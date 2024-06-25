EnviTec Biogas AG: AGM Celebrates Success, Approves Dividend Boost
EnviTec Biogas AG's Annual General Meeting greenlights a dividend hike to EUR 3.00 per share for 2023, celebrates robust Q1 2024 results, and reaffirms a promising outlook for the year ahead.
Foto: EnviTec Biogas AG
- Annual General Meeting of EnviTec Biogas AG approves dividend increase of EUR 3.00 per share for fiscal year 2023
- Good business performance in Q1 2024 presented
- Forecast for full year 2024 confirmed with expected total output of EUR 360-400 million and EBT of EUR 40-50 million
- Investment program of EUR 200 million launched in 2021 with around EUR 130 million to be invested by end of year
- Focus on expansion of biogas upgrading activities and entry into new markets like the USA
- CEO highlights lack of political support for biogas producers in Germany and focus on new applications in gas upgrading and waste fermentation
