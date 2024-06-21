Global Battery Alliance launches second wave of Battery Passport pilots
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - The pilots are the world's largest, pre-competitive
effort by battery cell manufacturers to create comparable battery passports and
represent a major milestone towards establishing a sustainable battery value
chain by 2030
The Global Battery Alliance (GBA), the largest multistakeholder organization in
the energy storage space, bringing together over 160 members across the battery
value chain and the wider ecosystem, today launches the second wave of its
Battery Passport pilots including 11 pilot consortia.
effort by battery cell manufacturers to create comparable battery passports and
represent a major milestone towards establishing a sustainable battery value
chain by 2030
The Global Battery Alliance (GBA), the largest multistakeholder organization in
the energy storage space, bringing together over 160 members across the battery
value chain and the wider ecosystem, today launches the second wave of its
Battery Passport pilots including 11 pilot consortia.
Building on the successful launch of the world's first Battery Passport proof of
concept in 2023, the second wave of pilots will establish the Minimum Viable
Product of the GBA Battery Passport, complete with a product level ESG
(Environment, Social, Governance) score. The GBA has established 11 pilot
consortia led by battery manufacturers including CALB Group Co. Ltd.,
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), EVE Energy Co., Ltd,
Farasis Energy, FinDreams Battery, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and Sunwoda,
together representing over 80% of the global electric vehicle battery market
share. Working in a unique pre-competitive setting, the pilots also involve
seven independent track and trace solution providers including Circularise,
Circulor, Glassdome, Nanjing Fuchuang Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co.,
Ltd., RCS Global - an SLR company, Shenzhen Dianlian Technology, and Shenzhen
Precise Testing Technology Co., Ltd.
In the context of increasing geo-strategic competition, the GBA pilots send a
powerful message about the potential for international, pre-competitive
collaboration to scale a sustainable battery value chain. Pilot participants
will report on seven rulebooks developed by GBA multistakeholder working groups
setting out harmonized sustainability performance expectations for seven metrics
including the previously tested Greenhouse Gas rulebook, Human Rights and Child
Labour indices and new rulebooks on Forced Labour, Indigenous Peoples' Rights,
Biodiversity and Circular Design. Based on the reporting, differentiated ESG
scores will be issued. By issuing a score aimed at investors, procurement
divisions and consumers, the GBA seeks to contribute to building a marketplace
where products compete on independently validated and verifiable sustainability
performance, triggering continuous improvement and a race to the top.
Importantly, the current wave of pilots will introduce elements of data
assurance to contribute to the secure sharing of trusted information.
The GBA expects to publish the results of the pilots by the end of year on the
GBA website (http://www.globalbattery.org/) .
Access the full press release here: https://www.globalbattery.org/press-releases
/gba-launches-second-wave-of-battery-passport-pilots/ and contact
mailto:secretariat@globalbattery.org with questions.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443986/Global_Battery_Alliance.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-battery
-alliance-launches-second-wave-of-battery-passport-pilots-302178980.html
Contact:
+15719774829
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175465/5806697
OTS: Global Battery Alliance
concept in 2023, the second wave of pilots will establish the Minimum Viable
Product of the GBA Battery Passport, complete with a product level ESG
(Environment, Social, Governance) score. The GBA has established 11 pilot
consortia led by battery manufacturers including CALB Group Co. Ltd.,
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), EVE Energy Co., Ltd,
Farasis Energy, FinDreams Battery, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and Sunwoda,
together representing over 80% of the global electric vehicle battery market
share. Working in a unique pre-competitive setting, the pilots also involve
seven independent track and trace solution providers including Circularise,
Circulor, Glassdome, Nanjing Fuchuang Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co.,
Ltd., RCS Global - an SLR company, Shenzhen Dianlian Technology, and Shenzhen
Precise Testing Technology Co., Ltd.
In the context of increasing geo-strategic competition, the GBA pilots send a
powerful message about the potential for international, pre-competitive
collaboration to scale a sustainable battery value chain. Pilot participants
will report on seven rulebooks developed by GBA multistakeholder working groups
setting out harmonized sustainability performance expectations for seven metrics
including the previously tested Greenhouse Gas rulebook, Human Rights and Child
Labour indices and new rulebooks on Forced Labour, Indigenous Peoples' Rights,
Biodiversity and Circular Design. Based on the reporting, differentiated ESG
scores will be issued. By issuing a score aimed at investors, procurement
divisions and consumers, the GBA seeks to contribute to building a marketplace
where products compete on independently validated and verifiable sustainability
performance, triggering continuous improvement and a race to the top.
Importantly, the current wave of pilots will introduce elements of data
assurance to contribute to the secure sharing of trusted information.
The GBA expects to publish the results of the pilots by the end of year on the
GBA website (http://www.globalbattery.org/) .
Access the full press release here: https://www.globalbattery.org/press-releases
/gba-launches-second-wave-of-battery-passport-pilots/ and contact
mailto:secretariat@globalbattery.org with questions.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443986/Global_Battery_Alliance.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-battery
-alliance-launches-second-wave-of-battery-passport-pilots-302178980.html
Contact:
+15719774829
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175465/5806697
OTS: Global Battery Alliance
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen