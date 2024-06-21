    checkAd

     17  0 Kommentare SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Unveils Enhanced CrystalBridge at Transformation World 2024

    SNP SE has unveiled significant enhancements to its CrystalBridge solution, aiming to boost integration and business agility. Announced at the 10th Transformation World in Heidelberg, these updates promise a more versatile and efficient platform.

    • SNP SE expands its CrystalBridge solution for improved integration and greater business agility - Enhanced platform introduced at 10th Transformation World in Heidelberg with over 1,500 attendees - New capabilities support efficient ecosystem integration - Platform is more agnostic to data migration source and target systems - SNP introduces the SNP Kyano platform to support digital transformations and business agility - Kyano offers tighter ecosystem integration, ongoing services for customers, and AI-powered Agility Index for assessing data-readiness

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.06.2024.

    The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 48,65EUR and was down -1,52 % compared with the previous day.


    Lesen Sie auch

    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner

    -2,02 %
    0,00 %
    +8,57 %
    +11,01 %
    +47,46 %
    -18,62 %
    +60,13 %
    +288,26 %
    +118,51 %
    ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Unveils Enhanced CrystalBridge at Transformation World 2024 SNP SE has unveiled significant enhancements to its CrystalBridge solution, aiming to boost integration and business agility. Announced at the 10th Transformation World in Heidelberg, these updates promise a more versatile and efficient platform.

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer