Just - Evotec Biologics selected by U.S. Department of Defense for Manufacturing Optimization Program - Evotec SE subsidiary to deliver ultra-rapid, cost-efficient biotherapeutics manufacturing platform solution - Program aims to enhance U.S. Government's rapid response capabilities for biologics MCMs - Focus on decreasing time for development, manufacturing, and regulatory efforts - Contract valued up to $39 million to support program - Program includes testing optimized system components through rapid response exercises

The next important date, Half-year report 2024 and webcast, at Evotec is on 14.08.2024.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 8,7300EUR and was up +3,07 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,7400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.556,22PKT (+0,90 %).





