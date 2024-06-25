    checkAd

    Hamburg (ots) - In its 75th year of existence, dpa continues to report positive
    business figures and has achieved a solid result. With the launch of a
    multimedia-producing newsroom in Berlin, the successful expansion of its video
    business and the development of an AI infrastructure, key milestones in the
    digital transformation were implemented. Despite the challenging market
    environment, group turnover increased slightly to 165.9 million euros (previous
    year: 165.5 million euros). At 104.3 million euros (2022: 103.2 million euros),
    the core company dpa GmbH also achieved revenue growth. The net annual profit
    amounted to 1.4 million euros (2022: 1.2 million euros).

    "The diversification of the dpa group and its services is and remains the key to
    our success as an independent news agency and as a joint venture of the German
    media," says dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "This is currently particularly evident in
    the excellent development of our video business. Video has immense future
    potential for dpa. We see the same in the field of AI: We want to use the
    editorial and entrepreneurial opportunities that this technology offers in the
    interests of our customers," Peter Kropsch continues.

    "Our multimedia newsroom in the heart of Berlin has already proved to be a
    success story after just a few months. It is an excellent reflection of the
    requirements of decentralized and mobile working. This also makes us an
    attractive employer," says Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann. "Our new Rubix
    production system is now running at full steam. It allows dpa's editorial teams
    to work even faster and in a more networked way."

    At the shareholders' meeting, dpa bid farewell to Senior Vice President and Head
    of Human Resources & Legal Affairs, Matthias Mahn (63), who did not extend his
    contract. Born in Hamburg, he had worked for dpa since 2002 and had been Senior
    Vice President since 2010. "After more than two decades, Matthias Mahn is
    leaving us as an expert who has laid important foundations in his areas.
    Matthias Mahn was a very successful and determined negotiator in many collective
    bargaining rounds. During the coronavirus pandemic years in particular, he paved
    the way for new work and mobile working. He also played a key role in the
    pioneering reform of the dpa provident fund. He successfully represented the
    agency on the supervisory boards of international organisations," says dpa CEO
    Peter Kropsch, who will now manage the company together with long-time Senior
    Vice President Andreas Schmidt in a two-person executive board instead of the
