    Bielefeld/Walldorf (ots) -

    - Companies under pressure: Organizational adjustments are the main driver of IT
    transformations worldwide (36%). Sustainability is a key transformation motive
    for only 15%.
    - During the transformation process, companies particularly underestimate
    communication between departments and divisions (39%) and the adequate
    provision of resources (30%).
    - German companies are in third place when it comes to preparing their IT for
    the integration of future-oriented technologies (e.g. AI). Pioneers are
    Switzerland (47%) and the USA (43%).

    Technological progress, new consumer habits and global developments are forcing
    companies to constantly adapt their IT systems. The fact that such projects are
    usually more complex and time-consuming than expected is demonstrated by the
    latest figures from the International Transformation Study 2024
    (https://global.nttdata-solutions.com/transformation-study-2024) , which is
    conducted annually by the internationally operating SAP© consulting company NTT
    DATA Business Solutions AG together with IT service provider Natuvion GmbH. The
    study provides descriptive insights into the IT transformation practices of
    companies with the aim of providing managers with a compass for future projects.
    More than 1,200 CEOs, CIOs and IT decision-makers from a total of 15 countries
    were surveyed on ongoing or completed transformation projects.

    Pressure to adapt to technology is increasing worldwide

    Technological developments and the pressure on the economy to adapt are putting
    companies under pressure. At 36%, companies cite organizational adjustments
    (restructuring) as the most common reason for an IT transformation. In the
    automotive industry, which is undergoing a massive upheaval due to the switch to
    electromobility in particular, restructuring even tops the list of motives for
    transformation at 48%. The booming life sciences sector is doing similarly.
    Here, too, organizational adjustments came first with 38%.

    Immediately after this, respondents across all participating countries chose the
    introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence as the second
    most common transformation motive with 27%. In a comparison of countries,
    Switzerland and the USA lead the table of pioneers with 47% and 43%
    respectively. German companies are in third place: 37% of them stated that they
    had started their IT transformation in order to introduce modern technologies
    such as AI.

    Growing demand for transformation expertise

    A key finding of the Transformation Study 2024 is that companies often
