DEMIRE Delays 2023 Financials Again Amid Corporate Bond Restructuring
Facing ongoing corporate bond restructuring, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG delays the release of its 2023 audited financial statements and Q1 2024 quarterly statement. New dates will follow soon.
Foto: demire AG
- DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG further postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 due to pending restructuring of its corporate bond
- The publication of financial statements for 2023 and quarterly statement for Q1 2024 is postponed
- The new publication date will be communicated in accordance with capital market regulations
- Contact person for Investor Relations & Corporate Finance is Julius Stinauer MRICS
- Company's contact information: Phone: +49 6103 372 4944, Email: stinauer@demire.ag
- DEMIRE is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and Regulated Unofficial Market in other German cities.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate is on 27.06.2024.
The price of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate at the time of the news was 1,1750EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with
the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A0XFSF0WKN:A0XFSF
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
