R. STAHL shareholders approved all agenda items at the 31st Annual General Meeting with a clear majority.

The AGM was held in Pfedelbach as an in-person event with 151 shareholders attending, representing 79.82% of the share capital.

The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023 were ratified, and BDO AG was appointed as the auditor for 2024.

CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann discussed the positive financial results for 2023 and the EXcellence 2030 strategy, highlighting investments in digital products and international expansion.

The company confirmed its optimistic outlook for 2024, expecting Group sales to grow to between €335 million and €350 million, and EBITDA pre exceptionals to be between €35 million and €45 million.

R. STAHL is a leading supplier of explosion protection products, with 2023 global sales of around €331 million and 1,721 employees.

