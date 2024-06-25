Annual General Meeting of EnviTec Biogas AG approves dividend increase of EUR 3.00 per share for fiscal year 2023

Good business performance in Q1 2024 presented

Forecast for full year 2024 confirmed with expected total output of EUR 360-400 million and EBT of EUR 40-50 million

Investment program of EUR 200 million launched in 2021 with around EUR 130 million to be invested by end of year

Focus on expansion of biogas upgrading activities and entry into new markets like the USA

CEO highlights lack of political support for biogas producers in Germany and focus on new applications in gas upgrading and waste fermentation

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at EnviTec Biogas is on 25.06.2024.

The price of EnviTec Biogas at the time of the news was 35,40EUR and was down -1,80 % compared with the previous day.





