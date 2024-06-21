    checkAd

     Global Battery Alliance launches second wave of Battery Passport pilots

    Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - The pilots are the world's largest, pre-competitive
    effort by battery cell manufacturers to create comparable battery passports and
    represent a major milestone towards establishing a sustainable battery value
    chain by 2030

    The Global Battery Alliance (GBA), the largest multistakeholder organization in
    the energy storage space, bringing together over 160 members across the battery
    value chain and the wider ecosystem, today launches the second wave of its
    Battery Passport pilots including 11 pilot consortia.

    Building on the successful launch of the world's first Battery Passport proof of
    concept in 2023, the second wave of pilots will establish the Minimum Viable
    Product of the GBA Battery Passport, complete with a product level ESG
    (Environment, Social, Governance) score. The GBA has established 11 pilot
    consortia led by battery manufacturers including CALB Group Co. Ltd.,
    Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), EVE Energy Co., Ltd,
    Farasis Energy, FinDreams Battery, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and Sunwoda,
    together representing over 80% of the global electric vehicle battery market
    share. Working in a unique pre-competitive setting, the pilots also involve
    seven independent track and trace solution providers including Circularise,
    Circulor, Glassdome, Nanjing Fuchuang Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co.,
    Ltd., RCS Global - an SLR company, Shenzhen Dianlian Technology, and Shenzhen
    Precise Testing Technology Co., Ltd.

    In the context of increasing geo-strategic competition, the GBA pilots send a
    powerful message about the potential for international, pre-competitive
    collaboration to scale a sustainable battery value chain. Pilot participants
    will report on seven rulebooks developed by GBA multistakeholder working groups
    setting out harmonized sustainability performance expectations for seven metrics
    including the previously tested Greenhouse Gas rulebook, Human Rights and Child
    Labour indices and new rulebooks on Forced Labour, Indigenous Peoples' Rights,
    Biodiversity and Circular Design. Based on the reporting, differentiated ESG
    scores will be issued. By issuing a score aimed at investors, procurement
    divisions and consumers, the GBA seeks to contribute to building a marketplace
    where products compete on independently validated and verifiable sustainability
    performance, triggering continuous improvement and a race to the top.
    Importantly, the current wave of pilots will introduce elements of data
    assurance to contribute to the secure sharing of trusted information.

    The GBA expects to publish the results of the pilots by the end of year on the
    GBA website (http://www.globalbattery.org/) .

