London (ots/PRNewswire) -- Almost half (45%) of workers say their workload has increased significantly inthe past year, as almost two-thirds (62%) say the pace of change at work hasincreased over the same time- More than one-quarter (28%) say they are very or extremely likely to switchemployer in the next 12 months - a higher proportion than during the 'GreatResignation' (19%) in 2022- Employees prioritise skills-growth: fewer than half (46%) strongly ormoderately agree that their employer provides adequate opportunities to learnnew skills. This is particularly important for workers considering leaving:two-thirds (67%) say opportunities to learn new skills are a key factor in anydecision to job-switch- More than 80% of workers who use generative AI daily expect it to make theirtime at work more efficient in the next 12 months. Half (49%) of all usersexpect it to lead to higher salaries- Cost-of-living pressures ease slightly: the proportion of workers with moneyleft over each month rises to 45% (compared to 38% in 2023). However, 52% saythey are still financially stressedAmong more than 56,000 workers across 50 countries and territories, many saythey are prioritising long-term skills growth to accelerate their careers amidrising workloads and heightened workplace uncertainty, according to PwC's 2024Global Workforce Hopes & Fears Survey , published today.In the last 12 months, workers say they have experienced rising workloads (45%)and an accelerating pace of workplace change. Nearly two-thirds (62%) say theyhave experienced more change at work in the past year than the 12 months prior,with two-fifths (40%) noting their daily responsibilities have changed to alarge or very large extent. Almost half (44%) don't understand the purpose ofchanges taking place.In the midst of this growing mix of employee pressures, the findings suggestworkers are alert to opportunities elsewhere, and are highly focused on skillsgrowth and embracing AI.More than one-quarter (28%) say they are likely to switch employer in the next12 months, a percentage far higher than during the 'Great Resignation' (19%) of2022. Two-thirds (67%) of those considering moving say skills is an importantfactor in their decision to stay with their current employer or switch to a newone.Carol Stubbings, Global Markets and Tax & Legal Services (TLS) Leader, PwC UK,said:"As workers face heightened uncertainty, rising workloads and continue to facefinancial stress, they are prioritising skills growth and embracing new andemerging technologies such as GenAI to turbocharge their growth and acceleratetheir careers. The findings suggest that job satisfaction is no longer enough.