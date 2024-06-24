Avemio AG: 2023 Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Forecasts
Avemio AG's 2023 financial performance fell short of expectations, with revenue at EUR 99.2 million and EBITDA at zero. However, equity saw a significant boost, and the company is poised for stabilization in 2024.
- Avemio AG's revenue and earnings for 2023 are below the forecast, with revenue at EUR 99.2 million and EBITDA at EUR 0.0 million.
- The companies MoovIT GmbH and MoovIT Software Products GmbH were not consolidated retroactively as planned, affecting revenue by around EUR 3.6 million.
- Equity improved by EUR 13.4 million to around EUR 25.9 million as of 31 December 2023, increasing the equity ratio to over 50%.
- Avemio AG has cash and cash equivalents totaling around EUR 5.5 million and unutilized credit lines of around EUR 2.3 million.
- There is a commitment from Beteiligungs-Managementgesellschaft Hessen mbH for a silent partnership amounting to EUR 5 million to support future acquisitions.
- The Executive Board expects revenues and earnings to stabilize in the current 2024 financial year despite challenging market conditions.
