Labguru (BioData) Announces New Distribution Partnership of its Electronic Lab Notebook Module to Help Streamline Life Sciences Research
Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - New distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher
Scientific allows Thermo Fisher to offer Labguru's cutting-edge Electronic Lab
Notebook module together with Thermo Fisher's renowned suite of Laboratory
Information Management System (LIMS) and lab operations software solutions,
amplifying Labguru's ELN capabilities.
Labguru (https://www.labguru.com/) (BioData) announces an agreement with Thermo
Fisher Scientific (https://www.thermofisher.com/) to enable the distribution of
its state-of-the-art Labguru Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)
(https://www.labguru.com/eln) module alongside Thermo Fisher's suite of
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and lab operations software
solutions.
With these complementary products, Thermo Fisher customers will address research
management needs through enhanced digital lab connectivity, improving
cross-functional collaboration and benefiting from a digitally enabled pathway
to research-based innovation.
Thermo Fisher opted to provide the Labguru ELN module to customers after
utilizing the powerful solution in its own internal labs.
Thermo Fisher provides an extensive array of capabilities, including innovative
laboratory instruments, reagents and consumables offered through a scaled
e-commerce platform, clinical research services, bioproduction solutions, and
pharmaceutical manufacturing services across all modalities.
The incorporation of the Labguru ELN module into the Thermo Fisher ecosystem
delivers a comprehensive Electronic Lab Notebook enabling seamless data
exchange, traceability, streamlined workflows, collaboration capabilities,
comprehensive data analysis, and easier regulatory compliance.
Labguru, the all-encompassing cloud-based lab data management solution, is
designed to streamline scientific research. With features including a robust
ELN, state-of-the-art workflow https://www.labguru.com/automation and more,
Labguru offers scientists a powerful arsenal to enhance their research.
Additionally, Labguru provides advanced data-depth capabilities, such as AI
(https://www.labguru.com/ai) and ML, positioning it at the forefront of digital
transformation for the life-sciences industry.
"We are elated to embark on this journey with Thermo Fisher Scientific," said
Ariel Yarnitsky, CEO, Labguru. "This partnership showcases our shared vision to
empower researchers and scientists with the most advanced tools and solutions to
streamline their workflows while enhancing the quality of their work. Thermo
Fisher's collaboration with Labguru marks an important milestone, bringing our
digital offerings together to set a new standard for research and scientist
support."
"Scientists today are taking on global, collaborative research projects, and as
a result, are in pursuit of more sophisticated yet streamlined information
management systems," said Richard Milne, VP and General Manager, Digital
Science, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "At Thermo Fisher, we're similarly focused on
the future of data management and ensuring our digital ecosystem meets these
expanding data optimization needs. We look forward to working with Labguru to
offer a streamlined and scalable approach to data management."
About Labguru
Labguru, the flagship product of BioData, recently acquired by Battery Ventures,
is a trusted provider serving more than 750 global customers, including national
research institutes, academia, global pharma, and innovative startups worldwide.
Scientists utilize Labguru to plan, document, track, streamline, automate, and
share their research and production. Labguru is a secure, cloud-based data
management platform offering a comprehensive solution for life science research
and industry. It encompasses an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), LIMS, and an
informatics platform, along with molecular biology and chemistry tools to
facilitate lab automation. Customizable experiment templates, protocol
integration, SOPs, and other advanced features enhance data quality, streamline
workflows, and reduce costs. Labguru is accessible on desktops and mobile
devices via the cloud. For more information, visit https://www.labguru.com/ .
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448578/Labguru_Logo.jpg
Labguru Media Contact
Amy Kenigsberg
K2 Global Communications
913.440.4072
mailto:amy@k2-gc.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labguru-biodat
a-announces-new-distribution-partnership-of-its-electronic-lab-notebook-module-t
o-help-streamline-life-sciences-research-302183062.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171895/5810248
OTS: BioData
