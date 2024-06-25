Hamburg (ots) - Following the 75th shareholders' meeting of dpa, Daniel

Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich) has been elected as the new chairman of

the supervisory board of Germany's largest news agency. He succeeds David

Brandstätter (Main-Post, Würzburg), who has stepped down from the board after

more than 20 years - 10 of them as chairman.



"As a joint venture of the German media, it is dpa's task to provide editorial

offices and institutions with independent and non-partisan news. The agency's

work is of the utmost importance for the media industry and for the people in

our country. I am therefore looking forward to the new challenge and thank you

for the trust you have placed in me," says Daniel Schöningh. "On behalf of the

supervisory board, I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to the

previous chairman, David Brandstätter, for his many years of engagement. At a

time when the digital transformation has progressed at top speed and traditional

media offerings have changed, he has supported dpa with great foresight and

strategic intuition and shaped an era," Schöningh continues.







Merkur, tz, Westfälischer Anzeiger, Frankfurter Rundschau and Frankfurter Neue

Presse as well as numerous web portals.



"75 years of the Basic Law and 75 years of dpa - that's no coincidence. Because

the two are mutually dependent," says David Brandstätter. "Article 5 of the

Basic Law guarantees freedom of opinion and the German Press Agency provides

independent and impartial information for the forming of opinions. This is a

valuable contribution to democracy that requires a great deal of strength,

commitment and often courage from all employees on a daily basis. My heartfelt

thanks for this. I am also proud that dpa is one of the very few agencies in the

world that can operate without state subsidies or investor money. This

guarantees journalistic independence, our greatest asset, which must always be

preserved," continues Brandstätter, who served as chairman of the dpa

supervisory board from 2014 to 2024.



In addition to the change at the top of the supervisory board, Birgit Wentzien

(Deutschlandfunk, Cologne), Thomas Düffert (Madsack Mediengruppe, Hanover) and

Dr. Laurent Fischer (Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth) were

re-elected to the board at the end of their three-year terms of office. The

previously co-opted members Bettina Schausten (ZDF, Mainz) and Dr. Nadja Scholz

(Deutsche Welle, Berlin) were newly elected to the supervisory board. Renate

(Main-Post, Würzburg) is a new co-opted member (from July 1st, 2024



