Befesa Acquires Full Ownership of Recytech, Boosting European Growth Strategy
Befesa has taken a significant step in its sustainable growth journey by acquiring full ownership of the French Recytech joint venture for €40 million. This strategic move not only strengthens Befesa's position in the European steel industry but also ensures stability for Recytech's workforce and stakeholders.
- Befesa acquired full ownership of French Recytech joint venture - Acquisition cost €40 million, representing an EBITDA multiple of 3.5x - Recytech's strategic location offers potential for expansion and capitalizes on megatrends like decarbonization in the steel sector - Deal provides stability for Recytech's workforce, suppliers, and customers after Recylex's liquidation - Befesa now owns 100% of Recytech, an important step in its sustainable global growth plan - Recytech's central location in the European steel industry growth area offers high strategic value and potential for expansion
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Befesa is on 25.07.2024.
The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 31,23EUR and was down -2,31 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,38EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.758,04PKT (+0,11 %).
ISIN:LU1704650164WKN:A2H5Z1
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
