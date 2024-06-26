    checkAd

     77  0 Kommentare InLac promotes a historic tasting of European cheeses in New York and launches a revolutionary online platform to multiply exports to the U.S.

    New York (ots) - LITTLE SPAIN has hosted a tasting of emblematic and unique
    cheeses like DOP Cabrales, P.G.I Queso Castellano, P.D.O Queso Manchego, P.D.O
    Idiazábal, DOP Zamorano, Goat's ruller, P.D.O Camerano, P.D.O Murcia al Vino,
    P.D.O Torta del Casar, P.D.O Mahón-Menorca, P.D.O Tetilla o P.D.O Arzúa-Ulloa

    The campaign " Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain
    (https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ", co-financed by
    InLac and the European Union, develops a powerful mix of activities such as
    attendance to trade shows, exhibitions, tastings and actions at the point of
    sale. For its part, the new B2B online platform will connect companies with
    large American importers and distributors to boost business figures.

    Little Spain , one of the most emblematic gastronomic markets in New York, has
    hosted one of the most important European cheese tastings held to date in the
    US, led by la Organización Interprofesional Láctea (InLac) (https://inlac.es/)
    -which brings together all operators in the sector in Spain, from farmers to
    cooperatives to manufacturers - within the framework of the promotion campaign
    co-financed by the EU " Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from
    Spain (https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ".

    In 2023, Spain exported more than 8,700 tons of cheese worth more than 105
    million euros to the U.S., making it one of the main markets outside the EU.
    According to the latest data from InLac , these cheese exports from Spain to the
    United States continue to have an important weight and in 2023 they will account
    for 13.01% in value and 7.41% in volume of total cheese exports, positioning
    itself as the third foreign market in the sector in value and the fourth in
    volume in this category. But its growth potential is still, for experts,
    "enormous."

    As highlighted by the managing director of InLac, (https://inlac.es/) Nuria
    María Arribas , the U.S. is the third most populous country behind China and
    India. Within ten years, this colossus will have almost 350 million people, who
    will demand increasing quantities of food, such as European and Spanish cheeses.
    And per capita cheese consumption is estimated to increase more than 4.3% by
    2027.

    To take advantage of this business opportunity, a revolutionary new online
    platform (https://cheestories.eu/professional-platform/) which will connect
    European and Spanish companies - and their different DOPs and PGIs - with large
    importers and distributors, which anticipates a strong increase in exports,
