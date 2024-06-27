The Platform Group AG: Annual General Meeting Triumphs!
At the historic Elbroich Castle in Düsseldorf, The Platform Group AG's 2024 Annual General Meeting unfolded with significant milestones. CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and Board Member Laura Vogelsang presented robust results and future strategies.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2024 at Elbroich Castle in Düsseldorf.
- CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and Board Member Laura Vogelsang discussed the company's operating results and strategic outlook.
- Shareholders approved the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board with 99% and 89% approval rates, respectively.
- Stefan Schütze was re-elected to the Supervisory Board and confirmed as Chairman, while Dr. Olaf Hoppelshäuser was newly elected following Rolf Sigmund's resignation.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 22 sectors with 16 locations across Europe, having made over 24 investments and acquisitions since 2020.
- In 2023, the company achieved pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million.
