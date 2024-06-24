The Platform Group AG Launches €25M Corporate Bond for Investors
The Platform Group AG is set to launch a corporate bond aiming to raise EUR 25 million, offering investors a 4-year term with attractive interest rates between 8% and 9% annually.
- The Platform Group AG plans to issue a corporate bond with a target volume of EUR 25 million - Subscription volume of up to EUR 25 million with a tenor of 4 years and interest range of 8% to 9% p.a. - Subscription period for public offer via Deutsche Börse's subscription functionality expected from 26 June to 03 July 2024 - Net proceeds will be used for financing growth through acquisitions, debt repayment, investments, and general corporate purposes - Securities prospectus was approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) - The Platform Group AG is a leading software company for platform solutions, operating in 21 sectors with pro forma sales of EUR 440.8 million in 2023.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,6000EUR and was down -0,81 % compared with the previous
day.
