tiktok.com/@itssozer?lang=en) in spreading optimism across social
media feeds. In just four days, around 21,000 users have already joined the
movement to share their optimistic moments.
Meanwhile, LG has also launched an offline campaign event called 'Optimism your
day,' which will run till early July. Continuing from last year, a truck adorned
with the company's 'Life's Good' brand slogan is scheduled to tour the 11
business sites in Korea. The truck features a large LED display that plays
'Life's Good' campaign videos and showcases positivity slogans shared by LG
employees worldwide. LG believes in spreading the campaign's message of optimism
to employees as well as the outside world.
"We are all brand ambassadors of LG," said CEO William Cho. "If each of us
starts brightening our surroundings one step at a time, I believe LG will one
day become a company that truly radiates positivity, helping to create better
lives and a better world."
More details about Life's Good campaign can be found on the campaign page at
http://www.lg.com/lifesgood .
About LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology
and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an
international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies - Home
Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and
Business Solutions - combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in
2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging
from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and
solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are
familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com
(https://www.lgnewsroom.com/) for the latest news.
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444172/LG_AMPLIFIES_POSITIVE_INFLUENCE.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444173/Optimism_your_feed.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444174/Users_joined_the_movement.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424631/LG_Electronics_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-amplifies-p
ositive-influence-of-the-lifes-good-campaign-via-social-media-challenge-30217836
4.html
Contact:
LG Electronics,
Inc. - Lea Lee,
+82 2 3777 3981,
lea.lee@lge.com; Jenny Shin,
+82 2 3777 3692,
jungin.shin@lge.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/57776/5806280
OTS: LG Electronics
