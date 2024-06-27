DEAG Deut 26-S: AGM Triumphs After Stellar FY 2023, Elects New Board Members
At DEAG's Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2024, significant changes were announced, including new Supervisory Board members and a new Chairman of the Executive Board. The company remains optimistic about its future.
- DEAG held its Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2024 - Dr. Antonella Mei-Pochtler and Alexander Hix were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board - Former Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Wolf-Dieter Gramatke, retired after more than 20 years - Tobias Buck was elected as the new Chairman of the Executive Board - All agenda items were approved by a large majority of shareholders at the AGM - DEAG remains confident about the financial year 2024 and expects an improvement in EBITDA
- Dr. Antonella Mei-Pochtler and Mr. Alexander Hix have extensive experience in executive and board positions - Dr. Mei-Pochtler has experience in business and financial sectors, while Mr. Hix has expertise in investment and finance - DEAG's Group CEO, Detlef Kornett, expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory - Tobias Buck, the new Chairman of the Board, looks forward to supporting the company's management in implementing its strategy
- DEAG is a leading entertainment service company and live entertainment provider in Europe - The company produces and promotes live events of all genres and sizes - DEAG has been present at 22 locations in core markets like Germany, Great Britain, and Spain - The company sells over 10 million tickets annually for its own and third-party content
- DEAG's core business areas include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment, and Ticketing - The company also focuses on Live Entertainment for all generations, including Arts+Exhibitions - DEAG's own ticketing platforms include myticket.de, myticket.at, and gigantic.com - Axel Mühlhaus from edicto GmbH handles Investor & Public Relations for DEAG
- The complete voting results and details of the Annual General Meeting are available on DEAG's website - The company's growth over the past 5 years has been impressive - DEAG's Group CEO and the new Chairman of the Board express confidence in the company's future growth - DEAG's shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority of more than 98%
The price of 8 DEAG Deut 26-S at the time of the news was 105,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:NO0012487596WKN:A351VB
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.