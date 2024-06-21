85 0 Kommentare M1 Kliniken AG: Management Confirms Ambitious Growth Targets

Attila Strauss, a Management Board member of M1 Kliniken AG, recently sold part of his stake for personal financial reasons but remains committed to the company. He emphasizes strong growth prospects in the global beauty market, with ambitious plans for sales and EBIT increases by 2024. M1 aims to expand its network to 150-200 specialist medical centres by 2029, targeting significant revenue and profit margins. In 2023, the Beauty segment generated substantial revenue, solidifying M1's position as Europe's leading provider of aesthetic medical services. The state-of-the-art "M1 Schlossklinik" in Berlin exemplifies their commitment to excellence.

