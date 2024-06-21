DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG further postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 due to pending restructuring of its corporate bond

The publication of financial statements for 2023 and quarterly statement for Q1 2024 is postponed

The new publication date will be communicated in accordance with capital market regulations

Contact person for Investor Relations & Corporate Finance is Julius Stinauer MRICS

Company's contact information: Phone: +49 6103 372 4944, Email: stinauer@demire.ag

DEMIRE is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and Regulated Unofficial Market in other German cities.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate is on 27.06.2024.

The price of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate at the time of the news was 1,1750EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous day.





