LION E-Mobility AG Unveils 2023 Annual Report, Confirms 2024 Outlook
LION E-Mobility AG has released its audited annual report for 2023, showcasing a 4% revenue increase to €56.1 million. The company anticipates further growth in 2024, driven by strong demand in key markets.
- LION E-Mobility AG published its audited annual report for the 2023 financial year, with revenue reaching €56.1 million, an increase of 4% compared to the previous year
- The operating result EBITDA reached €0.0 million, slightly higher than the previous year
- Sales growth was driven by demand for LION battery packs in electric trucks and buses markets in North America and Europe, as well as in the BTM C&I sector in Europe
- Outlook for 2024 confirms expected revenues in the range of €60 million - €65 million, with an expected EBITDA of €0.5 million - €1 million
- The full annual report is available on the LION E-Mobility website
- LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs, listed on stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.
+2,04 %
-21,33 %
-25,79 %
-33,71 %
-70,79 %
-68,02 %
-59,86 %
-80,27 %
-76,00 %
ISIN:CH0560888270WKN:A2QH97
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte