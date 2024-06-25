HORNBACH Group Q1 2024/25: EPS Up 44%, Full-Year Outlook Steady
In Q1 2024/25, our consolidated net sales saw a 1.8% boost thanks to favorable weather, while adjusted EBIT surged by 33.8% to EUR 146.4 million. Earnings per share also rose by 43.6% to EUR 5.96.
- Consolidated net sales increased by 1.8% in Q1 2024/25 due to favorable weather conditions.
- Adjusted consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) increased by 33.8% to EUR 146.4 million.
- Full-year outlook remains unchanged: net sales expected slightly above 2023/24, adjusted EBIT at or slightly above 2023/24 levels.
- Earnings per share increased by 43.6% to EUR 5.96 in Q1 2024/25.
- Net sales in Germany increased by 2.8%, while sales outside Germany grew by 2.4%.
- Online sales accounted for 12.4% of total sales, with a 4.0% decline compared to the previous year.
