The Platform Group AG Acquires Aplanta Platform: Major Expansion Move
The Platform Group AG has taken a significant step by acquiring a majority stake in Aplanta, a leading European provider of artificial plants. This move aims to position Aplanta as the top platform in its sector.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has acquired the majority in the plant platform Aplanta - Aplanta focuses on artificial plants and trees with B2B and B2C customers in Europe - The aim is to develop Aplanta into the leading European platform for artificial plants - The transaction was signed in June 2024 with closing expected in July 2024 - The Platform Group AG is entering a new industry with a global turnover of EUR 1.7 billion - The Group has 16 locations across Europe and has made over 24 investments and company acquisitions since 2020
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,3400EUR and was down -2,80 % compared with the previous
day.
Lesen Sie auch
-3,26 %
0,00 %
+33,78 %
+66,33 %
+122,77 %
-70,30 %
-66,05 %
-66,05 %
-69,96 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte