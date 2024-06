Ringmetall SE successfully held its 27th virtual Annual General Meeting in Munich.

73.4% of the company's share capital was represented during the voting.

The company recorded a 15.0% decline in Group revenue to EUR 181.6 million in 2023 and a 32.3% drop in EBITDA to EUR 19.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-off effects, amounted to EUR 23.3 million, a decline of 10.4%.

The Annual General Meeting approved an unchanged dividend distribution of EUR 0.10 per share.

High approval rates for all agenda items, with percentages ranging from 93.04% to 99.98%.

The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,6600EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous day.