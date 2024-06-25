--------------------------------------------------------------

Annual Report 2023

Hamburg (ots) - In its 75th year of existence, dpa continues to report positive

business figures and has achieved a solid result. With the launch of a

multimedia-producing newsroom in Berlin, the successful expansion of its video

business and the development of an AI infrastructure, key milestones in the

digital transformation were implemented. Despite the challenging market

environment, group turnover increased slightly to 165.9 million euros (previous

year: 165.5 million euros). At 104.3 million euros (2022: 103.2 million euros),

the core company dpa GmbH also achieved revenue growth. The net annual profit

amounted to 1.4 million euros (2022: 1.2 million euros).





"The diversification of the dpa group and its services is and remains the key toour success as an independent news agency and as a joint venture of the Germanmedia," says dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "This is currently particularly evident inthe excellent development of our video business. Video has immense futurepotential for dpa. We see the same in the field of AI: We want to use theeditorial and entrepreneurial opportunities that this technology offers in theinterests of our customers," Peter Kropsch continues."Our multimedia newsroom in the heart of Berlin has already proved to be asuccess story after just a few months. It is an excellent reflection of therequirements of decentralized and mobile working. This also makes us anattractive employer," says Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann. "Our new Rubixproduction system is now running at full steam. It allows dpa's editorial teamsto work even faster and in a more networked way."At the shareholders' meeting, dpa bid farewell to Senior Vice President and Headof Human Resources & Legal Affairs, Matthias Mahn (63), who did not extend hiscontract. Born in Hamburg, he had worked for dpa since 2002 and had been SeniorVice President since 2010. "After more than two decades, Matthias Mahn isleaving us as an expert who has laid important foundations in his areas.Matthias Mahn was a very successful and determined negotiator in many collectivebargaining rounds. During the coronavirus pandemic years in particular, he pavedthe way for new work and mobile working. He also played a key role in thepioneering reform of the dpa provident fund. He successfully represented theagency on the supervisory boards of international organisations," says dpa CEOPeter Kropsch, who will now manage the company together with long-time SeniorVice President Andreas Schmidt in a two-person executive board instead of the