dpa group continues on growth path in 2023 financial year - 75 years of independent agency journalism (FOTO)
Annual Report 2023
https://ots.de/mHBQvW
Hamburg (ots) - In its 75th year of existence, dpa continues to report positive
business figures and has achieved a solid result. With the launch of a
multimedia-producing newsroom in Berlin, the successful expansion of its video
business and the development of an AI infrastructure, key milestones in the
digital transformation were implemented. Despite the challenging market
environment, group turnover increased slightly to 165.9 million euros (previous
year: 165.5 million euros). At 104.3 million euros (2022: 103.2 million euros),
the core company dpa GmbH also achieved revenue growth. The net annual profit
amounted to 1.4 million euros (2022: 1.2 million euros).
"The diversification of the dpa group and its services is and remains the key to
our success as an independent news agency and as a joint venture of the German
media," says dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "This is currently particularly evident in
the excellent development of our video business. Video has immense future
potential for dpa. We see the same in the field of AI: We want to use the
editorial and entrepreneurial opportunities that this technology offers in the
interests of our customers," Peter Kropsch continues.
"Our multimedia newsroom in the heart of Berlin has already proved to be a
success story after just a few months. It is an excellent reflection of the
requirements of decentralized and mobile working. This also makes us an
attractive employer," says Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann. "Our new Rubix
production system is now running at full steam. It allows dpa's editorial teams
to work even faster and in a more networked way."
At the shareholders' meeting, dpa bid farewell to Senior Vice President and Head
of Human Resources & Legal Affairs, Matthias Mahn (63), who did not extend his
contract. Born in Hamburg, he had worked for dpa since 2002 and had been Senior
Vice President since 2010. "After more than two decades, Matthias Mahn is
leaving us as an expert who has laid important foundations in his areas.
Matthias Mahn was a very successful and determined negotiator in many collective
bargaining rounds. During the coronavirus pandemic years in particular, he paved
the way for new work and mobile working. He also played a key role in the
pioneering reform of the dpa provident fund. He successfully represented the
agency on the supervisory boards of international organisations," says dpa CEO
Peter Kropsch, who will now manage the company together with long-time Senior
Vice President Andreas Schmidt in a two-person executive board instead of the
