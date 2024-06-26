InLac promotes a historic tasting of European cheeses in New York and launches a revolutionary online platform to multiply exports to the U.S.
New York (ots) - LITTLE SPAIN has hosted a tasting of emblematic and unique
cheeses like DOP Cabrales, P.G.I Queso Castellano, P.D.O Queso Manchego, P.D.O
Idiazábal, DOP Zamorano, Goat's ruller, P.D.O Camerano, P.D.O Murcia al Vino,
P.D.O Torta del Casar, P.D.O Mahón-Menorca, P.D.O Tetilla o P.D.O Arzúa-Ulloa
The campaign " Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain
(https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ", co-financed by
InLac and the European Union, develops a powerful mix of activities such as
attendance to trade shows, exhibitions, tastings and actions at the point of
sale. For its part, the new B2B online platform will connect companies with
large American importers and distributors to boost business figures.
Little Spain , one of the most emblematic gastronomic markets in New York, has
hosted one of the most important European cheese tastings held to date in the
US, led by la Organización Interprofesional Láctea (InLac) (https://inlac.es/)
-which brings together all operators in the sector in Spain, from farmers to
cooperatives to manufacturers - within the framework of the promotion campaign
co-financed by the EU " Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from
Spain (https://cheestories.eu/discover-the-european-cheestories/) ".
In 2023, Spain exported more than 8,700 tons of cheese worth more than 105
million euros to the U.S., making it one of the main markets outside the EU.
According to the latest data from InLac , these cheese exports from Spain to the
United States continue to have an important weight and in 2023 they will account
for 13.01% in value and 7.41% in volume of total cheese exports, positioning
itself as the third foreign market in the sector in value and the fourth in
volume in this category. But its growth potential is still, for experts,
"enormous."
As highlighted by the managing director of InLac, (https://inlac.es/) Nuria
María Arribas , the U.S. is the third most populous country behind China and
India. Within ten years, this colossus will have almost 350 million people, who
will demand increasing quantities of food, such as European and Spanish cheeses.
And per capita cheese consumption is estimated to increase more than 4.3% by
2027.
To take advantage of this business opportunity, a revolutionary new online
platform (https://cheestories.eu/professional-platform/) which will connect
European and Spanish companies - and their different DOPs and PGIs - with large
importers and distributors, which anticipates a strong increase in exports,
