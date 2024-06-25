U.S. Defense Taps Evotec for Biologics Manufacturing Optimization
Evotec Biologics, a subsidiary of Evotec SE, has been chosen by the U.S. Department of Defense to enhance biotherapeutics manufacturing. This $39 million program aims to boost rapid response capabilities for biologics.
- Just - Evotec Biologics selected by U.S. Department of Defense for Manufacturing Optimization Program - Evotec SE subsidiary to deliver ultra-rapid, cost-efficient biotherapeutics manufacturing platform solution - Program aims to enhance U.S. Government's rapid response capabilities for biologics MCMs - Focus on decreasing time for development, manufacturing, and regulatory efforts - Contract valued up to $39 million to support program - Program includes testing optimized system components through rapid response exercises
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 8,7300EUR and was up +3,07 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,7400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.556,22PKT (+0,90 %).
