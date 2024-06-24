Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bielefeld/Walldorf (ots) -- Companies under pressure: Organizational adjustments are the main driver of ITtransformations worldwide (36%). Sustainability is a key transformation motivefor only 15%.- During the transformation process, companies particularly underestimatecommunication between departments and divisions (39%) and the adequateprovision of resources (30%).- German companies are in third place when it comes to preparing their IT forthe integration of future-oriented technologies (e.g. AI). Pioneers areSwitzerland (47%) and the USA (43%).Technological progress, new consumer habits and global developments are forcingcompanies to constantly adapt their IT systems. The fact that such projects areusually more complex and time-consuming than expected is demonstrated by thelatest figures from the International Transformation Study 2024(https://global.nttdata-solutions.com/transformation-study-2024) , which isconducted annually by the internationally operating SAP© consulting company NTTDATA Business Solutions AG together with IT service provider Natuvion GmbH. Thestudy provides descriptive insights into the IT transformation practices ofcompanies with the aim of providing managers with a compass for future projects.More than 1,200 CEOs, CIOs and IT decision-makers from a total of 15 countrieswere surveyed on ongoing or completed transformation projects.Pressure to adapt to technology is increasing worldwideTechnological developments and the pressure on the economy to adapt are puttingcompanies under pressure. At 36%, companies cite organizational adjustments(restructuring) as the most common reason for an IT transformation. In theautomotive industry, which is undergoing a massive upheaval due to the switch toelectromobility in particular, restructuring even tops the list of motives fortransformation at 48%. The booming life sciences sector is doing similarly.Here, too, organizational adjustments came first with 38%.Immediately after this, respondents across all participating countries chose theintroduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence as the secondmost common transformation motive with 27%. In a comparison of countries,Switzerland and the USA lead the table of pioneers with 47% and 43%respectively. German companies are in third place: 37% of them stated that theyhad started their IT transformation in order to introduce modern technologiessuch as AI.Growing demand for transformation expertiseA key finding of the Transformation Study 2024 is that companies often