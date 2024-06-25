    checkAd

    Hamburg (ots) - Following the 75th shareholders' meeting of dpa, Daniel
    Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich) has been elected as the new chairman of
    the supervisory board of Germany's largest news agency. He succeeds David
    Brandstätter (Main-Post, Würzburg), who has stepped down from the board after
    more than 20 years - 10 of them as chairman.

    "As a joint venture of the German media, it is dpa's task to provide editorial
    offices and institutions with independent and non-partisan news. The agency's
    work is of the utmost importance for the media industry and for the people in
    our country. I am therefore looking forward to the new challenge and thank you
    for the trust you have placed in me," says Daniel Schöningh. "On behalf of the
    supervisory board, I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to the
    previous chairman, David Brandstätter, for his many years of engagement. At a
    time when the digital transformation has progressed at top speed and traditional
    media offerings have changed, he has supported dpa with great foresight and
    strategic intuition and shaped an era," Schöningh continues.

    Daniel Schöningh is CEO of the Ippen Media Group, which includes the Münchner
    Merkur, tz, Westfälischer Anzeiger, Frankfurter Rundschau and Frankfurter Neue
    Presse as well as numerous web portals.

    "75 years of the Basic Law and 75 years of dpa - that's no coincidence. Because
    the two are mutually dependent," says David Brandstätter. "Article 5 of the
    Basic Law guarantees freedom of opinion and the German Press Agency provides
    independent and impartial information for the forming of opinions. This is a
    valuable contribution to democracy that requires a great deal of strength,
    commitment and often courage from all employees on a daily basis. My heartfelt
    thanks for this. I am also proud that dpa is one of the very few agencies in the
    world that can operate without state subsidies or investor money. This
    guarantees journalistic independence, our greatest asset, which must always be
    preserved," continues Brandstätter, who served as chairman of the dpa
    supervisory board from 2014 to 2024.

    In addition to the change at the top of the supervisory board, Birgit Wentzien
    (Deutschlandfunk, Cologne), Thomas Düffert (Madsack Mediengruppe, Hanover) and
    Dr. Laurent Fischer (Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth) were
    re-elected to the board at the end of their three-year terms of office. The
    previously co-opted members Bettina Schausten (ZDF, Mainz) and Dr. Nadja Scholz
    (Deutsche Welle, Berlin) were newly elected to the supervisory board. Renate
    Dempfle (Main-Post, Würzburg) is a new co-opted member (from July 1st, 2024
