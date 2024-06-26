Medasense Announces a Strategic Agreement With Global Medical Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation
Ramat Gan, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Medasense, a global leader in pain
monitoring solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Nihon
Kohden for the exclusive distribution of its revolutionary pain monitoring
device in Japan. This partnership is intended to transform pain management
practices across Japanese healthcare facilities, offering a significant
advancement in patient care.
Nihon Kohden, renowned for its history of excellence in providing innovative
high quality, reliable medical technology that improves the way healthcare is
practiced, is partnering with Medasense to introduce its nociception monitor to
the Japanese market. This cutting-edge device, with its state-of-the-art AI
powered NOL - Nociception Level Index®, provides real-time, objective pain
monitoring, enabling the personalization and optimization of pain treatment. It
will be accessible to hospitals and clinics throughout Japan through Nihon
Kohden's extensive distribution channels pending regulatory approval.
monitoring solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Nihon
Kohden for the exclusive distribution of its revolutionary pain monitoring
device in Japan. This partnership is intended to transform pain management
practices across Japanese healthcare facilities, offering a significant
advancement in patient care.
Nihon Kohden, renowned for its history of excellence in providing innovative
high quality, reliable medical technology that improves the way healthcare is
practiced, is partnering with Medasense to introduce its nociception monitor to
the Japanese market. This cutting-edge device, with its state-of-the-art AI
powered NOL - Nociception Level Index®, provides real-time, objective pain
monitoring, enabling the personalization and optimization of pain treatment. It
will be accessible to hospitals and clinics throughout Japan through Nihon
Kohden's extensive distribution channels pending regulatory approval.
Medasense's CEO & Founder, Galit Zuckerman, expressed enthusiasm about the
collaboration: "We are honored to partner with Nihon Kohden, a company with a
long history of excellence, that shares our vision of improving patient care
through innovative solutions. Our mission is to help all patients suffer less
from pain and the adverse effects of pain medication. Nihon Kohden's established
clinical, technological leadership and expertise in the Japanese market make
them the perfect partner to distribute our nociception monitor."
NOL monitoring provides an AI powered, clinically validated index to objectively
quantify the physiological response to pain (nociception) supporting clinicians
in delivering personalized anesthesia tailored to patient requirements. With
over 40 peer reviewed publications, clinical studies have demonstrated that
NOL-guided analgesia resulted in intraoperative opioid sparing, and improved
post operative pain scores and patient recovery.1,2
About Medasense and NOL - Nociception Level Index® Technology
Watch Medasense's 1-minute video (https://youtu.be/-JQevE0Vgl4)
About Nihon Ko hden
mailto:rachel@medasense.com
For more information:
For more information about Medasense and Nihon Kohden, please visit
www.medasense.com and www.nihonkohden.com/.
Medasense is transforming pain management with its breakthrough technology
that empowers clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control,
significantly reducing the risk of pain or of overmedication. The company's
flagship product, the PMD-200(TM), equipped with the NOL-Nociception Level
Index®, leverages advanced artificial intelligence and a proprietary
non-invasive sensor system. This unique platform provides objective monitoring
and quantification of a patient's pain response, making it an essential tool in
an operating room and critical care unit settings where patients cannot
communicate their pain levels. The PMD-200 is the first and only monitor to be
authorized by the FDA for pain measurement for anaesthesiology. It has been
used in over 100,000 surgeries worldwide, and is commercially available in the
US, Europe, Canada, Latin America and Israel.
Watch Medasense's 1-minute videoFounded in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a global
leader of medical solutions with the goal to improve healthcare with advanced
technology. For more than 70 years, Nihon Kohden has continued to provide a
wide range of medical electronic equipment including EEG, EMG/EP measuring
systems, electrocardiographs, bedside monitors, defibrillators, AEDs,
ventilators, and hematology instruments.
Nihon Kohden utilizes cutting-edge technology to support medical treatment in
all clinical areas, integrating medical devices into the IT network to meet
customers' requirements and offers a wide, comprehensive solution.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Weissbrod, VP Clinical & Market Development, Medasense
+972-54-544-9115
rachel@medasense.com1. Meijer, F., Honing, M., Roor, T., Toet, S., Calis, P.,
Olofsen, E., Martini, C., van Velzen, M., Aarts, L., Niesters, M., Boon, M.,
Dahan, A. (2020). Reduced postoperative pain using Nociception Level-guided
fentanyl dosing during sevoflurane anaesthesia: a randomised controlled trial.
British Journal of Anaesthesia, In Press.
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bja.2020.07.057
2. Fleur S. Meijer, Chris H. Martini, Suzanne Broens, Martijn Boon, Marieke
Niesters, Leon Aarts, Erik Olofsen, Monique van Velzen, Albert Dahan.
Nociception-guided versus Standard Care during Remifentanil-Propofol
Anesthesia: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Anesthesiology (2019); 130:745-755
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169999/Medasense_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medasense-announces-a-strateg
ic-agreement-with-global-medical-company-nihon-kohden-corporation-302183281.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175502/5810458
OTS: Medasense Biometrics Ltd.
collaboration: "We are honored to partner with Nihon Kohden, a company with a
long history of excellence, that shares our vision of improving patient care
through innovative solutions. Our mission is to help all patients suffer less
from pain and the adverse effects of pain medication. Nihon Kohden's established
clinical, technological leadership and expertise in the Japanese market make
them the perfect partner to distribute our nociception monitor."
NOL monitoring provides an AI powered, clinically validated index to objectively
quantify the physiological response to pain (nociception) supporting clinicians
in delivering personalized anesthesia tailored to patient requirements. With
over 40 peer reviewed publications, clinical studies have demonstrated that
NOL-guided analgesia resulted in intraoperative opioid sparing, and improved
post operative pain scores and patient recovery.1,2
About Medasense and NOL - Nociception Level Index® Technology
Watch Medasense's 1-minute video (https://youtu.be/-JQevE0Vgl4)
About Nihon Ko hden
mailto:rachel@medasense.com
For more information:
For more information about Medasense and Nihon Kohden, please visit
www.medasense.com and www.nihonkohden.com/.
Medasense is transforming pain management with its breakthrough technology
that empowers clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control,
significantly reducing the risk of pain or of overmedication. The company's
flagship product, the PMD-200(TM), equipped with the NOL-Nociception Level
Index®, leverages advanced artificial intelligence and a proprietary
non-invasive sensor system. This unique platform provides objective monitoring
and quantification of a patient's pain response, making it an essential tool in
an operating room and critical care unit settings where patients cannot
communicate their pain levels. The PMD-200 is the first and only monitor to be
authorized by the FDA for pain measurement for anaesthesiology. It has been
used in over 100,000 surgeries worldwide, and is commercially available in the
US, Europe, Canada, Latin America and Israel.
Watch Medasense's 1-minute videoFounded in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a global
leader of medical solutions with the goal to improve healthcare with advanced
technology. For more than 70 years, Nihon Kohden has continued to provide a
wide range of medical electronic equipment including EEG, EMG/EP measuring
systems, electrocardiographs, bedside monitors, defibrillators, AEDs,
ventilators, and hematology instruments.
Nihon Kohden utilizes cutting-edge technology to support medical treatment in
all clinical areas, integrating medical devices into the IT network to meet
customers' requirements and offers a wide, comprehensive solution.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Weissbrod, VP Clinical & Market Development, Medasense
+972-54-544-9115
rachel@medasense.com1. Meijer, F., Honing, M., Roor, T., Toet, S., Calis, P.,
Olofsen, E., Martini, C., van Velzen, M., Aarts, L., Niesters, M., Boon, M.,
Dahan, A. (2020). Reduced postoperative pain using Nociception Level-guided
fentanyl dosing during sevoflurane anaesthesia: a randomised controlled trial.
British Journal of Anaesthesia, In Press.
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bja.2020.07.057
2. Fleur S. Meijer, Chris H. Martini, Suzanne Broens, Martijn Boon, Marieke
Niesters, Leon Aarts, Erik Olofsen, Monique van Velzen, Albert Dahan.
Nociception-guided versus Standard Care during Remifentanil-Propofol
Anesthesia: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Anesthesiology (2019); 130:745-755
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169999/Medasense_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medasense-announces-a-strateg
ic-agreement-with-global-medical-company-nihon-kohden-corporation-302183281.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175502/5810458
OTS: Medasense Biometrics Ltd.
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen