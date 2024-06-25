Daniel Schöningh elected as new chairman of the dpa supervisory board - David Brandstätter steps down from the board (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - Following the 75th shareholders' meeting of dpa, Daniel
Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich) has been elected as the new chairman of
the supervisory board of Germany's largest news agency. He succeeds David
Brandstätter (Main-Post, Würzburg), who has stepped down from the board after
more than 20 years - 10 of them as chairman.
"As a joint venture of the German media, it is dpa's task to provide editorial
offices and institutions with independent and non-partisan news. The agency's
work is of the utmost importance for the media industry and for the people in
our country. I am therefore looking forward to the new challenge and thank you
for the trust you have placed in me," says Daniel Schöningh. "On behalf of the
supervisory board, I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to the
previous chairman, David Brandstätter, for his many years of engagement. At a
time when the digital transformation has progressed at top speed and traditional
media offerings have changed, he has supported dpa with great foresight and
strategic intuition and shaped an era," Schöningh continues.
Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich) has been elected as the new chairman of
the supervisory board of Germany's largest news agency. He succeeds David
Brandstätter (Main-Post, Würzburg), who has stepped down from the board after
more than 20 years - 10 of them as chairman.
"As a joint venture of the German media, it is dpa's task to provide editorial
offices and institutions with independent and non-partisan news. The agency's
work is of the utmost importance for the media industry and for the people in
our country. I am therefore looking forward to the new challenge and thank you
for the trust you have placed in me," says Daniel Schöningh. "On behalf of the
supervisory board, I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to the
previous chairman, David Brandstätter, for his many years of engagement. At a
time when the digital transformation has progressed at top speed and traditional
media offerings have changed, he has supported dpa with great foresight and
strategic intuition and shaped an era," Schöningh continues.
Daniel Schöningh is CEO of the Ippen Media Group, which includes the Münchner
Merkur, tz, Westfälischer Anzeiger, Frankfurter Rundschau and Frankfurter Neue
Presse as well as numerous web portals.
"75 years of the Basic Law and 75 years of dpa - that's no coincidence. Because
the two are mutually dependent," says David Brandstätter. "Article 5 of the
Basic Law guarantees freedom of opinion and the German Press Agency provides
independent and impartial information for the forming of opinions. This is a
valuable contribution to democracy that requires a great deal of strength,
commitment and often courage from all employees on a daily basis. My heartfelt
thanks for this. I am also proud that dpa is one of the very few agencies in the
world that can operate without state subsidies or investor money. This
guarantees journalistic independence, our greatest asset, which must always be
preserved," continues Brandstätter, who served as chairman of the dpa
supervisory board from 2014 to 2024.
In addition to the change at the top of the supervisory board, Birgit Wentzien
(Deutschlandfunk, Cologne), Thomas Düffert (Madsack Mediengruppe, Hanover) and
Dr. Laurent Fischer (Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth) were
re-elected to the board at the end of their three-year terms of office. The
previously co-opted members Bettina Schausten (ZDF, Mainz) and Dr. Nadja Scholz
(Deutsche Welle, Berlin) were newly elected to the supervisory board. Renate
Dempfle (Main-Post, Würzburg) is a new co-opted member (from July 1st, 2024
Merkur, tz, Westfälischer Anzeiger, Frankfurter Rundschau and Frankfurter Neue
Presse as well as numerous web portals.
"75 years of the Basic Law and 75 years of dpa - that's no coincidence. Because
the two are mutually dependent," says David Brandstätter. "Article 5 of the
Basic Law guarantees freedom of opinion and the German Press Agency provides
independent and impartial information for the forming of opinions. This is a
valuable contribution to democracy that requires a great deal of strength,
commitment and often courage from all employees on a daily basis. My heartfelt
thanks for this. I am also proud that dpa is one of the very few agencies in the
world that can operate without state subsidies or investor money. This
guarantees journalistic independence, our greatest asset, which must always be
preserved," continues Brandstätter, who served as chairman of the dpa
supervisory board from 2014 to 2024.
In addition to the change at the top of the supervisory board, Birgit Wentzien
(Deutschlandfunk, Cologne), Thomas Düffert (Madsack Mediengruppe, Hanover) and
Dr. Laurent Fischer (Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth) were
re-elected to the board at the end of their three-year terms of office. The
previously co-opted members Bettina Schausten (ZDF, Mainz) and Dr. Nadja Scholz
(Deutsche Welle, Berlin) were newly elected to the supervisory board. Renate
Dempfle (Main-Post, Würzburg) is a new co-opted member (from July 1st, 2024
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen