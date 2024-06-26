    checkAd

     49  0 Kommentare Labguru (BioData) Announces New Distribution Partnership of its Electronic Lab Notebook Module to Help Streamline Life Sciences Research

    Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - New distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher
    Scientific allows Thermo Fisher to offer Labguru's cutting-edge Electronic Lab
    Notebook module together with Thermo Fisher's renowned suite of Laboratory
    Information Management System (LIMS) and lab operations software solutions,
    amplifying Labguru's ELN capabilities.

    Labguru (https://www.labguru.com/) (BioData) announces an agreement with Thermo
    Fisher Scientific (https://www.thermofisher.com/) to enable the distribution of
    its state-of-the-art Labguru Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)
    (https://www.labguru.com/eln) module alongside Thermo Fisher's suite of
    Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and lab operations software
    solutions.

    With these complementary products, Thermo Fisher customers will address research
    management needs through enhanced digital lab connectivity, improving
    cross-functional collaboration and benefiting from a digitally enabled pathway
    to research-based innovation.

    Thermo Fisher opted to provide the Labguru ELN module to customers after
    utilizing the powerful solution in its own internal labs.

    Thermo Fisher provides an extensive array of capabilities, including innovative
    laboratory instruments, reagents and consumables offered through a scaled
    e-commerce platform, clinical research services, bioproduction solutions, and
    pharmaceutical manufacturing services across all modalities.

    The incorporation of the Labguru ELN module into the Thermo Fisher ecosystem
    delivers a comprehensive Electronic Lab Notebook enabling seamless data
    exchange, traceability, streamlined workflows, collaboration capabilities,
    comprehensive data analysis, and easier regulatory compliance.

    Labguru, the all-encompassing cloud-based lab data management solution, is
    designed to streamline scientific research. With features including a robust
    ELN, state-of-the-art workflow https://www.labguru.com/automation and more,
    Labguru offers scientists a powerful arsenal to enhance their research.
    Additionally, Labguru provides advanced data-depth capabilities, such as AI
    (https://www.labguru.com/ai) and ML, positioning it at the forefront of digital
    transformation for the life-sciences industry.

    "We are elated to embark on this journey with Thermo Fisher Scientific," said
    Ariel Yarnitsky, CEO, Labguru. "This partnership showcases our shared vision to
    empower researchers and scientists with the most advanced tools and solutions to
    streamline their workflows while enhancing the quality of their work. Thermo
    Fisher's collaboration with Labguru marks an important milestone, bringing our
    digital offerings together to set a new standard for research and scientist
    support."

    "Scientists today are taking on global, collaborative research projects, and as
    a result, are in pursuit of more sophisticated yet streamlined information
    management systems," said Richard Milne, VP and General Manager, Digital
    Science, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "At Thermo Fisher, we're similarly focused on
    the future of data management and ensuring our digital ecosystem meets these
    expanding data optimization needs. We look forward to working with Labguru to
    offer a streamlined and scalable approach to data management."

    About Labguru

    Labguru, the flagship product of BioData, recently acquired by Battery Ventures,
    is a trusted provider serving more than 750 global customers, including national
    research institutes, academia, global pharma, and innovative startups worldwide.
    Scientists utilize Labguru to plan, document, track, streamline, automate, and
    share their research and production. Labguru is a secure, cloud-based data
    management platform offering a comprehensive solution for life science research
    and industry. It encompasses an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), LIMS, and an
    informatics platform, along with molecular biology and chemistry tools to
    facilitate lab automation. Customizable experiment templates, protocol
    integration, SOPs, and other advanced features enhance data quality, streamline
    workflows, and reduce costs. Labguru is accessible on desktops and mobile
    devices via the cloud. For more information, visit https://www.labguru.com/ .

