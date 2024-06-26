Ramat Gan, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Medasense, a global leader in pain

monitoring solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Nihon

Kohden for the exclusive distribution of its revolutionary pain monitoring

device in Japan. This partnership is intended to transform pain management

practices across Japanese healthcare facilities, offering a significant

advancement in patient care.



Nihon Kohden, renowned for its history of excellence in providing innovative

high quality, reliable medical technology that improves the way healthcare is

practiced, is partnering with Medasense to introduce its nociception monitor to

the Japanese market. This cutting-edge device, with its state-of-the-art AI

powered NOL - Nociception Level Index®, provides real-time, objective pain

monitoring, enabling the personalization and optimization of pain treatment. It

will be accessible to hospitals and clinics throughout Japan through Nihon

Kohden's extensive distribution channels pending regulatory approval.





Medasense's CEO & Founder, Galit Zuckerman, expressed enthusiasm about thecollaboration: "We are honored to partner with Nihon Kohden, a company with along history of excellence, that shares our vision of improving patient carethrough innovative solutions. Our mission is to help all patients suffer lessfrom pain and the adverse effects of pain medication. Nihon Kohden's establishedclinical, technological leadership and expertise in the Japanese market makethem the perfect partner to distribute our nociception monitor."NOL monitoring provides an AI powered, clinically validated index to objectivelyquantify the physiological response to pain (nociception) supporting cliniciansin delivering personalized anesthesia tailored to patient requirements. Withover 40 peer reviewed publications, clinical studies have demonstrated thatNOL-guided analgesia resulted in intraoperative opioid sparing, and improvedpost operative pain scores and patient recovery.About Medasense and NOL - Nociception Level Index® TechnologyWatch Medasense's 1-minute video (https://youtu.be/-JQevE0Vgl4)About Nihon KohdenFor more information:For more information about Medasense and Nihon Kohden, please visitwww.medasense.com and www.nihonkohden.com/.Medasense is transforming pain management with its breakthrough technologythat empowers clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control,significantly reducing the risk of pain or of overmedication. The company'sflagship product, the PMD-200(TM), equipped with the NOL-Nociception LevelIndex®, leverages advanced artificial intelligence and a proprietarynon-invasive sensor system. This unique platform provides objective monitoringand quantification of a patient's pain response, making it an essential tool inan operating room and critical care unit settings where patients cannotcommunicate their pain levels. The PMD-200 is the first and only monitor to beauthorized by the FDA for pain measurement for anaesthesiology. It has beenused in over 100,000 surgeries worldwide, and is commercially available in theUS, Europe, Canada, Latin America and Israel.Watch Medasense's 1-minute videoFounded in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a globalleader of medical solutions with the goal to improve healthcare with advancedtechnology. For more than 70 years, Nihon Kohden has continued to provide awide range of medical electronic equipment including EEG, EMG/EP measuringsystems, electrocardiographs, bedside monitors, defibrillators, AEDs,ventilators, and hematology instruments.Nihon Kohden utilizes cutting-edge technology to support medical treatment inall clinical areas, integrating medical devices into the IT network to meetcustomers' requirements and offers a wide, comprehensive solution.For further information please contact:Rachel Weissbrod, VP Clinical & Market Development, Medasense+972-54-544-9115rachel@medasense.com