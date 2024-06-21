    checkAd

    Seoul, South Korea (ots/PRNewswire) - Company's 'Optimism your feed' Playlist
    Garners 1.2 Billion Views in Just Three Weeks

    LG Electronics (LG) has launched a global social media challenge to amplify its
    brand promise of 'Life's Good' by encouraging customers worldwide to create and
    share moments of everyday optimism on their social media feeds. Running across
    TikTok and Instagram, the challenge encourages participants to foster a more
    positive environment on their social media feeds by posting optimistic moments
    and selfies featuring the " finger heart
    (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Finger_heart) " gesture - a popular symbol among
    K-pop idols created by forming a mini heart with the index finger and thumb -
    using the hashtags #Lifesgood and #Optimismyourfeed.

    "LG is committed to delivering on its promise of 'Life's Good. This social media
    challenge aims to uncover and share what 'Life's Good' means to our customers,"
    said Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of LG's Brand Management Division. "We
    believe there is real power in approaching life with an optimistic attitude, and
    our Optimism your feed campaign's social media challenge is all about embracing
    the opportunity to inspire more positive activities in the virtual and real
    world."

    The social media challenge is part of LG's 'Optimism your feed' campaign
    (https://www.lg.com/global/lifes-good-in-action/) and follows the launch last
    month of LG's Optimism your feed playlist - a collection of original content
    that, when interacted with, will pull more optimistic content into your feed.
    Created in collaboration with global influencers known for their positive
    impact, the playlist offers users the opportunity to experience more uplifting
    and encouraging posts. Within just three weeks of its release on TikTok, YouTube
    and other social media platforms, the playlist has garnered over 1.2 billion
    views. It has resonated with viewers worldwide, prompting comments about their
    eagerness to participate and positively influence their algorithms.

    The social media challenge invites users around the world to join influencers
    including Tina Choi (https://doobydobap.com/) , Victoria Browne
    (https://www.victoriabrowne.co/) , Josh Harmon
    (https://www.youtube.com/c/joshharmon) , Team1llusion
    (https://tiktok.com/@team1llusion) , Lenna Vivas
    (https://www.tiktok.com/@lenna.vivas) and Samuel Weidenhofer
    (https://www.tiktok.com/@itssozer?lang=en) in spreading optimism across social
    media feeds. In just four days, around 21,000 users have already joined the
    movement to share their optimistic moments.

    Meanwhile, LG has also launched an offline campaign event called 'Optimism your
    day,' which will run till early July. Continuing from last year, a truck adorned
    with the company's 'Life's Good' brand slogan is scheduled to tour the 11
    business sites in Korea. The truck features a large LED display that plays
    'Life's Good' campaign videos and showcases positivity slogans shared by LG
    employees worldwide. LG believes in spreading the campaign's message of optimism
    to employees as well as the outside world.

    "We are all brand ambassadors of LG," said CEO William Cho. "If each of us
    starts brightening our surroundings one step at a time, I believe LG will one
    day become a company that truly radiates positivity, helping to create better
    lives and a better world."

    More details about Life's Good campaign can be found on the campaign page at
    http://www.lg.com/lifesgood .

    About LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology
    and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an
    international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies - Home
    Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and
    Business Solutions - combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in
    2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging
    from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and
    solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are
    familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com
    (https://www.lgnewsroom.com/) for the latest news.

    LG AMPLIFIES POSITIVE INFLUENCE OF THE LIFE'S GOOD CAMPAIGN VIA SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGE Company's 'Optimism your feed' Playlist Garners 1.2 Billion Views in Just Three Weeks LG Electronics (LG) has launched a global social media challenge to amplify its brand promise of 'Life's Good' by encouraging customers …

