German Environmental Protection Sector Records Impressive Growth
Berlin (ots) - Germany's Federal Statistical Office says that 2022 turnover in
goods and services in the sector reached 107.5 billion euros - an annual
increase of 16.9 percent.
Environmental protection is big business in Europe's largest economy. And it's
grower bigger by the year, as the government figures show.
The largest share of the nearly 108 billion euros of turnover in the sector came
in climate protection, which generated 61.7 billion euros in business. Measures
to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy use accounted for 30.7 billion
euros, while renewable energy measures were responsible for 28.9 billion euros.
Other major markets were air quality (21.1 billion euros), wastewater (10.7
billion euros), electromobility 9.1 billion euros) and the production and
installation of sewer systems (6.5 billion euros).
German industry invested 13.9 billion euros in environmental protection in 2022,
while the running costs for environmental protection came in at 43.8 billion
euros. The number of "green jobs" in Germany rose by 10.3 percent, reaching
376,000.
"These latest numbers coming from the national government illustrate just how
significant environmental and climate protection are to the German economy,"
says Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest. "It's no accident that the
German economics ministry is also responsible for climate action. For
international companies working in this area, now is an excellent time to
consider expanding to Germany. The opportunities are out there."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin, Germany
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5810106
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
