Befesa acquired full ownership of French Recytech joint venture - Acquisition cost €40 million, representing an EBITDA multiple of 3.5x - Recytech's strategic location offers potential for expansion and capitalizes on megatrends like decarbonization in the steel sector - Deal provides stability for Recytech's workforce, suppliers, and customers after Recylex's liquidation - Befesa now owns 100% of Recytech, an important step in its sustainable global growth plan - Recytech's central location in the European steel industry growth area offers high strategic value and potential for expansion

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Befesa is on 25.07.2024.

The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 31,23EUR and was down -2,31 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,38EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.758,04PKT (+0,11 %).





