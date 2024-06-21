M1 Kliniken AG: Management Confirms Ambitious Growth Targets
Attila Strauss, a Management Board member of M1 Kliniken AG, recently sold part of his stake for personal financial reasons but remains committed to the company. He emphasizes strong growth prospects in the global beauty market, with ambitious plans for sales and EBIT increases by 2024. M1 aims to expand its network to 150-200 specialist medical centres by 2029, targeting significant revenue and profit margins. In 2023, the Beauty segment generated substantial revenue, solidifying M1's position as Europe's leading provider of aesthetic medical services. The state-of-the-art "M1 Schlossklinik" in Berlin exemplifies their commitment to excellence.
- Management Board member Attila Strauss sold part of his stake in M1 Kliniken AG for personal financial reasons but still holds over 2.3% of the company.
- Strauss reassures his commitment to the company, highlighting strong growth opportunities in the global beauty market, with planned sales growth of up to 30% and an EBIT increase of up to 40% in 2024.
- The medium-term forecast aims for M1 to operate 150 to 200 specialist medical centres for aesthetic medicine by the end of 2029, generating revenue between EUR 200 and 300 million with an EBIT margin of at least 20%.
- In 2023, the Beauty segment generated around EUR 70.8 million in revenue with 58 locations.
- M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical healthcare services in Europe, currently offering treatments at 62 specialist centres and operating in ten countries.
- The "M1 Schlossklinik" in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Europe, with six operating rooms and 35 beds.
The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 18,475EUR and was down -5,50 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.
