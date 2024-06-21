Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - The pilots are the world's largest, pre-competitive

effort by battery cell manufacturers to create comparable battery passports and

represent a major milestone towards establishing a sustainable battery value

chain by 2030



The Global Battery Alliance (GBA), the largest multistakeholder organization in

the energy storage space, bringing together over 160 members across the battery

value chain and the wider ecosystem, today launches the second wave of its

Battery Passport pilots including 11 pilot consortia.





Building on the successful launch of the world's first Battery Passport proof ofconcept in 2023, the second wave of pilots will establish the Minimum ViableProduct of the GBA Battery Passport, complete with a product level ESG(Environment, Social, Governance) score. The GBA has established 11 pilotconsortia led by battery manufacturers including CALB Group Co. Ltd.,Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), EVE Energy Co., Ltd,Farasis Energy, FinDreams Battery, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and Sunwoda,together representing over 80% of the global electric vehicle battery marketshare. Working in a unique pre-competitive setting, the pilots also involveseven independent track and trace solution providers including Circularise,Circulor, Glassdome, Nanjing Fuchuang Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co.,Ltd., RCS Global - an SLR company, Shenzhen Dianlian Technology, and ShenzhenPrecise Testing Technology Co., Ltd.In the context of increasing geo-strategic competition, the GBA pilots send apowerful message about the potential for international, pre-competitivecollaboration to scale a sustainable battery value chain. Pilot participantswill report on seven rulebooks developed by GBA multistakeholder working groupssetting out harmonized sustainability performance expectations for seven metricsincluding the previously tested Greenhouse Gas rulebook, Human Rights and ChildLabour indices and new rulebooks on Forced Labour, Indigenous Peoples' Rights,Biodiversity and Circular Design. Based on the reporting, differentiated ESGscores will be issued. By issuing a score aimed at investors, procurementdivisions and consumers, the GBA seeks to contribute to building a marketplacewhere products compete on independently validated and verifiable sustainabilityperformance, triggering continuous improvement and a race to the top.Importantly, the current wave of pilots will introduce elements of dataassurance to contribute to the secure sharing of trusted information.The GBA expects to publish the results of the pilots by the end of year on theGBA website (http://www.globalbattery.org/) .Access the full press release here: https://www.globalbattery.org/press-releases/gba-launches-second-wave-of-battery-passport-pilots/ and contactmailto:secretariat@globalbattery.org with questions.