    - Almost half (45%) of workers say their workload has increased significantly in
    the past year, as almost two-thirds (62%) say the pace of change at work has
    increased over the same time
    - More than one-quarter (28%) say they are very or extremely likely to switch
    employer in the next 12 months - a higher proportion than during the 'Great
    Resignation' (19%) in 2022
    - Employees prioritise skills-growth: fewer than half (46%) strongly or
    moderately agree that their employer provides adequate opportunities to learn
    new skills. This is particularly important for workers considering leaving:
    two-thirds (67%) say opportunities to learn new skills are a key factor in any
    decision to job-switch
    - More than 80% of workers who use generative AI daily expect it to make their
    time at work more efficient in the next 12 months. Half (49%) of all users
    expect it to lead to higher salaries
    - Cost-of-living pressures ease slightly: the proportion of workers with money
    left over each month rises to 45% (compared to 38% in 2023). However, 52% say
    they are still financially stressed

    Among more than 56,000 workers across 50 countries and territories, many say
    they are prioritising long-term skills growth to accelerate their careers amid
    rising workloads and heightened workplace uncertainty, according to PwC's 2024
    Global Workforce Hopes & Fears Survey , published today.

    In the last 12 months, workers say they have experienced rising workloads (45%)
    and an accelerating pace of workplace change. Nearly two-thirds (62%) say they
    have experienced more change at work in the past year than the 12 months prior,
    with two-fifths (40%) noting their daily responsibilities have changed to a
    large or very large extent. Almost half (44%) don't understand the purpose of
    changes taking place.

    In the midst of this growing mix of employee pressures, the findings suggest
    workers are alert to opportunities elsewhere, and are highly focused on skills
    growth and embracing AI.

    More than one-quarter (28%) say they are likely to switch employer in the next
    12 months, a percentage far higher than during the 'Great Resignation' (19%) of
    2022. Two-thirds (67%) of those considering moving say skills is an important
    factor in their decision to stay with their current employer or switch to a new
    one.

    Carol Stubbings, Global Markets and Tax & Legal Services (TLS) Leader, PwC UK,
    said:

    "As workers face heightened uncertainty, rising workloads and continue to face
    financial stress, they are prioritising skills growth and embracing new and
    emerging technologies such as GenAI to turbocharge their growth and accelerate
    their careers. The findings suggest that job satisfaction is no longer enough.
