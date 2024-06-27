Novem Group S.A. confirms preliminary results for FY 2023/24 - FY 2023/24 revenue of €635.5 million, -9.3% below FY 2022/23 - Adj. EBIT1 of €69.1 million, -15.5% below PY - Proposal to pay no dividend for 2023/24 - Management Board and Supervisory Board agree not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2023/24 - Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Novem Group is on 27.06.2024.

The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 5,6200EUR and was up +1,81 % compared with the previous day.






