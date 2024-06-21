SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Unveils Enhanced CrystalBridge at Transformation World 2024
SNP SE has unveiled significant enhancements to its CrystalBridge solution, aiming to boost integration and business agility. Announced at the 10th Transformation World in Heidelberg, these updates promise a more versatile and efficient platform.
- SNP SE expands its CrystalBridge solution for improved integration and greater business agility - Enhanced platform introduced at 10th Transformation World in Heidelberg with over 1,500 attendees - New capabilities support efficient ecosystem integration - Platform is more agnostic to data migration source and target systems - SNP introduces the SNP Kyano platform to support digital transformations and business agility - Kyano offers tighter ecosystem integration, ongoing services for customers, and AI-powered Agility Index for assessing data-readiness
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.06.2024.
The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 48,65EUR and was down -1,52 % compared with
the previous day.
ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
