New York (ots) - LITTLE SPAIN has hosted a tasting of emblematic and unique

cheeses like DOP Cabrales, P.G.I Queso Castellano, P.D.O Queso Manchego, P.D.O

Idiazábal, DOP Zamorano, Goat's ruller, P.D.O Camerano, P.D.O Murcia al Vino,

P.D.O Torta del Casar, P.D.O Mahón-Menorca, P.D.O Tetilla o P.D.O Arzúa-Ulloa



The campaign " Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain

(https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ", co-financed by

InLac and the European Union, develops a powerful mix of activities such as

attendance to trade shows, exhibitions, tastings and actions at the point of

sale. For its part, the new B2B online platform will connect companies with

large American importers and distributors to boost business figures.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Little Spain , one of the most emblematic gastronomic markets in New York, hashosted one of the most important European cheese tastings held to date in theUS, led by la Organización Interprofesional Láctea (InLac) (https://inlac.es/)-which brings together all operators in the sector in Spain, from farmers tocooperatives to manufacturers - within the framework of the promotion campaignco-financed by the EU " Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses fromSpain (https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ".In 2023, Spain exported more than 8,700 tons of cheese worth more than 105million euros to the U.S., making it one of the main markets outside the EU.According to the latest data from InLac , these cheese exports from Spain to theUnited States continue to have an important weight and in 2023 they will accountfor 13.01% in value and 7.41% in volume of total cheese exports, positioningitself as the third foreign market in the sector in value and the fourth involume in this category. But its growth potential is still, for experts,"enormous."As highlighted by the managing director of InLac, (https://inlac.es/) NuriaMaría Arribas , the U.S. is the third most populous country behind China andIndia. Within ten years, this colossus will have almost 350 million people, whowill demand increasing quantities of food, such as European and Spanish cheeses.And per capita cheese consumption is estimated to increase more than 4.3% by2027.To take advantage of this business opportunity, a revolutionary new onlineplatform (https://cheestories.eu/professional-platform/) which will connectEuropean and Spanish companies - and their different DOPs and PGIs - with largeimporters and distributors, which anticipates a strong increase in exports,