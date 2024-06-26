    checkAd

     57  0 Kommentare German Environmental Protection Sector Records Impressive Growth

    Berlin (ots) - Germany's Federal Statistical Office says that 2022 turnover in
    goods and services in the sector reached 107.5 billion euros - an annual
    increase of 16.9 percent.

    Environmental protection is big business in Europe's largest economy. And it's
    grower bigger by the year, as the government figures show.

    The largest share of the nearly 108 billion euros of turnover in the sector came
    in climate protection, which generated 61.7 billion euros in business. Measures
    to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy use accounted for 30.7 billion
    euros, while renewable energy measures were responsible for 28.9 billion euros.
    Other major markets were air quality (21.1 billion euros), wastewater (10.7
    billion euros), electromobility 9.1 billion euros) and the production and
    installation of sewer systems (6.5 billion euros).

    German industry invested 13.9 billion euros in environmental protection in 2022,
    while the running costs for environmental protection came in at 43.8 billion
    euros. The number of "green jobs" in Germany rose by 10.3 percent, reaching
    376,000.

    "These latest numbers coming from the national government illustrate just how
    significant environmental and climate protection are to the German economy,"
    says Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest. "It's no accident that the
    German economics ministry is also responsible for climate action. For
    international companies working in this area, now is an excellent time to
    consider expanding to Germany. The opportunities are out there."

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin, Germany
    mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5810106
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    German Environmental Protection Sector Records Impressive Growth Germany's Federal Statistical Office says that 2022 turnover in goods and services in the sector reached 107.5 billion euros - an annual increase of 16.9 percent. Environmental protection is big business in Europe's largest economy. And …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer