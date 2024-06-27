SHOTT Pharma's Q2 FY24 Surge: Continued Growth and Expansion
In Q2 2024, SCHOTT Pharma saw an 11% revenue boost to EUR 247 million, driven by strong performance in high-value solutions and Drug Delivery Systems. The company expanded globally and upheld its growth outlook.
- Q2 2024 revenues increased by 11% year-over-year to EUR 247 million at constant currencies.
- Q2 2024 EBITDA margin was 27.0% at constant currencies, slightly down from the previous year due to ramp-up costs.
- High-value solutions (HVS) accounted for 53% of total revenues in the first half of FY 2024.
- SCHOTT Pharma expanded its global production capacities, including a new site in North Carolina and a facility in Hungary.
- Strong performance in the Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) segment, with revenues up 33% year-over-year to EUR 96 million at constant currencies.
- The company confirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2024, expecting 9% to 11% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin approximately at the prior year’s level.
