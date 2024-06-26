Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - New distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher

With these complementary products, Thermo Fisher customers will address researchmanagement needs through enhanced digital lab connectivity, improvingcross-functional collaboration and benefiting from a digitally enabled pathwayto research-based innovation.Thermo Fisher opted to provide the Labguru ELN module to customers afterutilizing the powerful solution in its own internal labs.Thermo Fisher provides an extensive array of capabilities, including innovativelaboratory instruments, reagents and consumables offered through a scalede-commerce platform, clinical research services, bioproduction solutions, andpharmaceutical manufacturing services across all modalities.The incorporation of the Labguru ELN module into the Thermo Fisher ecosystemdelivers a comprehensive Electronic Lab Notebook enabling seamless dataexchange, traceability, streamlined workflows, collaboration capabilities,comprehensive data analysis, and easier regulatory compliance.Labguru, the all-encompassing cloud-based lab data management solution, isdesigned to streamline scientific research. With features including a robustELN, state-of-the-art workflow https://www.labguru.com/automation and more,Labguru offers scientists a powerful arsenal to enhance their research.Additionally, Labguru provides advanced data-depth capabilities, such as AI(https://www.labguru.com/ai) and ML, positioning it at the forefront of digitaltransformation for the life-sciences industry."We are elated to embark on this journey with Thermo Fisher Scientific," saidAriel Yarnitsky, CEO, Labguru. "This partnership showcases our shared vision toempower researchers and scientists with the most advanced tools and solutions tostreamline their workflows while enhancing the quality of their work. ThermoFisher's collaboration with Labguru marks an important milestone, bringing ourdigital offerings together to set a new standard for research and scientistsupport.""Scientists today are taking on global, collaborative research projects, and asa result, are in pursuit of more sophisticated yet streamlined informationmanagement systems," said Richard Milne, VP and General Manager, DigitalScience, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "At Thermo Fisher, we're similarly focused onthe future of data management and ensuring our digital ecosystem meets theseexpanding data optimization needs. We look forward to working with Labguru tooffer a streamlined and scalable approach to data management."About LabguruLabguru, the flagship product of BioData, recently acquired by Battery Ventures,is a trusted provider serving more than 750 global customers, including nationalresearch institutes, academia, global pharma, and innovative startups worldwide.Scientists utilize Labguru to plan, document, track, streamline, automate, andshare their research and production. Labguru is a secure, cloud-based datamanagement platform offering a comprehensive solution for life science researchand industry. It encompasses an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), LIMS, and aninformatics platform, along with molecular biology and chemistry tools tofacilitate lab automation. Customizable experiment templates, protocolintegration, SOPs, and other advanced features enhance data quality, streamlineworkflows, and reduce costs. Labguru is accessible on desktops and mobiledevices via the cloud. For more information, visit https://www.labguru.com/ .Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448578/Labguru_Logo.jpgLabguru Media ContactAmy KenigsbergK2 Global Communications913.440.4072mailto:amy@k2-gc.comView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labguru-biodata-announces-new-distribution-partnership-of-its-electronic-lab-notebook-module-to-help-streamline-life-sciences-research-302183062.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171895/5810248OTS: BioData