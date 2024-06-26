    checkAd

    Ramat Gan, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Medasense, a global leader in pain
    monitoring solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Nihon
    Kohden for the exclusive distribution of its revolutionary pain monitoring
    device in Japan. This partnership is intended to transform pain management
    practices across Japanese healthcare facilities, offering a significant
    advancement in patient care.

    Nihon Kohden, renowned for its history of excellence in providing innovative
    high quality, reliable medical technology that improves the way healthcare is
    practiced, is partnering with Medasense to introduce its nociception monitor to
    the Japanese market. This cutting-edge device, with its state-of-the-art AI
    powered NOL - Nociception Level Index®, provides real-time, objective pain
    monitoring, enabling the personalization and optimization of pain treatment. It
    will be accessible to hospitals and clinics throughout Japan through Nihon
    Kohden's extensive distribution channels pending regulatory approval.

    Medasense's CEO & Founder, Galit Zuckerman, expressed enthusiasm about the
    collaboration: "We are honored to partner with Nihon Kohden, a company with a
    long history of excellence, that shares our vision of improving patient care
    through innovative solutions. Our mission is to help all patients suffer less
    from pain and the adverse effects of pain medication. Nihon Kohden's established
    clinical, technological leadership and expertise in the Japanese market make
    them the perfect partner to distribute our nociception monitor."

    NOL monitoring provides an AI powered, clinically validated index to objectively
    quantify the physiological response to pain (nociception) supporting clinicians
    in delivering personalized anesthesia tailored to patient requirements. With
    over 40 peer reviewed publications, clinical studies have demonstrated that
    NOL-guided analgesia resulted in intraoperative opioid sparing, and improved
    post operative pain scores and patient recovery.1,2

    About Medasense and NOL - Nociception Level Index® Technology

    About Nihon Ko hden

    Medasense is transforming pain management with its breakthrough technology
    that empowers clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control,
    significantly reducing the risk of pain or of overmedication. The company's
    flagship product, the PMD-200(TM), equipped with the NOL-Nociception Level
    Index®, leverages advanced artificial intelligence and a proprietary
    non-invasive sensor system. This unique platform provides objective monitoring
    and quantification of a patient's pain response, making it an essential tool in
    an operating room and critical care unit settings where patients cannot
    communicate their pain levels. The PMD-200 is the first and only monitor to be
    authorized by the FDA for pain measurement for anaesthesiology. It has been
    used in over 100,000 surgeries worldwide, and is commercially available in the
    US, Europe, Canada, Latin America and Israel.
    Watch Medasense's 1-minute videoFounded in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a global
    leader of medical solutions with the goal to improve healthcare with advanced
    technology. For more than 70 years, Nihon Kohden has continued to provide a
    wide range of medical electronic equipment including EEG, EMG/EP measuring
    systems, electrocardiographs, bedside monitors, defibrillators, AEDs,
    ventilators, and hematology instruments.
    Nihon Kohden utilizes cutting-edge technology to support medical treatment in
    all clinical areas, integrating medical devices into the IT network to meet
    customers' requirements and offers a wide, comprehensive solution.
