Berlin (ots) - Germany's Federal Statistical Office says that 2022 turnover in

goods and services in the sector reached 107.5 billion euros - an annual

increase of 16.9 percent.



Environmental protection is big business in Europe's largest economy. And it's

grower bigger by the year, as the government figures show.





The largest share of the nearly 108 billion euros of turnover in the sector camein climate protection, which generated 61.7 billion euros in business. Measuresto improve energy efficiency and reduce energy use accounted for 30.7 billioneuros, while renewable energy measures were responsible for 28.9 billion euros.Other major markets were air quality (21.1 billion euros), wastewater (10.7billion euros), electromobility 9.1 billion euros) and the production andinstallation of sewer systems (6.5 billion euros).German industry invested 13.9 billion euros in environmental protection in 2022,while the running costs for environmental protection came in at 43.8 billioneuros. The number of "green jobs" in Germany rose by 10.3 percent, reaching376,000."These latest numbers coming from the national government illustrate just howsignificant environmental and climate protection are to the German economy,"says Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest. "It's no accident that theGerman economics ministry is also responsible for climate action. Forinternational companies working in this area, now is an excellent time toconsider expanding to Germany. The opportunities are out there."Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for internationalbusiness promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and ClimateAction. It helps international companies do business in Germany and Germancompanies do business abroad.Contact:Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications ManagerGermany Trade & InvestFriedrichstrasse 6010117 Berlin, Germanymailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de+49 1796873724Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5810106OTS: Germany Trade & Invest